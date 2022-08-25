Read full article on original website
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Mountain Lions Are Reportedly Killing Feral Donkeys in Droves in the Death Valley Area
Wild donkeys roam unchecked in the Mojave and Sonoran deserts, which cover a good chunk of Southern California and Northern Mexico, as well as Death Valley National Park in California. They travel in large herds, trampling the wetlands in search of water sources. The wetlands provide life-giving water and habitats for many native species in the dry desert areas.
Officers seize a shipment of baby wipes that turned out to be $11.8 million worth of cocaine
A shipment of baby wipes at the US-Mexico border turned out to be something quite different: $11.8 million worth of cocaine.
6-Year-Old Girl ‘Hysterical’ Following Close Encounter With Shark in Hawaii: VIDEO
A 6-year-old girl experienced a once-a-lifetime situation when she encountered a shark while on vacation in Hawaii earlier this summer. In June 2022, 6-year-old Anela Rezentes revealed that while she was playing in the water on Kalama Beach in Kailua, Oahu when she bumped into something with her head. She then discovered the thing she ran into was actually a shark. The whole ordeal was actually caught on camera.
Man Mauled to Death by Lions While Trying to Steal Cub From the Zoo
A man was attacked and mauled to death by a lion at the Accra Zoo in Ghana after an apparent attempt to steal one of the lion’s young cubs. Officials say that the man estimated to be in his 30s jumped over the security fences and into the lion enclosure.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
Trump claims FBI agents ‘threw’ classified documents ‘all over the floor’ to frame him after DOJ reveals more evidence in filing
Former president Donald Trump is now accusing FBI agents of staging a photograph taken during the 8 August search of his home and office to “make [him] look bad” and repeating his previous claim to have declassified the entire lot of highly sensitive documents found there. A late Tuesday court filing by the Department of Justice revealed that FBI agents had found documents bearing markings of the highest levels of classification in locations throughout Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home and office at Mar-a-Lago, the mansion turned private club where he maintains his primary residence. A photograph submitted to...
A photo shared by the DOJ shows Trump kept a framed copy of an unflattering Time magazine cover at his Mar-a-Lago home
The 2019 Time magazine cover in a gold frame showed 15 of Trump's then-opponents peering into the Oval Office, along with the words "knock knock."
WATCH: Tourist High-Fives Bear Out of the Window of His Car
In this hilarious video shared to Outsider’s Twitter page, a tourist beckons a bear to its car and casually high-fives it from his window. While the video produces a hilarious result, we wouldn’t advise repeating the same behavior. Things could’ve gone very differently in this encounter. However,...
California Man Survives 100-Foot Fall After Cliff Collapses
A California man is lucky to be alive after a cliff collapse caused him to fall 100 feet to the beach below. He was taking a sunrise stroll when the ground gave way. Cal Fire based out of the San Mateo/Santa Cruz tweeted about the incident. The unit then shared a video of the rescue on social media. The ending was a happy one. This California cliff collapse, which is becoming a big problem in the state, could have been far worse.
WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter
A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue. The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.
Trump's lawyer wouldn't let FBI agents open any boxes in a Mar-a-Lago storage room in June, DOJ says. 76 classified documents were later found in that room alone.
The discovery "casts doubt on the extent of cooperation" by Trump's team, a court filing said, alleging they "likely" tried to obstruct the probe.
Florida Wildlife Expert Loses Arm in His Second Alligator Attack in Ten Years
Two weeks ago, a wildlife expert in Florida was attacked by a large alligator, which led to the man losing part of his arm. It was the second gator attack that Greg Graziani sustained over the last decade. Graziani is the director of wildlife at Florida Gator Gardens in Venus,...
Orca Whale Pod Nearly Sinks 37-Foot Sailboat in Terrifying ‘Coordinated Attack’
Did you know that more than 80 percent of the ocean remains a mystery to humans? Should one wish to experience an alien planet, they need only take a dive into the sea – no rocket ships required. The ocean is filled with some genuinely horrifying creatures. There’s the...
Justice department details conclusions from FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago – live
In overnight court filing, DoJ says it was ‘likely’ efforts had been made to move and hide documents – follow all the latest news
Pakistan satellite images show huge inland lake created by record deadly floods
NASA satellite images of Pakistan's massive flooding reveal it has created a 62-mile-wide inland lake. The images are from NASA's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer instruments.
WATCH: Bull Elk Faceplants Trying to Jump a Fence While Pursuing a Female
A recent viral video shows the hilarious moment an excited bull elk is too focused on a potentially amorous moment as he hops across fields and (barely) over fences while chasing down a female elk. It looks like this big guy had his eye on only one thing when he...
Zebra Runs Through Busy Highway Traffic in Bizarre Moment Caught on Camera
Motorists were left stunned after seeing a zebra casually stroll down a busy highway in Southern France. On the morning of August 26, people saw the black-and-white equine at the A63 cross-border toll in Biriatou as drivers were stuck in traffic at the French-Spanish border. After half an hour of trying to corral the wild animal, customs officers finally captured the herbivore, per The Sun.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Scattering Millions of Rabies Vaccine Packets From Helicopters, Planes
Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture began an initiative to scatter millions of packets of oral rabies vaccines across the East Coast. Officials are using helicopters and planes to drop the vaccines across 13 states ranging from Alabama to Maine. In an Associated Press report about the initiative, USDA field...
