Fort Pierre, SD

Area cowboys, cowgirls make their mark in State 4-H Finals Rodeo

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
 5 days ago
Kolt Mendenhall of Waubay earned All-Around Junior Cowboy honors and Devon Moore and Adysyn Wiesner of Clear Lake each won average event titles during the South Dakota 4-H Finals Rodeo Aug. 19-21 at Fort Pierre.

A total of 55 area cowboys and cowgirls qualified for compete in the rodeo, which included senior boys and girls events as well as junior boys and junior girls events.

Two others area cowgirls participated in the Senior Ambassador Contest. Ava Luken of Watertown finished as the second runner-up.

In rodeo arena, Moore won the average titles in senior boys bareback riding and Wiesner did the same in the junior girls flag face.

Other area competitors who finishing in the top 10 in average in events included:

Senior Boys

All-Around — 7. Devon Moore, Clear Lake; 9. (Tie) Tate Johnson, Sisseton).

Team Roping — 2. Tate-Tyan Johnson, Sisseton; 2. Sage Bach, Florence-Drew Stroschein, Dell Rapids; 7. Sage Sippel, Pierpont-Kylie Moyer, South Shore; 10. Seth Gaikowski, Waubay-Conner Herren, Crooks.

Senior Girls

Barrel Racing — 9. Kylie Wittnebel, Castlewood

Breakaway Roping — 3. Sidney Johnson, Sisseton; 8. Sage Sippel, Pierpont.

Ribbon Roping — 8. Kylie Wittnebel, Castlewood.

Junior Boys

Breakaway Roping — 3. Kolt Mendenhall, Waubay; 4. Trace Gaikowski, Waubay; 8. Blake Steiner, Sisseton.

Bareback Steer Riding — 3. Kolt Mendenhall, Waubay.

Cattle Riding — 3. Wyatt Nelson, Webster; 6. Kolt Mendenhall, Waubay.

Team Roping — 2. Teegan Gaikowski, Waubay-Blake Tempel, Wilmot; 6. Zayne Strang, Watertown-Kolt Mendenhall, Waubay.

All-Around — 1. Kolt Mendenhall, Waubay; 10. Blake Tempel, Wilmot.

Junior Girls

Barrel Racing — 4. Adysyn Wiesner, Clear Lake; 9. Candice Aamot, Sisseton.

Goat Tying — 6. Adysyn Wiesner, Clear Lake.

Flag Race — 10. Brielle Tesch, Hayti.

All-Around — 2. Adysyn Wiesner, Clear Lake.

