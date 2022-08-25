ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

Protesters work to stop luxury Chicago housing development

CHICAGO - A protest in Uptown on the North Side is now stretching into its second week. The goal is to stop the groundbreaking for a luxury housing building. "We won't go without a fight. Housing is a human right," protesters chanted Monday. Activists and homeless people are occupying a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

African Festival of the Arts returns to Chicago this weekend

CHICAGO - The African Festival of the Arts is happening in Washington Park this weekend. It will be the 33rd time the event has taken place in Chicago, returning after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year's theme is "Back to Culture. Back to Tradition." It's a...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Cook County Health looking for workers as vacancies mount

COOK COUNTY - Cook County Health is in need of more workers, as the department continues struggling to fill thousands of jobs. The health system is the biggest safety net for the most vulnerable low-income patients in the region. However, it only has around five-thousand employees and is looking to...
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

BP Whiting refinery to restart operations soon after fire

WHITING, Ind. - BP says it plans to resume refinery operations in Indiana in the next few days. The Whiting refinery was shut down by a fire last week. The site provides fuel to Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana. Officials say the brief shutdown is unlikely to have a major...
WHITING, IN
fox32chicago.com

Construction on new Chicago Fire training facility could begin soon

CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire could start construction on its new $80 million practice and training facility later this year. The building is slated for the Near West Side at the site of a former public housing project by Roosevelt Road and Ashland Avenue. City officials have defended the project,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday. In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said. The offenders then entered...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Day after scathing report, Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off

Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off. Under the new directive, most Chicago cops can’t have more than one off day canceled each week, Supt. Brown said. But they can still have two off days canceled during certain periods, including the historically violent Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day holidays.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
NAPERVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 23, shot in Chicago gangway

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded Monday night in the Woodlawn neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in a gangway between two buildings around 8:50 p.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue when a gunman started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. He was shot once in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: 2 shot by unknown gunman in Avalon Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's Southeast Side Monday night. Around 6 p.m., police say the victims were on the street in the 8300 block of South Constance Avenue when an unknown gunman fired shots. A 23-year-old was struck in the right arm and right leg, and was...
CHICAGO, IL

