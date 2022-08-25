ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

6-Year-Old Girl ‘Hysterical’ Following Close Encounter With Shark in Hawaii: VIDEO

A 6-year-old girl experienced a once-a-lifetime situation when she encountered a shark while on vacation in Hawaii earlier this summer. In June 2022, 6-year-old Anela Rezentes revealed that while she was playing in the water on Kalama Beach in Kailua, Oahu when she bumped into something with her head. She then discovered the thing she ran into was actually a shark. The whole ordeal was actually caught on camera.
The Independent

Trump claims FBI agents ‘threw’ classified documents ‘all over the floor’ to frame him after DOJ reveals more evidence in filing

Former president Donald Trump is now accusing FBI agents of staging a photograph taken during the 8 August search of his home and office to “make [him] look bad” and repeating his previous claim to have declassified the entire lot of highly sensitive documents found there. A late Tuesday court filing by the Department of Justice revealed that FBI agents had found documents bearing markings of the highest levels of classification in locations throughout Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida, home and office at Mar-a-Lago, the mansion turned private club where he maintains his primary residence. A photograph submitted to...
Outsider.com

California Man Survives 100-Foot Fall After Cliff Collapses

A California man is lucky to be alive after a cliff collapse caused him to fall 100 feet to the beach below. He was taking a sunrise stroll when the ground gave way. Cal Fire based out of the San Mateo/Santa Cruz tweeted about the incident. The unit then shared a video of the rescue on social media. The ending was a happy one. This California cliff collapse, which is becoming a big problem in the state, could have been far worse.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Crocodile Charges at Man in Terrifying Gatorland Encounter

A man at Gartoland Park in Orlando, Florida, got the scare of a lifetime when a crocodile charged out of the blue. The park posted a now-viral clip of the terrifying incident on Facebook. In it, a Cuban crocodile named chainsaw runs full speed toward an unidentified man. The man turns a tight corner, which causes the reptile to relent. In the end, no one was injured.
Outsider.com

Zebra Runs Through Busy Highway Traffic in Bizarre Moment Caught on Camera

Motorists were left stunned after seeing a zebra casually stroll down a busy highway in Southern France. On the morning of August 26, people saw the black-and-white equine at the A63 cross-border toll in Biriatou as drivers were stuck in traffic at the French-Spanish border. After half an hour of trying to corral the wild animal, customs officers finally captured the herbivore, per The Sun.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

