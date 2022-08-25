House of the Dragon's start on HBO has fans thinking about Lovecraft Country. The Game of Thrones prequel has been given top-billing from the network. In addition to the biggest marketing spend in HBO's history, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has thrown his full weight behind the show as well. Back in 2020, hopes were high the Misha Green's sci-fi show would get similar support. The network decided not to pursue a season 2 and the rest is history. There are still pangs of what could have been from fans on social media. Discussions of "Sun Down Towns" and Watchmen's spotlight on the Tulsa Massacre are circulating as Warner Bros. Discovery tries to take HBO Max in a different direction. In order for shows to flourish, there has to be material investment in marketing. Some of that House of Dragon money could make a world of difference for a smaller show. (Most Game of Thrones superfans were going to watch it anyway.)

