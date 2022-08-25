Read full article on original website
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented HereLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taking Care of Pets in Late SummerSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles (AFLA) September 2-4, 2022Lashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
The Lonely Oyster is about to get a lot more FriendsCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
nypressnews.com
Officials announce 15-day watering ban for large areas of Los Angeles County
Officials are urging large areas of Los Angeles County to heed a temporary outdoor watering ban that will begin next week and affect over 4 million people as crews make repairs to a leaking major pipeline. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California outlined the 15-day ban at a Tuesday...
Long Beach could give itself a loan to pay $21.8 million it owes to Water Department
A court ordered Long Beach to pay back its water department for $30.8 million in unconstitutional fees it collected since Measure M was approved by voters in 2018. The city has until mid-September to transfer the remaining balance of $21.8 million. The post Long Beach could give itself a loan to pay $21.8 million it owes to Water Department appeared first on Long Beach Post.
L.A. County residents urged to suspend outdoor watering next month
More than four million residents in Los Angeles County were urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water delivery pipeline.
outlooknewspapers.com
Residents Near Raising Cane’s to Receive Relief
First published in the Aug. 27 print issue of the Burbank Leader. After months of public ire over traffic and speeding issues, the residential streets around the Raising Cane’s drive-thru restaurant in Burbank will receive speed humps, preferential parking zones, and a temporary road closure. Members of the Burbank City Council hope that these changes will mitigate issues that residents say are destroying their quality of life.
2urbangirls.com
Guaranteed income program begins for 1,000 LA County residents
LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. The county Board of Supervisors...
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Killed When Tesla Crashes in Front of House on Palos Verdes Peninsula
A driver behind the wheel of a Tesla SUV was killed late Tuesday morning after crashing in front of a home on Southern California's Palos Verdes Peninsula. The crash was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Sunnyridge Road in Rolling Hills. The driver, a woman in her 70s, died at the scene.
Los Angeles County cracking down on residents breaking water restrictions
There's a team patrolling the streets of Los Angeles County cracking down on those ignoring the water measures due to the statewide drought.
santaclaritamagazine.com
Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 17308 Summit Hills Dr, Santa Clarita
Welcome to this beautiful and tastefully updated Canyon Country home featuring 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a sprawling 3,660 Sq. Ft. of living space! This is the home you will not want to leave! Upon entering the home, you’ll notice the open floorplan with a light and bright living room featuring high ceilings, tile and wood-like laminate flooring and a beautiful 2-sides fireplace to enjoy. Adjacent to the living room is the gorgeous Chef’s kitchen featuring a large center island with quartz counter tops and an extended breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets for storage. Across the kitchen is the family room that offers a secondary space for the family to enjoy. Down the hall you will find a guest bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom. Head upstairs where a large bonus room with a private balcony, laundry room, the primary bedroom and bathroom, and 4 secondary bedrooms are located. The spacious master suite has 2 large his-and-hers walk-in closets and the bathroom features a soaking tub, separate walk-in shower and dual vanities. Step outside to your low-maintenance backyard with freshly installed sod providing a new luscious landscape. Conveniently located close to the 14fwy, shopping, restaurants, public transportation and top-rated schools. This home is perfect for entertaining family and friends! Welcome Home! www.17308SummitHills.com.
Fire Wings Continues SoCal Expansion with Four New LA Sites
The company will expand to Downey, Long Beach, Monterey Park, and West Covina
High bacteria levels prompt water warning for popular SoCal beach spots
L.A. County health officials are asking residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the Santa Monica Pier, Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey and other popular spots.
San Gabriel Valley residents looking for answers after violent home invasion
Many San Gabriel Valley residents are looking for ways to protect themselves after a man was shot and two women were zip tied during a home invasion in Temple City."I was so shocked," said resident Pierce Tsao. The violent home invasion is just the most recent one in San Gabriel Valley with two others happening earlier this year in Rosemead and Duarte."Yeah, we don't feel safe," said one resident.As law enforcement continues to track the recent rash of home invasions and burglaries in San Gabriel Valley, Tsao, his wife and many other residents will meet with Sheriff Alex Villanueva in Hacienda...
foxla.com
Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
pasadenanow.com
New One-Day-A-Week Watering Schedule Takes Effect on Wednesday
Effective Sept. 1, the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) service area is under a one day per week outdoor irrigation schedule. The watering schedule allows homes with even-numbered street addresses to water on Mondays and local homes with odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. Outdoor watering must take place...
Shark spotted: Swimmers, surfers warned to stay out of water after sighting near Manhattan Beach
Surfers and swimmers were being warned Friday afternoon to stay out of the water along Manhattan Beach after a shark was spotted close to shore.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Excessive Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County
LONG BEACH, CA – The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Advisory for Los Angeles County for Wednesday, August 31 to Monday, Sep. 5. The Heat Advisory will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Monday. The advisory cautions the...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In West Covina (West Covina, CA)
According to the Police, a motor vehicle crash occurred in West Covina at midnight. The crash happened on the westbound freeway at Vincent Avenue. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Person Killed in Crash in Rolling Hills Area
A person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes.
longbeachlocalnews.com
Police seek Community Help in Locating At-Risk Missing Person
The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 74-year-old at-risk missing person, Thomas Edward Morgan, who was last seen on Aug.28, 2022, at approximately 5:34 a.m. Morgan was last seen at his living facility near the 3000 block of Cedar Avenue. Morgan does not...
Chicano Power Stands Proud at Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park
“Si se puede! Si si puede! Viva la Raza!” echoed throughout Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park this weekend with thousands of local residents, their families, and public elected officials gathering to recognize city leaders’ first annual Chicano Heritage Month celebration with a community festival. Aztec dancers perform...
citywatchla.com
'No Kill' Has Failed. ‘Best Friends’ Leaves LA City Animal Services Shelter, Annenberg Steps In
Best Friends was described by KABC merely as a “no-kill organization that works with animal rescue groups and city shelters to provide cats and dogs with a safe space until they are adopted.”. But “no kill” has been a cruel experiment in keeping animals that are unadoptable, including known-dangerous...
