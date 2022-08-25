Read full article on original website
Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in September 2022
September is just a few days away and that means a bunch of new movies and TV shows are making their way to Amazon's Prime Video streaming service. The streamer recently revealed the full list of titles making their way to its roster over the course of the next month, including highly anticipated originals and beloved films. There's quite a lot for Amazon subscribers to look forward to in the coming weeks.
The Story of Netflix Trailer Celebrates the Streamer's 25th Anniversary
Today marks 25 years that Netflix has been in business, and a new trailer circles back to its beginnings with the classic red envelopes. "The Story of Netflix" recaps the company's 25-year history, where it became the leader of the "binge-watch" era. Young people today probably either don't remember or weren't old enough to recall the days where you had to go on Netflix's website to request physical DVDs. Luckily, "The Story of Netflix" trailer jogs the memory with old footage from commercials and even a look at the old-school Netflix website.
New Netflix Comedy Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
Mo, a new comedy on Netflix starring Mohammed Amer as a Palestinian immigrant whose family is trying to gain asylum in he United States, has debuted with a rare 100% "fresh" score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. And while the heady subject matter sounds a lot like one of those bleak movies made for awards recognition, that doesn't appear to be the case at all, as Mo has also connected with audiences, scoring 93% positive reviews from users who have talked about it on the site.
Lovecraft Country Fans React to HBO's House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon's start on HBO has fans thinking about Lovecraft Country. The Game of Thrones prequel has been given top-billing from the network. In addition to the biggest marketing spend in HBO's history, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has thrown his full weight behind the show as well. Back in 2020, hopes were high the Misha Green's sci-fi show would get similar support. The network decided not to pursue a season 2 and the rest is history. There are still pangs of what could have been from fans on social media. Discussions of "Sun Down Towns" and Watchmen's spotlight on the Tulsa Massacre are circulating as Warner Bros. Discovery tries to take HBO Max in a different direction. In order for shows to flourish, there has to be material investment in marketing. Some of that House of Dragon money could make a world of difference for a smaller show. (Most Game of Thrones superfans were going to watch it anyway.)
Movie Theatres Are Selling $3 Tickets For National Cinema Day
After a successful summer of movie releases with big hits such as Top Gun: Maverick being released in theatres, the box office has hit a lull, but theatres have come up with a plan to help entice folks back to the movies. According to AP News, American theatres will be selling tickets for $3 for National Cinema Day. The non-profit organization, the Cinema Foundation, has announced a nationwide discount day on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters across the country. All of the major studios are participating in the event as well as big theater chains such as AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas. According to the report, the organizers behind the event are hoping to make the National Cinema Day discount an annual event.
Yellowstone Season 5 Debuts First Teaser Trailer
It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.
Weird Al Yankovic Makes a Cameo in the Trailer For His Own Biopic
The full trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dropped this morning, and the first person you see onscreen is "Weird" Al Yankovic. So is the second, but only one of them is the genuine article. While Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe plays Yankovic in the parody-biopic, the Grammy winner himself plays what appears to be a record company A&R executive who appears in the opening and closing moments of the trailer. It's he who catches a cassette tape thrown at him by Radcliffe's Al in the first moments of the trailer.
Beverly Hills Cop 4 Gets New Title, Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige to Cast
Nearly thirty years after the last installment, Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop franchise will return soon, with a fourth installment on Netflix set to begin production any day now. The new film, now titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, has cast Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film, written by Will Beall and directed by Mark Molloy, hails from producers Murphy, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer films.
Netflix Announces Major New Anime Deal
Netflix made a pledge several years ago to invest in anime, and the streaming service hasn't slipped once in honoring that promise. From top-tier licenses to original productions, Netflix has done all sorts of things with anime to date. And now, it seems the service has struck a massive new deal with Nippon TV to bring fans some beloved classics.
Warner Bros. Discovery Restructuring Will Not Impact Toonami, Says New Report
It would put things lightly to say things are tense at Warner Bros. Discovery these days. The company underwent a highly publicized merger of late, and its new head took the Internet by storm with an ongoing restructuring strategy. A number of beloved animated series have been taken off HBO Max amid the shift, leaving many to wonder where this purge will go next. But according to a new report, the team at Toonami has nothing to worry about.
The Story of Netflix
On August 29, 2022 Netflix turned 25 years old. As we enter our mid-twenties, it’s time we give credit to the ones who got us here. Thanks to you, the FANS for making Netflix what it is today. Featuring Matt Buechele Ikorodu Bois Dewayne Pinkney Landon Johnson Pierre-Émile Lemieux-Venne Maisa Silva Alexia Twister.
Spy x Family Cosplay Gets Fancy With Loid And Yor
Spy x Family will easily go down as a heavy hitter within the new anime series which debuted in 2022, as the Forger Family has attained quite the audience since its first episode premiere. With each member of the Forger Clan harboring a unique secret of their own, a piar of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to recreate the "black tie" look of the parents of the oddball family, Loid Forger and Yor Forger, aka Twilight and the Thorn Princess.
Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals Sanderson Sisters' Origins in Opening Minutes
Come, little children! Hocus Pocus 2 isn't just bringing witches Winifred (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), and Mary (Kathy Najimy) back from the dead — the 29-years-later sequel will conjure up the Sanderson Sisters' origins in its opening minutes. The Disney+ Original movie, streaming September 30, begins with a flashback to 1600s New England and child versions of Winnie (Taylor Henderson), Sarah (Juju Journey Brener), and Mary (Nina Kitchen). And before former lover Winnie (Midler) sends him to his grave 300 years before the original 1993 Hocus Pocus, a younger, alive version of present-day zombie Billy Butcherson (Doug Jones) will also be making an appearance.
Legendary Reportedly Moving On From Warner Bros. Deal, Paramount and Sony in the Mix
Legendary Entertainment is reportedly considering making a partnership with a new studio, after their most recent deal with Warner Bros. Discovery recently expired. On Monday, reports from The Ankler indicated that both Sony Pictures and Paramount Pictures are in the mix to do a deal with the fan-favorite movie imprint, with Sony seemingly being eyed as the frontrunner. That being said, there's a chance that Legendary could remain at Warner Bros., as the studio reportedly has a new deal on the table. Legendary was previously partnered with Warner Bros. from 2005 to 2014, before returning to the partnership in 2020.
Rick and Morty Showrunner Teases "Larger Story" Coming in Season 6
Rick and Morty will be coming back to Adult Swim with the highly anticipated sixth season of the animated series in just under a week from the time of this writing, and the showrunner behind the series is setting the stage for a much "larger story" that we will get to see unfold over the new episodes! The end of the fifth season brought with it a number of changes not seen in previous season finales, and it raised all sorts of questions as to what could be coming in the story next. Thankfully, the team behind the series is not shying away from the challenge.
Daredevil: Why Bullseye's Responsible for Character's New She-Hulk Suit
Not only is Daredevil (Charlie Cox) getting his own show on Disney+ nearly two years from now, he's returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in just a matter of weeks thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the teasers for the Tatiana Maslany-led show have shown us, Matt Murdock will debut a new suit at some point during the courtroom comedy. The updated suit is an homage to the original look donned by the character in the comics source material. Instead of an all-red suit, the look makes scarlet a secondary color and uses yellow as its primary look.
Stephen King's Mr. Harrigan's Phone Gets Netflix Release Date
Just earlier this month, Stephen King shared praise for the adaptation of his short story "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," with today bringing the confirmation that the film will be making its debut on Netflix in October. The new film marks an interesting intersection of horror, as the project was developed by Ryan Murphy, famous for delivering audiences projects like American Horror Story and Scream Queens. Based on a short story from the collection If It Bleeds, Mr. Harrigan's Phone was written and directed by John Lee Hancock. Mr. Harrigan's Phone will be debuting on Netflix on October 5th.
Warner Bros. Execs Reportedly Think Zack Snyder's Justice League Never Should Have Happened
The live-action DC multiverse has gone through some wild evolutions over the past decade, with a wide variety of visions for the franchise being brought to life onscreen. Zack Snyder's Justice League might be the most unique entry in that list, as the alternate, extended version of 2017's Justice League — which brought to life Snyder's intended cut for the film after he stepped away from the original production due to a family tragedy — was released on HBO Max in 2021. The years-long fan campaign to make the "Snyder Cut" happen has caught a surprising amount of attention — both good and bad — online, and a new report reveals how Warner Bros. executives might feel about the end result. According to Variety, "studio insiders have lamented that Zack Snyder's Justice League never should've happened," in part because the release of the film only further galvanized the fandom to want to see the "Snyderverse" of Snyder's previously-planned sequels and spinoffs further restored.
Hellraiser: Original Pinhead Actor Weighs in on Female Casting for Hulu Reboot
Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but with a new take on the material coming to Hulu, it means a new performer is stepping into the shows of the demonic figure. During a recent appearance at Silver Scream Con, per Bloody Disgusting, Bradley offered his thoughts on the new casting, praising Clayton's work on the Netflix series Sense8 and also seeming supportive of the concept overall, given that the Hellraiser franchise has a history of pushing the horror genre in exciting new directions. The new Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
