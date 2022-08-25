Read full article on original website
In Tuesday’s primary, three Republican candidates fight to be Zeldin’s successor
Three contenders hoping to succeed Rep. Lee Zeldin are fighting to win the Republican nomination in the First Congressional District in the GOP primary election Aug. 23. Nick LaLota of Amityville, Michelle Bond of Port Jefferson and Anthony Figliola of East Setauket are the three candidates on the ballot for the seat being vacated by Zeldin, a four-term incumbent. Zeldin is the nominee of the Republican and Conservative parties for governor seeking to unseat Democratic incumbent Kathy Hochul this November.
LaLota wins NY-01 Republican primary
Nick LaLota, the Republican Party designee in the First Congressional District, cruised past two challengers in the GOP primary election Tuesday, winning 47% of the votes cast in a three-way race. LaLota received 12,368 votes, defeating Michelle Bond, with 7,289 votes, and Anthony Figliola with 6,569 votes, according to unofficial...
Supervisor, at odds with two council members, accuses them of working to undermine her to serve their own political ambitions
A disagreement over the handling of battery energy storage uses in Riverhead has opened up a chasm on the Town Board, where two members have been quietly but increasingly at odds with the town supervisor for nearly a year. Things came to a head in the past week after the...
A more ‘normal’ back to school? New COVID-19 guidelines lift mask mandates, ease quarantine rules
When school doors open and buses roll on Tuesday, students and teachers will be returning to classrooms in an environment that feels a lot more “normal” than at any time since the novel coronavirus struck New York, shuttering schools and business in the spring of 2020. This year’s...
Holiday weekend is ‘transition weekend’ for People’s United, which will reopen as M&T Bank next Tuesday
The upcoming holiday weekend is “transition weekend” for People’s United Bank. The Connecticut-based bank, which acquired Riverhead’s Suffolk County National Bank in 2017, merged with M&T Bank earlier this year and will cease doing business as People’s United as of Tuesday, Sept. 6. People’s United...
Southampton Town’s Youth Court accepting applications
Earn community service, build your resume and participate in real trials through the Southampton Town’s Youth Court starting on Monday, Oct. 17 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Southampton Town Justice Court at 32 Jackson Avenue in Hampton Bays. The program is open to students in grades nine...
Gerard S. Case, 91
Gerard S. Case of Southold died at home on Aug. 28, 2022. He was 91 years old. He was born on Feb. 25, 1931 in New York City to Cathryn (Haverty) and John S. Case. He graduated from Manhattan Prep School in New York City. After high school, he attended St. John’s University. After college he joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1951 to 1953 and attained the rank of Corporal and was awarded the Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
Riverhead school district rejects agreement with town for collection of $2.9 million from LIPA, for fear it will involve district in litigation
The Riverhead Central School District has rejected a proposed agreement from Riverhead Town in an effort to collect approximately $2.9 million in payments-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOTs) owed the school district for Long Island Power Authority properties for the 2021-2022 tax year. The agreement would not resolve the dispute and would entangle the...
Blasts Democratic legislators who voted to kill county’s public campaign finance program
Every person who wishes to run for public office deserves the opportunity to do so, regardless of background or level of income. Our residents are better served when people of diverse backgrounds and perspectives represent us in government. When we reduce the power of moneyed special interests and wealthy donors, we have a more vibrant democracy. This is what Suffolk County’s public campaign financing program would have helped us achieve.
Hallockville Country Fair set for Sept. 17 & 18
Come one, come all to the 41st annual Hallockville Country Fair on Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The fair is a cultural experience to celebrate Long Island’s agricultural heritage. The event includes traditional crafts and games, folk art demonstrations, a petting zoo, pony rides, wagon rides, musical performances, art and crafts vendors, farm livestock and more.
Workshop on state utility debt relief program scheduled for tonight in Riverhead
The Long Island Progressive Coalition and the Public Utility Law Project of New York are hosting a workshop in Riverhead tonight about how low-income PSEG Long Island and National Grid customers can leverage a state program to eliminate their utility debt. The workshop will be held at the First Baptist...
Bullying prevention workshop to be held Aug. 24
With school to start again soon, parents and students are invited to attend a bullying prevention workshop hosted by the Riverhead Anti-Bias Task Force and Suffolk County Office of Health Education to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 6 p.m. at Riverhead Free Library. “Upstander Skills Training” techniques have...
Second utility-scale battery energy storage system facility under review by Riverhead Town
A second utility grid-scale battery energy storage facility is in the review pipeline at Riverhead Town Hall, with more sure to follow, according to town officials. EC Battery Storage Project is a proposed 60 megawatt/120 megawatt-hour battery energy storage facility to be built on a 1.7-acre, industrially zoned site on the east side of Edwards Avenue along the LIRR track. It is located adjacent to a LIPA substation east of Edwards Avenue — a facility that has attracted the development of more than 600 acres of utility-scale solar power facilities in the vicinity.
Town Board adopts new water district rates, OKs new outlet center, funds for downtown cameras: Aug. 16 meeting recap
The Riverhead Town Board last week adopted a new rate structure for the water district, approved a special permit for a new outlet center and appropriated American Rescue Act funds for the downtown security camera program. The Town Board adopted a two-tier rate structure for the district, which means customers...
Cops: Man who smashed glass door of Main Street bar to steal liquor is charged with burglary
A Riverhead man has been charged in the July 16 burglary of a Main Street bar. Riverhead Police said an investigation led to the arrest of Tramaine Gonzalez, 42, on a charge of burglary in the third degree in connection with the incident. Police said Gonzalez used a brick to...
Three planning firms pitch services to Riverhead Town Board for comprehensive plan update
Representatives from three planning firms seeking to complete Riverhead’s comprehensive plan update presented their qualifications to the Town Board during its work session Thursday. H2M Architects + Engineers of Melville, Cashin Associates of Hauppauge and BFJ Planning of New York City were the three firms presented by Building and...
Riverhead Middle School welcomes new assistant principal
Riverhead Middle School welcomes a new assistant principal this fall. Colleen O’Hara comes to the district from the Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District, where she served as principal of Hewlett Elementary School for the past four years and assistant principal for five years before that. She previously served for six years as the assistant principal of Woodmere Middle School after teaching at the middle school for two years. O’Hara began her teaching career as an English teacher for nine years at Hicksville Middle School for grades seven and eight.
Battery energy storage system plan is presented to Planning Board, a move blasted by both Aguiar and Blass
The Virginia company proposing to build a 100-megawatt battery energy storage facility on Mill Road presented its proposal to the Riverhead Planning Board Thursday — a presentation described by the town’s head planner as merely intended to educate the board and the public about battery energy storage in general rather than a typical discussion of a site plan application in front of the board for review.
Proposed battery energy storage code draws questions, criticism at public hearing
A proposed code that would regulate the siting and operation of battery energy storage systems in the Town of Riverhead got its first public hearing Tuesday night at Town Hall. The systems store energy for distribution at a later time. They are typically developed to increase the effectiveness of renewable...
New four-story building near downtown riverfront to have public hearing
The Riverhead Town Board is ready to set a public hearing on the site plan application of a new four-story mixed-use apartment building on McDermott Avenue opposite Riverview Lofts. The development, called the Zenith Building, would be the latest in the downtown area to receive approval from the board. The...
