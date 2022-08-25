Riverhead Middle School welcomes a new assistant principal this fall. Colleen O’Hara comes to the district from the Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District, where she served as principal of Hewlett Elementary School for the past four years and assistant principal for five years before that. She previously served for six years as the assistant principal of Woodmere Middle School after teaching at the middle school for two years. O’Hara began her teaching career as an English teacher for nine years at Hicksville Middle School for grades seven and eight.

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO