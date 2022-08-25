Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Mikhail Gorbachev, Last Soviet Leader, Dies at 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, who presided over the demise of the Soviet Union and helped end decades of Cold War fear, earning a Nobel Peace Prize and the lasting enmity of millions of Russians bitter about the chaos unleashed by the collapse of the world’s largest country, has died at age 91.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: IAEA to Visit Zaporizhzhia Plant
The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog says a team is on its way to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine says its forces have breached Russian front lines in the Kherson region. As Russia’s war with Ukraine continues, what threat does it pose to the rest of Europe?
Voice of America
Russia Launches New Attacks Near Nuclear Plant, Ukraine Says
Ukraine and Russia each accused the other of attacks near Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant Sunday, amid ongoing international concern that the facility itself could be hit and cause a radiation leak. Russia launched new rocket and artillery attacks near the facility early Sunday, with Ukrainian officials reporting significant...
Voice of America
UN Team on Way to Assess Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant
The head of the U.N.’s atomic energy agency said it has a team on the way to visit Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, situated near the front line of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi tweeted that he is leading...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: August 29
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 9:40 p.m.: Russia has faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, The Associated Press reports. Biden...
Voice of America
Ukraine: Counteroffensive Underway in Southern Region Russia Seized Early in War
Ukraine said Monday it has launched a counteroffensive to try to retake territory in the southern part of the country that Russia seized in the earliest weeks of its six-month invasion. "Today we started offensive actions in various directions, including in the Kherson region," Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported, quoting...
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: Ukraine’s Counteroffensive
Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces continues in the south. The WHO says Ukraine’s health systems has suffered extensive damage since Russia’s latest invasion. Despite their town being decimated from war, residents of one town still make time to take care of themselves.
Voice of America
Russia’s Latest Move Toward ‘De-Dollarization’ Seen as Symbolic
In the Russian government’s latest move to reduce its reliance on a global financial system dominated by the United States and its allies, Kremlin authorities Monday began a policy of barring the use of U.S. dollars as collateral for transactions on the Moscow Exchange, Russia’s largest financial services marketplace.
Voice of America
Fighting Rages in Southern Ukraine's Kherson Region
Fighting raged in southern Ukraine's Kherson region on Tuesday, with the Kyiv government claiming it destroyed bridges and ammunition depots, while Russia said it repelled the attacks and killed large numbers of Ukrainian troops. Britain's defense ministry said several Ukrainian brigades had increased their artillery fire on the front lines...
Voice of America
First Ship Carrying Ukrainian Grain to Africa Since Beginning of Conflict Arrives in Djibouti
ADDIS ABABA — The first shipment of Ukrainian grain to Africa since Russia's invasion arrived in Djibouti on Tuesday. The grain will be distributed in Ethiopia to help the drought-stricken nation cope with worsening hunger that threatens to become a famine. Mike Dunford, East Africa regional director for the...
Voice of America
Heavy Fighting in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied South
Ukraine said Tuesday that it has attacked command posts and destroyed bridges and ammunition storage in the Russian-occupied south. Russia said it fought off the attack and caused heavy losses against Ukraine's forces. The clashes took place in the country’s Kherson area, which Russian forces took control of early in...
Voice of America
Vatican Seeks to Clarify Pope's Stance on Ukraine
Vatican City, Holy See — The Vatican sought on Tuesday to clarify the pope's position on Ukraine, after the pontiff's comment on the death of a Russian ultranationalist's daughter ruffled feathers in Kyiv. "The Holy Father's words on this dramatic issue are to be read as a voice raised...
Voice of America
Ukraine Lawmaker Questions Kyiv’s Strategic Partnership With Beijing
Washington — While China’s strategic partnership with Russia “without limits” has been widely reported since the start of the war in Ukraine, much less known is the strategic partnership Ukraine and China forged in 2011. Now, that partnership is being questioned by a key lawmaker in Ukraine.
Voice of America
India and China to Take Part in Joint Military Drills with Russia
India and China are among several countries taking part in Russia’s weeklong joint military drills scheduled to get underway on Thursday in the east of the country, according to Russia’s state-owned news agency Tass. While India has previously taken part in multinational military drills in Russia — an...
Voice of America
Iran Steps Up Underground Uranium Enrichment, IAEA Report Says
VIENNA — Iran is pressing ahead with its rollout of an upgrade to its advanced uranium enrichment program, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters on Monday showed, even as the West awaits Iran's response on salvaging its 2015 nuclear deal. The first of three cascades,...
Voice of America
Iran Says No Return to 2015 Nuclear Deal Unless IAEA Ends Investigations
Negotiators from Iran and six world powers are reportedly close to agreeing on a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal known as the JCPOA — which saw the U.S. and Europe roll back sanctions on Iran in return for limits on Tehran’s nuclear program. But as Henry Ridgwell reports from London, there is one major hurdle to overcome.
Voice of America
US Considers Halting Nicaraguan Imports Over Concerns About Its Government
Washington — Two top U.S. officials told VOA this week that the Biden administration is considering blocking imports from the impoverished nation of Nicaragua — a move that would deal a serious blow to the Central American country's economy –— over U.S. objections to the increasingly authoritarian regime of President Daniel Ortega.
Voice of America
Normalizing US-North Korea Ties Before Denuclearization Seen as Unrealistic
Seoul is circulating the idea of normalizing Washington-Pyongyang ties even before North Korea takes a potential step toward denuclearization, but experts said the notion is likely to be rejected by the U.S. as well as North Korea. As denuclearization is increasingly seen as an unlikely outcome amid stalled diplomacy and...
