California State

Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Smog To Reach Unhealthy Levels This Week

Santa Clarita smog is expected to reach unhealthy levels this week due to the hot weather, prompting officials to issue an ozone advisory. South Coast Air Quality Management District issued an ozone advisory to last from Tuesday, Aug. 30 through Sunday, Sept. 4 because of excess smog, or ground-level ozone, caused in part by the current heat wave.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Firefighters Killed In Station Fire 13 Years Ago Remembered

Two firefighters who were killed 13 years ago Tuesday while fighting the Station Fire will never be forgotten by the men and women who fought alongside them. Capt. Tedmund “Ted” Hall, 47, of San Bernardino, and Firefighter Specialist Arnaldo “Arnie” Quinones, 35, of Palmdale, were killed on Aug. 30, 2009 when trying to escape the Station Fire after it quickly and unexpectedly surrounded them.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

California clears more than 1,250 homeless encampments in 12 months

Sacramento, CA–In September 2021, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state had prioritized 100 high-profile encampment sites on state land to clear. One year later, California has cleared an average of 100 encampments per month with a total of 1,262 cleared sites, removing 1,213 tons of trash – enough to fill 22 Olympic-size swimming pools.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Clarita Radio

State, Local Candidates Take To Castaic To Meet Local Voters

Political candidates at the state and local level gathered at Freedom’s Way Baptist Church in Castaic on Sunday to share their priorities and introduce themselves to local voters. Candidates from across the Santa Clarita Valley and beyond were given the chance to introduce themselves to local voters and meet...
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Nine Years After Going Missing At Castaic Lake, Still No Trace Of Bryce Laspisa

Nine years after Bryce Laspisa’s crashed car was found at Castaic Lake, he is still nowhere to be found. “Aug. 30th marks 9 years since we lost Bryce,” read a statement from Laspisa’s family posted to the Find Bryce Laspisa Facebook page. “Still no answers or closure. Bryce, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”
CASTAIC, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crash In Santa Clarita

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Monday evening after being involved in a crash in Santa Clarita. At around 6:50 p.m. first responders received reports of a crash involving a motorcyclist on Haskell Canyon Road and Magnolia Drive in Santa Clarita, according to Supervisor Ringo with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

LASD To Remember Deputy Kuredjian At Stevenson Ranch Memorial

Members with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, (LASD) will honor Deputy Jake Kuredjian Wednesday, who was shot and killed 21 years ago in Stevenson Ranch. Beginning at midnight, deputies will be standing guard at Deputy Kuredjian’s memorial located at Poe and Stevenson Ranch Parkways in Stevenson Ranch, lasting until midnight the following day, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Top 10 Best Things To Do In Santa Clarita

Located in Southern California, Santa Clarita is a gorgeous city with lots of places to explore and things to do. With beautiful scenery and an ocean nearby, it is the perfect place to visit on a family holiday. There is everything from the famous Six Flag Magic Mountain to gibbon sanctuaries, and even casino’s for adults to enjoy at night. Perhaps try to play online without embarrassing yourself first, so you know what you are doing when you visit the casinos in person.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Driving Under The Influence Crimes Still Top Santa Clarita Weekend Arrests

Driving Under The Influence (DUI) crimes once again top this weekend’s Santa Clarita Valley arrest logs, including the arrest of an L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy. Between Friday, Aug. 26 to Saturday, Aug. 28, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) Newhall Area Office made 24 arrests, a big jump from last weekend’s 10, according to Santa Clarita weekend arrest logs.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
SFGate

California may allow more ill, dying inmates to leave prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California would allow more ill and dying inmates to be released from state prisons under legislation that cleared the state Senate without opposition on Thursday and heads to the Assembly for final approval. It would ease the current standard, which critics say is so restrictive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

"Death of downtown" study has worrying results for California

SACRAMENTO – Have you been downtown lately?A new UC Berkeley study shows people are not coming back fast enough to downtown districts across the state.Experts say this is mainly because workers are being allowed to work from home and aren't roaming around downtown.Out of 62 North American cities, Salt Lake City in Utah is doing the best at recovering.Sacramento ranked 16th while Los Angeles came in at 28th place. San Francisco is having the most difficult time getting people back downtown, coming in dead last at 62. 
CALIFORNIA STATE

