Lubbock, TX

Homeschooling increases in the 2022-2023 school year, THSC says

By Skylar Soto
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 5 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Home School Coalition said there has been an uptick in homeschooling in the 2022-2023 school year with many different reasons for it, such as the worries of the pandemic and school shootings.

Stephanie Lambert is the Executive Director of the Texas Home School Coalition and said homeschooling has become a mainstream form of education recently.

She said they saw a significant increase in 2020 and 2021. It also doubled across the county and tripled in Texas.

“In the spring of 2021, there was a 40% increase in people withdrawing from public school to homeschool over 2020,” Lambert said.

She said they have noticed an uptick when a mass shooting happens or some sort of tragedy.

Lubbock mom Amber Kelley opted into homeschooling her children in 2022 and said its been great. She said for those who homeschool for reasons such as COVID and school shootings have every right to.

“I think that they are totally justified in being afraid because it is a scary world out there. And there are just so many kids,” Kelley said. “I feel like they’re doing the right thing and the child can get just as good, if not better education from moving to homeschool.”

Kelley has been on both sides of the fence of public education and homeschooling and said homeschooling is the way to go.

“I really feel like money that is spent on standardized testing … I believe that that money could be channeled into better security measures,” Kelley said.

