ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

August 25th PM: Some showers overnight after the pleasant day

By Victor Perez
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yDg84_0hVUrexC00

SIOUX CITY, IA(KCAU)- We’ve had sunshine for the area after the storms that were focused in southern Siouxland this morning, but the clear skies won’t last forever. Clouds will increase through the evening as temperatures drop to the low 60’s. The clouds bring some rain chances well after midnight through the early morning hours of Friday. Winds will become more eastern before shifting to southeastern tomorrow and beginning to increase during the day.

The showers and storms possible will be scattered through the region with accumulation expected to be concentrated again for the region. So unless you have that storm pass by you, you won’t be seeing much. Clouds stick around for the day as temperatures get a tad warmer again with the southern air increasing humidity values again, making it feel muggy again.

The weekend will have rising temperatures again as parts of Nebraska are expected to rise back to the 90’s. Paired with higher humidity values, it’ll be feeling a little stickier again.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
KCAU 9 News

South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck

Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland high school football teams appear in AP poll

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- A handful of our Siouxland high school football squads have earned spots in the Associated Press Iowa Boys Football Poll after big performances during Week One. Below are the area teams ranked in their respective classes” 8-man: #1 Remsen-St. Mary’s, #4 Newell-Fonda Class A: #3 Woodbury Central, #8 Gehlen Catholic. Receiving […]
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCAU 9 News

Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies

TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much died Monday at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how Patrick Schroeder, 45, died. Schroeder died about four years after he was sentenced to death for the strangulation death of his prison cellmate, […]
TECUMSEH, NE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy