Norfolk, VA

Baltimore Times

Norfolk State Drops Pirate Invitational Finale at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Despite multiple tight sets at Williams Arena, Norfolk State lost to East Carolina 3-0 on Saturday in the final match of the Pirate Invitational. Carla Hernandez led the Spartans with 12 kills on 32 attempts. The first two games saw the teams trade blows, but NSU...
NORFOLK, VA
Yardbarker

New coach Brent Pry leads Virginia Tech into Old Dominion

Virginia Tech travels to underdog Old Dominion on Friday night in a battle of teams entering new eras. While it will be the debut of Tech's new head coach Brent Pry, who replaces Justin Fuente after six seasons, ODU will play for the first time as a member of the Sun Belt Conference.
BLACKSBURG, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Sessoms elected as Sergeant at Arms

SUFFOLK, VA – Vonda Kaye Sessoms, a resident of Ahoskie, was recently elected, as the first African American female, to the position of Sergeant at Arms for the Fraternal Order of Police of Virginia on Aug. 12 at the 36th Biennial Virginia State Conference in Norfolk, VA. She is...
AHOSKIE, NC
PhillyBite

Where to Find the Best BBQ in Virginia

VIRGINIA - You're lucky if you're wondering where to find the best BBQ in Virginia. The state is home to many barbecue destinations. Many have earned awards from national publications and readers' preference surveys. With so many places to try, it's easy to find a new favorite - or add a few new destinations to your bucket list! To begin your search, check out some of the following locations:
VIRGINIA STATE
Person
St. Mary
WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Get Your Go Kart On!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you like to go fast and compete on the track, head to Apex Entertainment for some fast-paced fun behind the wheel of a go kart! Chris Reckling found some friendly competition!. Apex Entertainment. 4621 Columbus Street at Town Center of Virginia Beach. For more...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Essence

This Hampton University Grad Created An Inclusive Toy Line Being Sold At Target That Celebrates The Lasting Impact of HBCUs

Brooke Hart Jones created the HBCYoU Doll brand to help playtime into an opportunity to honor the Black educational experience. Brooke Hart Jones didn’t know much about Hampton University when she applied for admission in the late 90s. She just knew that when her friend, also a prospective student, talked about his experience while on a tour there, he glowed.
HAMPTON, VA
travel2next.com

21 Things To Do In Norfolk VA

Norfolk is the oldest, the third most populous and the sixth largest city in Virginia. Set on Chesapeake Bay, on the North Atlantic Ocean, it was originally settled by the British and named after the English county of the same name. Virginia’s Norfolk is one of the most historic destinations in the region.
NORFOLK, VA
