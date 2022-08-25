Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the World—Virginia Beach Guide: Budget Activities to TryAlisha StarrVirginia Beach, VA
A New Way to Manage Short-Term Rentals in Virginia BeachScott Westfall CGP Real EstateVirginia Beach, VA
Lori Ann Talens the Virginia Beach coupon fraud mastermind will be featured on The Con Thursday night on ABCCheryl E PrestonVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach On U.S. News List Of Best Cities To Retire In The U.S.ChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Baltimore Times
Norfolk State Drops Pirate Invitational Finale at ECU
GREENVILLE, N.C. – Despite multiple tight sets at Williams Arena, Norfolk State lost to East Carolina 3-0 on Saturday in the final match of the Pirate Invitational. Carla Hernandez led the Spartans with 12 kills on 32 attempts. The first two games saw the teams trade blows, but NSU...
Scott Cash among the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame 2022 inductees
NORFOLK, Va. — A local broadcasting legend will be among the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame's 2022 induction class. In a press release, the group said that the class will be inducted on Sunday, Nov. 20, at a banquet held at Norfolk Scope arena. The inductees are:. Scott...
ODU vs. Virginia Tech | What to know about the game day special on 13News Now+
NORFOLK, Va. — The Monarchs and Hokies will go head to head this Friday at S.B. Ballard Stadium for the first time since ODU pulled off the biggest upset in program history by beating Virginia Tech 49-35. This will also mark the fourth match between the two schools, with the Hokies leading the series 2-1. Tech is said to be favored between 8.5 to 10 points.
Yardbarker
New coach Brent Pry leads Virginia Tech into Old Dominion
Virginia Tech travels to underdog Old Dominion on Friday night in a battle of teams entering new eras. While it will be the debut of Tech's new head coach Brent Pry, who replaces Justin Fuente after six seasons, ODU will play for the first time as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Rubama: ‘Cadillac’ Harris was Virginia Beach’s first Black high school football coach. Now, Green Run’s stadium is named in his honor.
Elisha “Cadillac” Harris still remembers the day a school official told him he wouldn’t get the head football coaching job at a Virginia Beach high school. It had nothing to do with his ability. Harris, who is Black, was told he wouldn’t get the job because of...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms
SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia
VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
Missing Florida teen travels across East Coast in tractor-trailers, found in rural Virginia county
The girl told officers that she had left her Florida home, and traveled up the East Coast by catching rides from several tractor-trailer drivers, with the intended final destination of Tennessee. Police said she also told officers she had lied to the driver she was found with about her name and age.
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
WAVY News 10
Get Your Go Kart On!
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you like to go fast and compete on the track, head to Apex Entertainment for some fast-paced fun behind the wheel of a go kart! Chris Reckling found some friendly competition!. Apex Entertainment. 4621 Columbus Street at Town Center of Virginia Beach. For more...
Essence
This Hampton University Grad Created An Inclusive Toy Line Being Sold At Target That Celebrates The Lasting Impact of HBCUs
Brooke Hart Jones created the HBCYoU Doll brand to help playtime into an opportunity to honor the Black educational experience. Brooke Hart Jones didn’t know much about Hampton University when she applied for admission in the late 90s. She just knew that when her friend, also a prospective student, talked about his experience while on a tour there, he glowed.
travel2next.com
21 Things To Do In Norfolk VA
Norfolk is the oldest, the third most populous and the sixth largest city in Virginia. Set on Chesapeake Bay, on the North Atlantic Ocean, it was originally settled by the British and named after the English county of the same name. Virginia’s Norfolk is one of the most historic destinations in the region.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials investigate two fatal Virginia Beach crashes over the weekend
Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes in Virginia Beach over the weekend.
Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport to host hiring event Sept. 1
The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is looking to fill positions in customer service and baggage handling.
Two swimmers drown at Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Police Department continued its investigation into the weekend drowning deaths of two men.
‘I feel like it’s unfair’: NSU students react to staying in hotels not on-campus
Roughly 300 upperclassmen at NSU are staying in nearby hotels after the university says it had a high demand for on-campus housing and because one of its freshmen dorms is closed for renovations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Musical group remembers Norfolk couple killed in Hawaii
Michelle was supposed to be back at rehearsal Thursday night with one of the groups she sings with, "The Commodores."
Mistrial in case of man accused of killing ODU student
A murder case in Norfolk ended in a mistrial Monday afternoon, after the jury could not come to a unanimous decision.
Man injured after shooting on Nicholson St in Norfolk
According to Norfolk police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 5:40 p.m. Friday in the 8200 block of Tidewater Drive.
13newsnow.com
The annual 1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing draws history fans to Fort Monroe
Fort Monroe hosted the 1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing. 13News Now photojournalist Bono Herrera takes us there.
Comments / 0