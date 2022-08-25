ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

In Tuesday’s primary, three Republican candidates fight to be Zeldin’s successor

Three contenders hoping to succeed Rep. Lee Zeldin are fighting to win the Republican nomination in the First Congressional District in the GOP primary election Aug. 23. Nick LaLota of Amityville, Michelle Bond of Port Jefferson and Anthony Figliola of East Setauket are the three candidates on the ballot for the seat being vacated by Zeldin, a four-term incumbent. Zeldin is the nominee of the Republican and Conservative parties for governor seeking to unseat Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul this November.
LaLota wins NY-01 Republican primary

Nick LaLota, the Republican Party designee in the First Congressional District, cruised past two challengers in the GOP primary election Tuesday, winning 47% of the votes cast in a three-way race. LaLota received 12,368 votes, defeating Michelle Bond, with 7,289 votes, and Anthony Figliola with 6,569 votes, according to unofficial...
Southampton Town’s Youth Court accepting applications

Earn community service, build your resume and participate in real trials through the Southampton Town’s Youth Court starting on Monday, Oct. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southampton Town Justice Court at 32 Jackson Avenue in Hampton Bays. The program is open to students in grades nine...
Gerard S. Case, 91

Gerard S. Case of Southold died at home on Aug. 28, 2022. He was 91 years old. He was born on Feb. 25, 1931 in New York City to Cathryn (Haverty) and John S. Case. He graduated from Manhattan Prep School in New York City. After high school, he attended St. John’s University. After college he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1951 to 1953 and attained the rank of Corporal and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
Riverhead school district rejects agreement with town for collection of $2.9 million from LIPA, for fear it will involve district in litigation

The Riverhead Central School District has rejected a proposed agreement from Riverhead Town in an effort to collect approximately $2.9 million in payments-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOTs) owed the school district for Long Island Power Authority properties for the 2021-2022 tax year. The agreement would not resolve the dispute and would entangle the...
Blasts Democratic legislators who voted to kill county’s public campaign finance program

Every person who wishes to run for public office deserves the opportunity to do so, regardless of background or level of income. Our residents are better served when people of diverse backgrounds and perspectives represent us in government. When we reduce the power of moneyed special interests and wealthy donors, we have a more vibrant democracy. This is what Suffolk County’s public campaign financing program would have helped us achieve.
Hallockville Country Fair set for Sept. 17 & 18

Come one, come all to the 41st annual Hallockville Country Fair on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fair is a cultural experience to celebrate Long Island’s agricultural heritage. The event includes traditional crafts and games, folk art demonstrations, a petting zoo, pony rides, wagon rides, musical performances, art and crafts vendors, farm livestock and more.
Bullying prevention workshop to be held Aug. 24

With school to start again soon, parents and students are invited to attend a bullying prevention workshop hosted by the Riverhead Anti-Bias Task Force and Suffolk County Office of Health Education to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at Riverhead Free Library. “Upstander Skills Training” techniques have...
Second utility-scale battery energy storage system facility under review by Riverhead Town

A second utility grid-scale battery energy storage facility is in the review pipeline at Riverhead Town Hall, with more sure to follow, according to town officials. EC Battery Storage Project is a proposed 60 megawatt/120 megawatt-hour battery energy storage facility to be built on a 1.7-acre, industrially zoned site on the east side of Edwards Avenue along the LIRR track. It is located adjacent to a LIPA substation east of Edwards Avenue — a facility that has attracted the development of more than 600 acres of utility-scale solar power facilities in the vicinity.
Riverhead Middle School welcomes new assistant principal

Riverhead Middle School welcomes a new assistant principal this fall. Colleen O’Hara comes to the district from the Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District, where she served as principal of Hewlett Elementary School for the past four years and assistant principal for five years before that. She previously served for six years as the assistant principal of Woodmere Middle School after teaching at the middle school for two years. O’Hara began her teaching career as an English teacher for nine years at Hicksville Middle School for grades seven and eight.
Battery energy storage system plan is presented to Planning Board, a move blasted by both Aguiar and Blass

The Virginia company proposing to build a 100-megawatt battery energy storage facility on Mill Road presented its proposal to the Riverhead Planning Board Thursday — a presentation described by the town’s head planner as merely intended to educate the board and the public about battery energy storage in general rather than a typical discussion of a site plan application in front of the board for review.
Providing live coverage of breaking news, crime, schools, sports and community events in Riverhead, the East End and Suffolk County.

