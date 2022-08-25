Week 3 football: Predictions for all Region 10 games in final week before in-region play

Entering the final week of out-of-region play, Region 10 teams will get one final test before seeing each other next week.

The week three slate offers up a renewed rivalry in Cedar City between Cedar and Canyon View in a matchup of two former Region 9 foes.

After Canyon View dropped from 4A to 3A, the Reds and Falcons kept the rivalry going.

Crimson Cliffs’ defense will get another test with high-flying Timpview, while Snow Canyon welcomes in a defending state champion.

Desert Hills and Dixie each pulled off impressive wins without key pieces last week and will aim to build off that momentum.

Hurricane will look to get into the win column against a tough Timpangos team.

Pine View is back in action against Salem Hills following a Friday off last week.

Cedar vs. Canyon View, 7:00 p.m.

The inter-Cedar City rivalry ignites once again on Friday between the Reds and Falcons. An impressive defensive showing in the opener against Spanish Fork was dashed by a 37-20 loss to 3A power Juab. Junior quarterback Koden Lunt had 335 all-purpose yards in last week’s loss, but the defense allowed 23 second-half points to the Wasps.

Canyon View earned a tough win over Ogden before beating up on 2A Providence Hall 54-14 last week.

Cedar knocked off Canyon View 27-20 in overtime a year ago.

Prediction: Cedar

Crimson Cliffs vs. Timpview, 7 p.m.

The Mustangs have allowed just ten points through their first two games and ran it up on Spanish Fork 35-7 last week, dominating in all three phases.

Timpview enters as the #2 team in the state, per MaxPreps, and has scored 74 points across their first two games.

The Thunderbirds feature the #2 recruit in the state in tackle Spencer Fano, BYU commit Pokaiaua Haunga, as well as three-star players Siale Esera and Motekiai Mounga.

In what will likely be the Mustangs’ toughest opponent all year, it will be a battle of strengths against a top-flight offense for Timpview and a stifling defense for Crimson Cliffs.

Prediction: Timpview

Desert Hills at Spanish Fork, 7 p.m.

Desert Hills pulled off an impressive comeback last week against Cedar Valley without star quarterback Noah Fuailetolo.

Fuailetolo tweaked his knee in the season-opener against Brighton but was able to finish out the 28-21 win.

The senior slinger was held out of last week’s 31-28 overtime win, but sophomore Beau Wall led the Thunder back after trailing 21-0 at halftime.

Fuailetolo will also be held out of Friday’s contest against the Dons, with no timetable or prognosis on his injury, per head coach Rick Berry.

Desert Hills will likely rely on the legs of Tyden Morris and the speed of Zach Ford and Kona Crowell.

Spanish Fork is playing its third consecutive Region 10 team in a row before opening Region 9 play.

Despite being without Fuailetolo, the all-around talent of the Thunder roster should carry them to a win on Friday.

Prediction: Desert Hills

Dixie at Palm Desert (CA), 7 p.m.

After getting beat up by Springville 41-14 in the opener, the Flyers were a different team last Friday, beating Riverton 17-13 without Seth Takau. Jalen Schultz only completed 3/8 passes but added 32 yards and a score on the ground. Chet Atkinson and Mason Kesterson each recorded interceptions while Tautau Toloa and Treven Alldredge had sacks as part of the turnaround.

Palm Desert enters as the 230th ranked team in California, while Dixie is a top 20 team in Utah, and the Flyers beat the Aztecs 23-6 last season.

Prediction: Dixie

Hurricane at Timpanogos, 7 p.m.

The Tigers make their way back to the Beehive State after a trip to Nevada to face Moapa Valley, falling 26-22.

Star wideout RJ Wright was held to just three catches for 23 yards in the season-opening loss to Mountain Crest but had six catches for 126 yards and a score against the Pirates.

Timpanogos has scored 98 points through two games, highlighted by a 57 spot against Corona (CA) last week.

The Wolves had over 500 yards of offense last Friday.

Prediction: Timpanogos

Pine View vs. Salem Hills, 7 p.m.

Pine View gave up 56 points, including 42 in the first quarter, in the first half against Stansbury in a 72-13 loss to open the year.

With a week off to get the sting of the loss out of their mouths, the Panthers will look to regroup on Friday against 0-2 Salem Hills.

The Skyhawks’ defense has faired much better in their two games, giving up 83 points in the opening two weeks, while the offense has only scored 13 points of their own.

Prediction: Pine View

Snow Canyon vs. Ridgeline, 8 p.m.

It’s been a Jekyll and Hyde start for the Warriors through their first two games. Snow Canyon put up 48 points against Northridge on opening night, only to be shut out by Vegas power Arbor View.

Now, Snow Canyon welcomes in the defending 4A champions, who have fallen to a pair of top-25 teams in the state to start 2022.

The Warrior offense mustered less than 200 yards against Arbor View in the 7-0 loss. Arbor View punched home a six-yard touchdown with five seconds remaining to beat Snow Canyon.

Makaio Swensen and Brandon Gough had interceptions for Mike Esplin’s defense.

Ridgeline was expected to take a step back with the graduations of Kaden Cox and 4A player of the year Noah White, but now are on the brink of facing an 0-3 start.

Expect a tight battle in Santa Clara on Friday night.

Prediction: Snow Canyon

Sean Ellertson is a sports reporter for the St. George Spectrum & Daily News.