Santa Clarita Smog To Reach Unhealthy Levels This Week
Santa Clarita smog is expected to reach unhealthy levels this week due to the hot weather, prompting officials to issue an ozone advisory. South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an ozone advisory to last from Tuesday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 4 because of excess smog, or ground-level ozone, caused in part by the current heat wave.
Make Yourself Feel Right Again With A Trip To Hestia Medical Spa In Valencia
Santa Clarita Valley residents are unanimous that Hestia Med Spa in Valencia can make any man or woman feel beautiful inside and out. Hestia Medical Spa is the premier Santa Clarita med spa for good reason: it has so many unique procedures to make you look and feel amazing. “Our...
Waste Pickup Has Never Been So Simple, Thanks To Waste Management In Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita Valley homeowners and business owners can rest easy knowing that Santa Clarita trash pickup is easier with Waste Management (WM). Waste Management, also known as WM, is known for its outstanding and reliable trash pickup services throughout the Santa Clarita Valley. “WM is more than just managing waste,”...
Two Firefighters Killed In Station Fire 13 Years Ago Remembered
Two firefighters who were killed 13 years ago Tuesday while fighting the Station Fire will never be forgotten by the men and women who fought alongside them. Capt. Tedmund “Ted” Hall, 47, of San Bernardino, and Firefighter Specialist Arnaldo “Arnie” Quinones, 35, of Palmdale, were killed on Aug. 30, 2009 when trying to escape the Station Fire after it quickly and unexpectedly surrounded them.
Scared Of The Dentist? Dr. Neal Green D.D.S. Caters To Those Who Feel This Way
If you are looking for a Santa Clarita dentist who will make you feel at ease when you are having your teeth checked and cleaned, Dr. Neal Green can help. Dr. Neal Green, D.D.S. is your guy if you seek the premier Santa Clarita Valley dentist office with a team that is second to none.
California clears more than 1,250 homeless encampments in 12 months
Sacramento, CA–In September 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear. One year later, California has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools.
GoFundMe For Saugus Man Killed In Head-On Crash Raises Over $23,000 In First Day
The GoFundMe set up to pay for the funeral of a 28-year-old Saugus resident who was killed in a head-on crash on Sunday outraised its initial goal in under 24 hours thanks to the generosity of the community. On Sunday, Spencer Thomas and his girlfriend, Ashlynn Vonderau, were taking a...
State, Local Candidates Take To Castaic To Meet Local Voters
Political candidates at the state and local level gathered at Freedom’s Way Baptist Church in Castaic on Sunday to share their priorities and introduce themselves to local voters. Candidates from across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond were given the chance to introduce themselves to local voters and meet...
Nine Years After Going Missing At Castaic Lake, Still No Trace Of Bryce Laspisa
Nine years after Bryce Laspisa’s crashed car was found at Castaic Lake, he is still nowhere to be found. “Aug. 30th marks 9 years since we lost Bryce,” read a statement from Laspisa’s family posted to the Find Bryce Laspisa Facebook page. “Still no answers or closure. Bryce, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crash In Santa Clarita
A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Monday evening after being involved in a crash in Santa Clarita. At around 6:50 p.m. first responders received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on Haskell Canyon Road and Magnolia Drive in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Ringo with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LASD To Remember Deputy Kuredjian At Stevenson Ranch Memorial
Members with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, (LASD) will honor Deputy Jake Kuredjian Wednesday, who was shot and killed 21 years ago in Stevenson Ranch. Beginning at midnight, deputies will be standing guard at Deputy Kuredjian’s memorial located at Poe and Stevenson Ranch Parkways in Stevenson Ranch, lasting until midnight the following day, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Redondo Beach man admits to grooming young girls, encouraging to harm themselves and kill parents
A former resident of Redondo Beach pleaded guilty in federal court to charges of targeting young girls online, encouraging them to engage in self-harm and even trying to convince one girl to kill her parents. Matthew Christian Locher, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child “for the purpose of producing […]
SCV Chamber To Host Latino Business Alliance Annual Hispanic Heritage Celebration
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, (SCV Chamber) announced Monday its Latino Business Alliance’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration Awards and Networking Reception is taking place next month. The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. at Tesoro Adobe Historical Park, according to SCV Chamber officials.
Top 10 Best Things To Do In Santa Clarita
Located in Southern California, Santa Clarita is a gorgeous city with lots of places to explore and things to do. With beautiful scenery and an ocean nearby, it is the perfect place to visit on a family holiday. There is everything from the famous Six Flag Magic Mountain to gibbon sanctuaries, and even casino’s for adults to enjoy at night. Perhaps try to play online without embarrassing yourself first, so you know what you are doing when you visit the casinos in person.
Driving Under The Influence Crimes Still Top Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests
Driving Under The Influence (DUI) crimes once again top this weekend’s Santa Clarita Valley arrest logs, including the arrest of an L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy. Between Friday, Aug. 26 to Saturday, Aug. 28, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 24 arrests, a big jump from last weekend’s 10, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate without opposition on Thursday and heads to the Assembly for final approval. It would ease the current standard, which critics say is so restrictive...
Two Days Remain To Register To Win A Free Dream Vacation Worth Over $7,000
You can win a free dream vacation worth $7,000.00+, open to all active military, Veterans and First Responders. KHTS Radio and Motoa will be partnering to Identify, Recognize and Reward SCV HomeTown Heroes each month with a once-in-a-lifetime Dream Vacation. To register for a chance to win, click here. Contest...
"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California
SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62.
'Rather scary scene': Wildfire starts in Nevada north of Burning Man
According to the Bureau of Land Management's Nevada fire map, the Cherry Gulch Fire has burned 10,000 acres as of Saturday morning.
