Located in Southern California, Santa Clarita is a gorgeous city with lots of places to explore and things to do. With beautiful scenery and an ocean nearby, it is the perfect place to visit on a family holiday. There is everything from the famous Six Flag Magic Mountain to gibbon sanctuaries, and even casino’s for adults to enjoy at night. Perhaps try to play online without embarrassing yourself first, so you know what you are doing when you visit the casinos in person.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO