Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Great New York State Fair Sets August Heat Record
If you walked outside on Monday and immediately started to sweat, you're not alone! The humidity was so thick that it was hard to breathe and the was sun beating down so hot that even the best air conditioners were struggling to keep things cool. The brutal heat on Monday,...
How Is New York State Not Higher Ranked For This Classic Dish?
It's no secret, we love to eat in Central and Upstate New York. However, New York isn't eating as many of these summer classics as you think. We love our hamburgers here in New York......or do we? American's eat around 20 billion burgers a year. However, New York State isn't really adding to that number a ton believe it or not.
msn.com
Holy cow, there’s a lot of milk: Here’s what 2 first-timers thought about the NY State Fair
For many Central New Yorkers, the State Fair is a cherished tradition. Most have some kind of childhood memories there. Some have been going every year for decades. But for newcomers, the region’s biggest festival can seem, well, strange. After all, it’s just a fair, right?. Wrong. Syracuse.com...
localsyr.com
Fate brought these two friends back together for a day at the NYS Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was January 24, 2020, when then 7-year-old Dava and NewsChannel 9’s Adrienne Smith first met at Wegmans on Taft Road in Salina. It was a chance encounter. Mom and Dava were cashing out after a grocery run and Adrienne was there covering a new statewide plastic bag ban that was about to take effect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Beloved, Locally Owned New Hartford Cafe Is Closing
We have plenty of incredible restaurants here in the Utica area that are locally owned. Unfortunately, being locally owned and operated sometimes means that there's more risks that come into play, which puts some in a position where they can't operate the way that they need to. That's the sad...
Attendance plummets as temperatures rise on Day 6 of the New York State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. — Attendance at the New York State Fair plummeted Monday on Syracuse’s hottest day of the New York State Fair in at least 50 years. A total of 47,912 people came out to the fair on Monday, the sixth day of the fair. That’s the lowest attendance of any day so far this year, and a far cry from the record 103,842 people who attended the fair on Day 6 in 2019 before the Covid shutdown.
See photos as Foreigner rocks a big crowd Sunday at the NY State Fair
Geddes, N.Y. -- Rock band Foreigner played the main stage at Chevy Park at the New York State Fair Sunday night to a huge crowd at the end of a sweltering day. Syracuse.com will have a full review of the show later this morning. In the meantime, enjoy these photos from reporter Charlie Miller.
Heavy rain at NY State Fair closes midway until Wednesday morning
Update 7:58 p.m.: The midway is closed for the night and will reopen Wednesday morning, fair officials said. Syracuse, N.Y. — Heavy rain at the New York State Fair today has closed the midway, canceled a pair of parades and delayed a concert at Chevy Court. The midway will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
urbancny.com
Governor Hochul Breaks Ground on $34.7 Million Project to Upgrade Agricultural Facilities at The New York State Fairgrounds
Project Includes New State-of-the-Art Greenhouse to Promote New York Agriculture. New Barns, Concession Stand To Be Built To Continue Upgrades of the State’s Largest Festival. Groundbreaking Comes at the Start of the 2022 Great New York State Fair, Marking the Fair’s Full Return. Highlights Partnerships To Drive Agricultural...
Invasive bug could do major damage; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 29)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 92; Low: 73. Hot, humid; PM thunderstorm possible; 5-day forecast. BIG CROWD FOR A CRAZYSEXYCOOL NIGHT: TLC, one of the most popular musical groups of the 1990s, helped bring Friday night’s New York State Fair crowd all the way back to that decade with its concert at Chevy Park. Review, more photos. (Scott Schild photo)
newyorkupstate.com
Day 5 at the NY State Fair: Today’s handpicked menu and schedule (video)
Geddes, N.Y. — For the first time in what seemed like a very long time, the New York State Fair felt normal. Temperatures were just shy of 80 degrees, and the attendance was just shy of 90,000. That dwarfed any day from last year’s fair. Traffic crawled at...
How High Up Can You Camp in New York State?
So you want to go camping. Great! Have you put thought into where you are going to go? Where your campsite will be?. Did you know that there are restrictions as to where and how high (the elevation) you can camp in New York State? Yep, you are limited to where on the mountain(s) that you can be.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Question- Is Dumpster Diving Illegal In New York State?
Do you ever get sucked into dumpster diving videos on YouTube? Would you ever do it? Actually, is it legal for you to dumpster dive in New York State?. According to Wikipedia, the definition of "Dumpster Diving" is the act of salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, and construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners but deemed useful to the picker. So in simple terms, picking through the trash in a dumpster or big for treasure.
The newest ‘house band’ on a national TV show is from Central New York
A 10-year relationship with Food Network celebrity host Guy Fieri has paid off in a big way for a local funk band. Syracuse-based Sophistafunk is the house band for Fieri’s newest show, “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night,” which debuts at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 on the Food Network. The series will air for 10 consecutive Wednesdays and is available for streaming through Discovery+.
There’s Absolutely No Way This Is New York’s Favorite Chip and Dip
An informal survey of people in our office (a whole four people, but still!) has come to the conclusion that this "study" must have been swayed in some way because there is no way that New Yorkers are chowing down on this chip and dip combo more than other combo.
iheart.com
Catholic Mass To Return To The NY State Fair After Being Cancelled
Geddes, N.Y. - New York and the State Fair say there will be a Catholic Mass this Sunday at the Fair. For 49 years a Mass was held at the fair but this year Father Clemente of St. Marianne Cope Parish in Solvay was notified that the Fair could not accommodate them.
Fall Fun Begins Soon As This Central New York Pumpkin Farm Announces Opening Day
We're quickly approaching the end of September, and that means the season of Fall will be here before we know it. It's the time of Halloween, leaves, football, sweatshirts and sweaters, apple cider, pumpkin spice, and so much more. To be honest, it's my favorite season of the entire year.
No, You Don’t Need To Show Your ID To Buy Whipped Cream in New York
Well, this is definitely a confusing topic. Stores across New York State have been starting to enforce showing identification to buy a pretty specific item. It's a law that was brought to the Senate in 2019 prohibiting the sale of whipped cream chargers, also known as "whippits, whippets, or whip-its" to persons under the age of 21.
Do You Agree This Is New York State’s Favorite Drinking Game?
It's no secret. We like to have a few drinks and fun in New York State. What is our favorite drinking game?. In the backwoods of Hamilton, growing up Beer Pong was always the classic game of choice. We used beer in the cups, and I was blown away to learn that people use water now. Either way....
Here’s Where You Can Legally Buy Recreational Marijuana In New York State Now
New York State is still in the process of setting up the infrastructure for its adult-use retail cannabis industry. The first farms in the state have already been growing marijuana. The application process is now open for legal recreational dispensaries. The application portal opened on August 25 on New York State Business Express. It will remain open for a month, closing on September 26. Up to 150 licenses will be granted around the state. They will be distributed based on the population in the area.
Big Frog 104
Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0