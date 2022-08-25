ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

WMTW

Maine storm leaves hundreds of subsidized apartments without power

PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of people in Portland's Franklin Towers have been without power since strong storms rolled through the area on Friday. Franklin Towers is a 16-story high-rise apartment building with 200 subsidized apartments for elderly and disabled people living in its 200 subsidized apartments. The Towers is controlled by the Portland Housing Authority.
PORTLAND, ME
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
wgan.com

24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine

300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Help Wanted: Portland Police hold hiring event amid staffing shortage

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police are hoping to find people to join the force. The department is holding a hiring event on Monday for officers and dispatchers, both trained and untrained. Portland Police are looking to place 10 officers in January’s criminal justice academy class. There are also 13 vacancies...
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See

One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
WGME

Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough

SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
Q97.9

A Creepy Old School in Livermore Falls, Maine, to Be Transformed Into a Haunted House This October

For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
WGME

Maine man accused of stealing car with woman and baby inside

HAMPTON, NH (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of stealing a car in Hampton, New Hampshire, with a woman and baby inside. Police charged 48-year-old David Tayes of Baldwin with two counts of kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, and reckless conduct. According to police, Tayes stole a car...
HAMPTON, NH
92 Moose

Central Maine 2-Year-Old Dies in Saturday Pool Drowning

According to WGME 13, a two-year-old has died following an incident in Auburn, Maine on Saturday. The news station is reporting that emergency crews were called to a residence on Dillingham Hill Road after family members had found the child unresponsive in the family's pool. WGME says that police were...
AUBURN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Five Islands Lobster Co. closes for rest of the season

GEORGETOWN, Maine — Five Islands Lobster Co. based in Georgetown announced they are closing for the season on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. The post states that "due to unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues," the restaurant is "forced" to close its doors. The restaurant said the decision wasn't...
GEORGETOWN, ME
WGME

Lewiston to start new school year with new cellphone restrictions

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Starting this school year, a new cellphone policy will be in place in Lewiston that will significantly restrict the use of devices in schools. Under the policy, the Sun Journal reports students in pre-K to grade 8 would be required to keep cellphones in their bag during the day.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

3 injured in Portsmouth stabbing, no arrests made yet

PORTSMOUTH, NH (WGME) -- Three people were injured after a stabbing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire over the weekend. On Saturday, police responded to a wooded area near Cabot and McDonough Street for a report of a fight involving a knife. When they arrived, they found three people sitting on the...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WGME

Maine man seriously injured after car pulls out in front motorcycle

RAYMOND (WGME) -- Police say a Gray man was seriously injured after a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle in Raymond Tuesday morning, causing the vehicles to collide. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old Casco man driving a Subaru Outback was turning left onto Roosevelt Trail from the Hilltop Mini Mart when he pulled out in front a of a motorcycle operated by a 31-year-old Gray man.
RAYMOND, ME

