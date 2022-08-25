Affirm Q4 Earnings Highlights: Revenue Beat, EPS Miss, Updated Guidance, Shopify Partnership Bringing Consumers In

Read full article on original website
Related
What's Going On With ChargePoint Holdings Stock?
ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading lower by 2.73% to $14.63 Tuesday afternoon amid overall market weakness. Also, traders and investors are watching for the company's second-quarter earnings report, confirmed for Tuesday's after-hours session. According to analyst consensus estimates, ChargePoint Holdings is expected to report revenue of $103.97 million....
Earnings Outlook For Genesco
Genesco GCO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Genesco will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27. Genesco bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Insiders Selling Genpact, Palo Alto Networks And This Financial Services Stock
Gold futures traded lower this morning on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Analyst Ratings for HP
HP HPQ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $33.25 versus the current price of HP at $31.0929, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated HP...
RELATED PEOPLE
Why Are Seagate Shares Trading Lower Today
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC STX slashed its outlook for the fiscal first quarter ending September 30, 2022, against a worsening macroeconomic backdrop. Seagate now expects fiscal first-quarter revenue of $2.1 billion plus or minus $100 million, down from the previous guidance of $2.5 billion plus or minus $150 million, and the consensus of $2.52 billion.
As Warren Buffett Turns 92, Here's How His Top 3 Holdings Did Since His Last Birthday
Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett turns 92 today. Buffett is the sixth-richest person on the planet, with a net worth equal to $100 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Born on Aug. 30, 1930, he is popularly known as the “Sage of Omaha.”
Digging For Dividend Gold? Check Out These 2 High-Yield Mining Stocks
With inflation running hot and the U.S. dollar becoming stronger, a solid hedge for an investor could be gold mining stocks. During times of recession, gold commodities tend to increase in value as the demand rises. Here are two gold mining stocks with generous dividend yields for a diversified portfolio.
How Much $1,000 Invested In Apple, Amazon, Bitcoin, Gold After Friday's Plunge Would Be Worth Upon Return To All-Time Highs
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell copped the blame for sending the financial markets into a tailspin on Friday with his hawkish Jackson Hole speech. Rally Stalls: The setback came even as the markets were fighting back from the weakness seen for much of the first half of the year. Most assets bottomed in mid-June, raising hopes that sentiment may have reversed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Wolf Of Wall Street' Says He Was Wrong About Bitcoin Hitting Zero: 'Didn't Look Closely Enough'
Jordan Belfort, the former stockbroker known as "The Wolf of Wall Street," explained why he changed his view on Bitcoin BTC/USD and the wider cryptocurrency market. What Happened: In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, Belfort said that he still stands by everything he said about cryptocurrency in 2017 – except for one thing.
Jim Cramer Warns Investors These 2 Stocks Are 'Too Dangerous, Too Risky'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. LICY is "too dangerous, too risky. Not the right thing for this environment." Cramer recommended selling AT&T Inc. T. The "Mad Money" host said he likes EPAM Systems, Inc. EPAM as it is a "very fast grower."
Raoul Pal Thinks Surging Dollar Will 'Break' Equities, Oil, Crypto — Says This Could Be The Saving Factor This Week
Former Goldman Sachs executive and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal believes if the dollar continues its rally, it could worsen the outlook for a lot of assets including oil and emerging market equities. What Happened: “If the dollar keeps going, it’s going to really break things. It has literally done parabolic...,”...
Bill Gates Invests Heavily In Buffett's Berkshire, And Also These 3 High-Yielding Stocks
As many investors enjoy reviewing the 13F filings from hedge funds and activist investors, one portfolio that many investors love to discuss is that of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It should be noted that 54% of the foundation's portfolio is made up of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B)...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Man Who Solved The Market,' Quant Legend James Simons, Last Held These Two Dividend Stocks
Jim Simons is the founder of Renaissance Technologies, which uses a quantitative strategy when buying and selling out of positions. The story of the secretive mathematician who amassed a net worth of over $28 billion as an algorithm pioneer was told in the book, "The Man Who Solved the Market: How Jim Simons Launched the Quant Revolution," by Gregory Zuckerman.
Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
Why ChargePoint Stock Is Trading Higher Today
ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT shares are trading higher Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter results that came in above analyst estimates and issued guidance. ChargePoint said fiscal second-quarter revenue increased 93% year-over-year to $108.3 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $103.97 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly adjusted earnings loss of 18 cents per share, which beat average analyst estimates for a loss of 22 cents per share.
Expert Ratings for Ambarella
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ambarella AMBA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Ambarella. The company has an average price target of $93.0 with a high of $110.00 and a low of $75.00.
This Analyst Cuts Price Target On Snap? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Citigroup cut the price target on Snap Inc. SNAP from $16 to $10. Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey also downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Snap shares fell 7% to $9.31 in pre-market trading. Keybanc lowered Ambarella, Inc. AMBA price target from $120 to $100. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained...
Cannabis Stock Movers For August 29, 2022
Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed up 5.56% at $6.60. Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 5.19% at $1.62. Green Thumb Industries GTBIF shares closed up 3.24% at $13.69. iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.06. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ZYNE shares closed down 6.50% at $1.15. BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF...
Where CrowdStrike Holdings Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 22 analysts have an average price target of $229.0 versus the current price of CrowdStrike Holdings at $193.295, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 22...
Why HP Stock Is Trading Lower After Hours
HP Inc HPQ shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported weak fiscal third-quarter results and cut guidance. HP said third-quarter revenue decreased 4.1% year-over-year to $14.7 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $15.7 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $1.04 per share, which was in line with average analyst estimates.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
75K+
Followers
162K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0