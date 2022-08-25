ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

How Tall Ships Erie impacts the community

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQdEU_0hVUr8zJ00

City leaders are saying a festival of this size has a huge impact on the city.

This is as thousands of visitors head to the bayfront. For the first time since 2019, the Tall Ships festival returns to the City of Erie.

Captain Billy Sabatini from the Flagship Niagara League said it’s a chance to highlight the city, the bayfront, and local tall ships.

He said this event is bringing visitors from all over to Erie.

Watch Live: Parade of Sail kicks off at Tall Ships Erie

“The draw is pretty amazing. If you go on to Expedia or Hotels.com, you look at the map, it says sold out everywhere, and I think that’s an important aspect to how our tourism is being driven here. If the hotels are full, that means people are definitely coming,” said Capt. Billy Sabatini.

Mayor Joe Schember said this festival draws a crowd of more than one hundred thousand spectators.

This comes just one week after a busy CelebrateErie festival weekend. Schember said Tall Ships Erie is another great opportunity to showcase the city.

“They’re going to see not just this event but our bayfront, the dock, and everything. I know when I talk to people, they’re really impressed. A lot of them say to me, ‘I’m going to bring my family back. This is really neat. I want to go out on the penninsula with them.’ So there are a lot of nice things in Erie. This really helps us capitalize on them.” said Mayor Joe Schember.

A look at the map of Tall Ships

One representative from the Erie Downtown Partnership said summer festivals like tall ships provide an important economic boost for downtown businesses.

“We always see a huge positive economic impact from festivals like this. I know we’re still waiting on CelebrateErie’s final numbers, but I know that it was a huge weekend for the businesses downtown, and we expect tall ships to be the same,” said David Tamulonis.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Tall Ships Erie organizers reflect on busy yet successful weekend

Tall ships are setting sail out of Erie after a busy, and what organizers are calling successful weekend along Erie’s Bayfront. Here is more on how organizers are reflecting on this year’s tall ships. Just a couple of the ships remain tied up to the Bayfront after a busy weekend of Tall Ships Erie. Organizers […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tall ships sailing away from Erie as 2022 festival wraps

Cleanup is underway after Tall Ships Erie took over the Bayfront. The last few ships are sailing away Monday after spending four days in Erie.  Large crowds packed Erie’s Bayfront all weekend long to see the various ships from all over including the St. Lawrence II, the U.S. Brig Niagara, and the largest ship in […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie 2030 District gives progress report

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A group of property partners in Erie have detailed progress toward energy and emissions goals. Erie 2030 District, a group 17 property partners representing 130 buildings and more than 5.9 million square feet, announced that in 2021 it had reduced its energy usage to 22.4% below a baseline. That amounted to a savings […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County Fair kicks off

A tradition more than 100 years in the making continues at Wattsburg. The Erie County Fair officially kicked off its week long festivities. Visitors have the opportunity to see all of the classics that the fair has to offer including animals, rides, and food. The fair is even featuring an act that has been seen […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Erie, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Society
YourErie

East Side Renaissance acquires several properties along Parade Street

There is an ongoing effort to strengthen east side neighborhoods in Erie, and one nonprofit shared the progress that they are making to uplift the area. Here’s more from Parade Street on the project. The founders of the East Side Renaissance said that they have acquired several properties along Parade Street. They have plans to […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
BEMUS POINT, NY
YourErie

Erie County Veterans Memorial Park working on expansion

The Erie County Veterans Memorial Park Committee is working to expand Veterans Park. The tennis courts next to Veterans Memorial Park are being converted into additional parking spaces. This is all in an effort to breathe new life into Veterans Memorial Park off of State Street and Glenwood Park Avenue. The director of Erie County […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Expedia#Vehicles#Hotels Com#Tall Ships
YourErie

CEO of EDDC to step down at end of year

The leader of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) is stepping down. This move comes after years of planning and more than $100 million invested by the organization. We went live from downtown with more about what this means for the future of the organization and downtown businesses. The CEO of the Erie Downtown Development […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Downtown Development Corporation CEO stepping down

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) CEO has announced his pending departure. John Persinger will step down from his position at the end of 2022. He was named the chief executive officer (CEO) of the EDDC in Feb. 2018. “What I’m most proud of is we did what we said we were going […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
YourErie

ANNA Shelter takes in 50 of 4,000 rescued beagles

Last month, nearly 4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia where they were victims of various science experiments. On Aug. 30, the ANNA Shelter is taking in 50 of those beagles. Here’s more on the beagles arrival to the shelter and how they made their way to Erie. The ANNA Shelter […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Frontier Park giant slides shut down

The Griff Slides at Frontier Park have been shut down for safety reasons. The giant slides at Frontier Park opened in Oct. 2021, and are now closed after injury claims. Those claiming they have been injured say they could file lawsuits against the city. Later Friday, an insurance company is going to investigate the slides […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

LECOM Wellness Phone-A-Thon to take place on JET 24 Action News

As we approach September, it’s time to start thinking about staying healthy in the fall and winter. That’s why we’ve once again partnered with LECOM to answer your questions. Our Wellness Phone-A-Thon will take place on Thursday during JET 24 Action News from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can call our panel of medical […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Girl stomped on by horse at Erie County Fair

Correction: Erie County Fair. A girl has been injured after reportedly being trampled by a horse. This incident took place on Tuesday night at the Erie County Fair in Wattsburg. One volunteer from the fair said that a Clydesdale horse stomped on the girl several times. The girl was allegedly airlifted to the hospital to […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie Public School students return to the classroom

Students have returned to Erie’s Public Schools. Students returned to the classroom Monday across the city’s school district. Students were lined up outside of Erie High School Monday morning waiting to go through the new security measures, including metal detectors. The superintendent of Erie’s Public Schools said that it will take some getting used to, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy