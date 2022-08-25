ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County reports 1st monkeypox case in person under 18

Orange County health officials confirmed the county's first case of monkeypox in a person under age 18 on Wednesday.

Health officials said they are working to identify close contacts of the patient and offer vaccines to those who may have been exposed.

"Please remember that monkeypox is very uncommon in children," Dr. Regina Chinsio-Kwong, county health officer, said in a statement.

"It is important to note that many childhood illnesses can cause rashes. If you or your children have a new or unusual rash, please follow preventive guidance and seek medical attention from a qualified health care professional for further recommendations."

To date, Orange County has identified a total of 126 monkeypox cases.

People who are showing symptoms are urged to contact their health care provider.

