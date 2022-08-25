Read full article on original website
WMTW
Maine storm leaves hundreds of subsidized apartments without power
PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of people in Portland's Franklin Towers have been without power since strong storms rolled through the area on Friday. Franklin Towers is a 16-story high-rise apartment building with 200 subsidized apartments for elderly and disabled people living in its 200 subsidized apartments. The Towers is controlled by the Portland Housing Authority.
WGME
South Portland offers rebates to families with low-to-moderate income for going green
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- There is chance for some South Portland residents to earn some green for going green. The city says it's incentivizing citizens with low-to-moderate income to reduce gas emissions. Households with a total income of under the median income of $111,700 qualify. Each family can get up...
WGME
Former Maine radio DJ claims she was fired after seeking to work from home
(BDN) -- A Hancock County woman who worked at Portland radio stations for 38 years claims in a lawsuit she was fired illegally after she refused to return to working in the stations’ office during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Randi Kirshbaum, 68, of Southwest Harbor sought...
WGME
Police officers remind drivers to be caution as Maine students head back to school
Summer break is ending as many Maine schools are starting up this week. Police departments are using this as a good time to remind everyone the rules of the road with more kids out and about. Students in Falmouth, Scarborough, Lewiston, and elsewhere are heading back to school on Wednesday.
Homeless Living in Campers Because Tents are No Longer Allowed in Portland
According to WGME Channel 13, people who are without homes are now living in campers in Portland. There are so few apartments available that campers are what is being used. Why campers? Well, tent's are no longer allowed. According to the article, a couple of reasons why they are living...
wgan.com
24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine
300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
WGME
Casco Bay High School teacher honored to be nominated for Maine Teacher of the Year
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Casco Bay High School teacher is in the running for the 2023 Maine Teacher of the Year. Portland Public Schools says Matt Bernstein, a ninth-grade social studies teacher, was named the 2022 Cumberland County Teacher of the Year in May. In June, Bernstein was selected...
WGME
Help Wanted: Portland Police hold hiring event amid staffing shortage
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland Police are hoping to find people to join the force. The department is holding a hiring event on Monday for officers and dispatchers, both trained and untrained. Portland Police are looking to place 10 officers in January’s criminal justice academy class. There are also 13 vacancies...
Deering Oaks Park in Portland, Maine, Gets an Update You’ll Want to See
One of the many things I adore about Portland is its plethora of public parks and outdoor spaces. There is no shortage of places to get outside and breathe in that fresh Maine air. Since we live in New England and Mother Nature can be a fickle mistress, enjoying the outdoors should be accessible and easy (during the months we can actually get out there), and Portland, Maine, is doing a great job of that.
WGME
'Extreme caution': Dog-killing toxic algae may have formed at Maine recreation area
CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Officials say toxic blue-green algae may have formed at the Twin Brook Recreational Facility in Cumberland. Blue-green algae is a type of photosynthesizing bacteria called cyanobacteria. It exists in all Maine lakes but is harmless in low concentrations. However, when the population of this bacteria explodes...
WGME
Plan to build Maine's first Costco approved in Scarborough
SCARBOBOUGH (WGME) – The state’s first Costco store is coming to Scarborough. The Scarborough Planning Board approved Costco’s plan to build a 161,000 square foot facility with a gas station at the Innovation District of Scarborough Downs. Back in January, the town rejected Costco’s plan on the...
A Creepy Old School in Livermore Falls, Maine, to Be Transformed Into a Haunted House This October
For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.
WGME
Maine man accused of stealing car with woman and baby inside
HAMPTON, NH (WGME) -- A Maine man is accused of stealing a car in Hampton, New Hampshire, with a woman and baby inside. Police charged 48-year-old David Tayes of Baldwin with two counts of kidnapping, theft of a motor vehicle, and reckless conduct. According to police, Tayes stole a car...
WGME
60 gallons of oil, fuel spill into Songo River after boat fire in Naples
NAPLES (WGME) – Dozens of gallons of oil and fuel leaked into the Songo River in Naples Tuesday night after a large boat caught fire. One neighbor says the fire was so big, he thought it might have been the woods outside his house. Neighbor Chris Garcia says he...
Central Maine 2-Year-Old Dies in Saturday Pool Drowning
According to WGME 13, a two-year-old has died following an incident in Auburn, Maine on Saturday. The news station is reporting that emergency crews were called to a residence on Dillingham Hill Road after family members had found the child unresponsive in the family's pool. WGME says that police were...
Five Islands Lobster Co. closes for rest of the season
GEORGETOWN, Maine — Five Islands Lobster Co. based in Georgetown announced they are closing for the season on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post. The post states that "due to unforeseen circumstances and staffing issues," the restaurant is "forced" to close its doors. The restaurant said the decision wasn't...
WGME
Lewiston to start new school year with new cellphone restrictions
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Starting this school year, a new cellphone policy will be in place in Lewiston that will significantly restrict the use of devices in schools. Under the policy, the Sun Journal reports students in pre-K to grade 8 would be required to keep cellphones in their bag during the day.
WGME
3 injured in Portsmouth stabbing, no arrests made yet
PORTSMOUTH, NH (WGME) -- Three people were injured after a stabbing in Portsmouth, New Hampshire over the weekend. On Saturday, police responded to a wooded area near Cabot and McDonough Street for a report of a fight involving a knife. When they arrived, they found three people sitting on the...
WGME
'I didn't believe her:' Neighbors shocked after Norway woman allegedly sets home on fire
PORTLAND (WGME) – Court documents are providing more details about a woman who is accused of burning down her apartment building in western Maine over the weekend. Court documents say 29-year-old Katrina O’Connor told a police officer that she poured gasoline on her bed and lit it on fire.
WGME
Maine man seriously injured after car pulls out in front motorcycle
RAYMOND (WGME) -- Police say a Gray man was seriously injured after a car pulled out in front of his motorcycle in Raymond Tuesday morning, causing the vehicles to collide. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old Casco man driving a Subaru Outback was turning left onto Roosevelt Trail from the Hilltop Mini Mart when he pulled out in front a of a motorcycle operated by a 31-year-old Gray man.
