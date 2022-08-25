ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

Moses Lake man indicted on federal drug distribution charge

SPOKANE — A Moses Lake man is facing federal drug charges in connection to an undercover drug buy in March. Victor M. Rojas-Rivera was indicted in U.S. District Court in Spokane on a charge of distribution of 50 or more grams of methamphetamine, according to court records. Rojas-Rivera has pleaded not guilty, with a trial tentatively scheduled for Oct. 31.
Yakima Fatal Hit and Run Case In Hands of Prosecutor Tuesday

A big decision is expected soon from Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic. Brusic and Detectives from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office are meeting Tuesday to talk about the investigation into the fatal hit-and-run death of 66-year-old Wendy Baker of Yakima. Baker was killed June 12 by a driver who fled the scene of the crash and has not been arrested or charged. Brusic now must decide whether a completed investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office can justify an arrest warrant. Brusic says he knows the community is concerned and wants answers in the case but he says he's treating like any other serious case in Yakima County. Brusic says he'll look over investigative reports and determine if the evidence gathered is strong enough for him to call for further action.
One person Arrested in Weekend Wenatchee Shooting

Police now say a person from East Wenatchee could be involved in a drive-by shooting that left a Wenatchee man injured Saturday evening. Officers went to the scene of a reported shooting in the 1600 block of South Mission Street, and then learned that a man with a gunshot wound had been taken to Central Washington Hospital.
17-year-old named in Saturday drive-by shooting

WENATCHEE — Police say an East Wenatchee teenager was involved in a drive-by shooting Saturday that left a Wenatchee bystander wounded. Oscar Romero-Romero, 17, faces possible charges of first-degree assault and drive-by shooting. Police say the teen was the driver of a 2009 Honda Accord carrying two passengers who opened fire at 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. The shooting left a man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
Special Investigators identify man shot at during pursuit on Columbia Center Blvd

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Special investigators identified the man who was shot at by law enforcement during a pursuit on Columbia Center Blvd as 35-year-old James Dean West. The Benton County Jail roster shows five separate charges against West — three of which stem from the August 22 incident. These include second-degree assault, unlawful possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor for physical control. However, the inmate roster says that the assault charge has been dropped as of August 25.
Grant County Deputies Looking For Domestic Violence Suspect

Grant County deputies are looking for a domestic violence suspect they say ran away from the scene Monday afternoon. Deputies and sheriff’s K9 were searching an area one mile north of Ephrata along State Route 28 at Desert Villa mobile home park. The suspect is described as a white...
Man facing multiple charges in Aug. 17 police chase in Warden

WARDEN — A man who crashed into a parked car and nearly struck a house during a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle in Warden is facing multiple charges. Joseph M. Wallo, 18, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with two counts of second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and one count each of felony eluding, third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Troopers say Moses Lake woman avoids death, but not DUI in crash with tractor on I-90

MOSES LAKE - Troopers say a Moses Lake woman sustained only minor injuries despite the condition of her car after colliding with a tractor on I-90 Saturday. At around 10:30 a.m., state patrol officials say 33-year-old Brenda Cardenas Acuna of Moses Lake was going westward on I-90, two miles west of SR 17, when she approached a pilot truck and a tractor from behind.
‘Operation Net Nanny’ sting results in arrests of 7 suspected child predators in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A sting dubbed “Operation Net Nanny” in Grant County has resulted in the arrests of seven alleged child sexual predators. The sting occurred over several days as part of Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force, an Internet Crimes Against Children affiliate. The operation identifies those suspected of being involved in children’s sexual abuse and exploitation.
Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
Nob Hill traffic rerouted due to four-car crash

YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 3:18 p.m. All lanes have been reopened. AUGUST 30, 2022 2:44 p.m. Traffic heading west on Nob Hill Boulevard is being rerouted after a four-car crash at the 16th Avenue intersection by Yakima Valley College. Injuries have been reported by the Yakima Police Department. The crash is still being investigated.
Washington sheriff pleads guilty to covering up his son’s DUI crash

A former county sheriff in Washington state has pleaded guilty to charges relating to his role in trying to cover up his son’s alleged drunk driving crash. Former Lincoln County Sheriff Wade Magers pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of rendering criminal assistance in the third degree, KREM reported. He was sentenced to 40 hours of community service.
GoFundMe created for 19-year-old killed in crash by wrong-way driver near Moses Lake

CASHMERE — A GoFundMe account has been started for a Cashmere woman who was killed in a head-on crash with a wrong-way driver near Moses Lake. Sierra R. Stoddard, 19, died on Aug. 25. She was driving her SUV west on I-90 when her vehicle was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong direction. State troopers say the driver, 47-year-old Jorge F. Sanchez, was driving impaired and he is expected to face a charge of vehicular homicide.
Richland Restaurant-Bar Sued Over Violent January Assault

A lawsuit has been filed against a Richland restaurant-bar and its security team over a violent January assault. The suit, filed in Benton County Superior Court, names the restaurant and the owner as well as Joe Brown aka Joe Hoff and Sean Birdine (according to court documents). They are listed as the security persons.
