Bucks County, PA

Bucks County, Montgomery County football preview: Everything you need to know about 2022 season

By Joe Mason, Bucks County Courier Times
 5 days ago

It's finally here.

After a long offseason and a brutal training camp during the hot summer, the pads will be a poppin' come Friday when Pennsylvania's high school football season begins.

Want to stay informed with everything you need to know leading into the season? No other team of high school sports writers has you more prepared than our crew. Below are links to stories published including position breakdowns, team-by-team breakdowns and more.

Thumbnail looks at each team

DIVISIONS: SOL National | SOL American & Continental | Catholic League & Non-SOL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tdqL_0hVUudB600

Simply the best at each position

POSITIONS TO WATCH: QB | RB | WR | OL | DL | LB | DB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ox3R_0hVUudB600

Best local teams in all of space and time

TEAMS OF THE DECADE: 70s | 80s | 90s | 00s | 10s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HUMj_0hVUudB600

Can't miss games

Football season is finally here, but with so many games, and so little time, how will you decide which ones to watch? Well, you can't go wrong with any of our Bucks and Montgomery county teams, but here are 12 games that you should mark on the calendar right now!

Check these out: Clear your calendars: These Bucks County and Montco high school football games are must-see

Check the schedule

2022 Schedules: Football Fridays are (almost) back! Check out the week-by-week schedules for the entire season

What's happening this season?

What are the biggest questions as we get ready to kick off the high school football season? We have 10 of them here that we'll try and answer as we close in on the opening night of the season, which is less than a week away.

What you need to know: High school football: 10 questions that linger in Bucks County about the 2022 season

Best by size

Which big schools will be the best this year? | Which small schools will be the best this year?

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bucks County, Montgomery County football preview: Everything you need to know about 2022 season

