University at Buffalo welcomes back students for new year

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students at the University at Buffalo are heading back to class soon.

On Thursday, several thousand students moved into their dorms on UB’s North Campus. Classes start on Monday for most students.

It’s a bittersweet time for many parents.

“It’s going to be weird, we are going to miss him, it’s a long way away but he made his decision to come up here, but looking forward having a great time,” said Frank DiConza, a parent of a student moving in.

About 6,800 students live in residence halls and apartments on UB’s campus.