newstalk941.com
County Attorney Advises New Putnam Commissioners On Legalities
Putnam County Attorney Jeff Jones said incoming county commissioners must be careful as new public figures. Jones said computers can especially be dangerous- anything posted or sent can become evidence. “You guys are holding public office right now, and you need to be aware of the fact that people watch...
newstalk941.com
Celina Mayor Admits Controversial Sign Was Placed By His Orders
Celina Mayor Luke Collins confirmed Monday that he told city employees to place the sign regarding drug use on an affordable housing property. Collins said the sign was placed after two residents that live near the property voiced concern about drug use there. Collins said he made a promise to the residents to take action.
newstalk941.com
Algood Police Officer Calls Lifesavers Conference “Empowering”
Algood Police Officer Matthew Pennycuff called the 34th annual Tennessee Lifesavers Conference “empowering.”. This year marked Pennycuff’s second time attending the conference, his first with the Algood Police Department. Pennycuff said there were courses on everything from child safety to the newest trends in impaired driving. “In law...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville To Consider Independent Party For City Employee CDL Training
Cookeville City Council will consider an agreement for Commercial Driver’s License training Thursday. Several of the city’s utility departments require some personnel to have CDLs. These include individuals to drive dump trucks, individuals to transport heavy equipment, and more. Human Resources Director Carl Sells this comes as part...
Friday brought on another School Threat in Coffee County
Friday was another for a threat toward area school. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department SRO Eric Clem intercepted a text message between students that stated, “Going to bring my AK47 to school and shoot it up.”. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department says the student responsible for the text is...
newstalk941.com
New Putnam Commission Sworn Into Office
Nine new Putnam County Commissioners and re-elected incumbents from the August election sworn into office Monday night. After celebrating their accomplishments, an hour-long orientation for the new members began. Mayor Randy Porter reviewed several items such as parliamentary procedures, the county’s status and the role of a commissioner. “It’s...
newstalk941.com
Cookeville Will Consider Zoning Amendment For Planned Residential Development
Cookeville City Council will consider changes to the zoning code to encourage more use of Planned Residential Developments (PRD). A PRD District is one that requires developers to submit final site plans prior to the Planning Commission’s or City Council’s approval and requires that developers stick to such plans. Planning Director Jon Ward said with a projected influx of high-density development, he wants to make PRDs more appealing to developers by amending some restrictions.
newstalk941.com
Monterey Historic Sign Program Honoring The Life Of A Local Business Owner
A new historic sign program coming to Monterey highlighting significant buildings along Commercial Avenue. Cultural Administrator Rafferty Cleary said the initiative is in honor of Chris Walker. A local business owner who passed away last year. “There were donations made to his family after his passing that were then turned...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga man arrested in large drug bust Thursday, HCSO says
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man was arrested in a large drug bust Thursday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit searched 6605 Flagstone Drive in reference to an investigation into the manufacture and distribution of narcotics.
newstalk941.com
16 UC Senior Centers Receive Grant Funding For Improvements
Sixteen Upper Cumberland Senior Centers received an $8,000 state grant for capital improvements. Algood Senior Center Director Brenda Dishman said seniors use the community center as its meeting place. Dishman said she plans to use the grant for new flooring at the facility. “Our flooring that we currently have have...
newstalk941.com
Jackson County Chamber Awarded Tourism And Hospitality Recovery Funds
The Jackson County Chamber announced as a recipient of Tennessee Tourism Recovery Funds. The state started the Tennessee Tourism CARES program to help the tourism and hospitality industries impacted by COVID-19. Chamber Director Hope Vargas said they were awarded some $47,500 to use over the next three years. “And I’m...
newstalk941.com
State Studying Water Table Level For New White Co Landfill Cell
State officials currently reviewing the White County landfill’s water table specifically for the proposed new cell. TDEC officials, engineers and County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson met last week to discuss the next step. “We are trying to determine how deep we can dig the hole to put the trash...
newstalk941.com
Carnival Begins Wednesday At Van Buren County Fair
The Van Buren County Fair is underway. It will continue until this Saturday with several competitions and events scheduled each night. Junior Fair Board Member Cade Simmons said the carnival called “Amusement on the Midway” kicks off Wednesday night. “It doesn’t matter age or anything like that,” Simmons...
newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Bob Bell: Prescott South Elementary
Learn more about Prescott South Elementary and the excitement for the school year. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell visits with Principal Dr. Catherine Jones and Media Specialist Laura Shaver of Prescott South Elementary School. They discuss their background as teachers, how the students have adapted over the last two years with the pandemic, and the number of different partnerships the school has.
wjle.com
Thursday Crash Occurs Near Family Medical Center
Four people were involved in a two-vehicle personal injury crash Thursday afternoon on North Congress Boulevard near Family Medical Center. Trooper Brent Collier of the Tennessee Highway Patrol said 60-year-old Teresa Bryant of New Home Road, Dowelltown was north on Highway 56 in a white 2008 Honda Civic turning right into the parking lot of Family Medical Center when her car was struck by a white 2020 Dodge van, driven by 31-year-old Joseph Johnson of Cookeville.
Counterfeit Money Passed at Manchester Business
The Oak Restaurant announced that on Wednesday a counterfeit $100 bill was passed at their location in Manchester. If your business has had an issue with counterfeit bills being passed, contact Manchester Police Department at 931-728-2099 or Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-3591. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced...
I-24 road rage shooting suspect fires shot at semi driver in Rutherford County
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in a reported road rage shooting from last week.
newstalk941.com
The Scene: TTU Director Of The School Of Art, Craft & Design
Learn more about TTU Director of the School of Art, Craft & Design Kim Winkle. Join host Andrea Kruszka as she sits down with Kim Winkle, Director of the School of Art, Craft & Design at Tennessee Tech University, and the Appalachian Center for Craft. They discuss her background in art, how she was introduced to woodworking, her summer of teaching workshops across the country, the commissioned projects that she’s involved in, as well as whether she prefers instructing or working on her own projects, and who some of her favorite artists are.
thunder1320.com
Dot Foods breaks ground on Manchester facility
Dot Foods, Inc., North America’s largest food industry redistributor broke ground Thursday (Aug. 25, 2022) on the company’s 13th U.S. distribution center, which will be located in Manchester, Tennessee. Dot has an existing facility in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and is excited to bring more jobs to the state. Dot’s new Manchester distribution center, located at 600 Manchester Industrial Parkway, will create more than 250 jobs in the first three years of operations.
newstalk941.com
New Non-Profit Taking Over Poke Sallet Festival
A new Jackson County non-profit will take over the Poke Sallet Festival. Casey Jackson is one of the four board members that created the Poke Sallet Foundation. “My husband grew up in the area, and he’s always really loved going to the Poke Sallet Festival,” Jackson said. “When we heard that it would be available, we though this would be a great opportunity to start the non-profit.”
