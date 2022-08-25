ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Long Beach Post

Long Beach could give itself a loan to pay $21.8 million it owes to Water Department

A court ordered Long Beach to pay back its water department for $30.8 million in unconstitutional fees it collected since Measure M was approved by voters in 2018. The city has until mid-September to transfer the remaining balance of $21.8 million. The post Long Beach could give itself a loan to pay $21.8 million it owes to Water Department appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Residents Near Raising Cane’s to Receive Relief

First published in the Aug. 27 print issue of the Burbank Leader. After months of public ire over traffic and speeding issues, the residential streets around the Raising Cane’s drive-thru restaurant in Burbank will receive speed humps, preferential parking zones, and a temporary road closure. Members of the Burbank City Council hope that these changes will mitigate issues that residents say are destroying their quality of life.
BURBANK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Guaranteed income program begins for 1,000 LA County residents

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. The county Board of Supervisors...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Craig Martin’s Home of the Month 17308 Summit Hills Dr, Santa Clarita

Welcome to this beautiful and tastefully updated Canyon Country home featuring 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a sprawling 3,660 Sq. Ft. of living space! This is the home you will not want to leave! Upon entering the home, you’ll notice the open floorplan with a light and bright living room featuring high ceilings, tile and wood-like laminate flooring and a beautiful 2-sides fireplace to enjoy. Adjacent to the living room is the gorgeous Chef’s kitchen featuring a large center island with quartz counter tops and an extended breakfast bar and plenty of cabinets for storage. Across the kitchen is the family room that offers a secondary space for the family to enjoy. Down the hall you will find a guest bedroom and a 3/4 bathroom. Head upstairs where a large bonus room with a private balcony, laundry room, the primary bedroom and bathroom, and 4 secondary bedrooms are located. The spacious master suite has 2 large his-and-hers walk-in closets and the bathroom features a soaking tub, separate walk-in shower and dual vanities. Step outside to your low-maintenance backyard with freshly installed sod providing a new luscious landscape. Conveniently located close to the 14fwy, shopping, restaurants, public transportation and top-rated schools. This home is perfect for entertaining family and friends! Welcome Home! www.17308SummitHills.com.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

San Gabriel Valley residents looking for answers after violent home invasion

Many San Gabriel Valley residents are looking for ways to protect themselves after a man was shot and two women were zip tied during a home invasion in Temple City."I was so shocked," said resident Pierce Tsao. The violent home invasion is just the most recent one in San Gabriel Valley with two others happening earlier this year in Rosemead and Duarte."Yeah, we don't feel safe," said one resident.As law enforcement continues to track the recent rash of home invasions and burglaries in San Gabriel Valley, Tsao, his wife and many other residents will meet with Sheriff Alex Villanueva in Hacienda...
TEMPLE CITY, CA
foxla.com

Chosen LA County residents will start getting $1,000 a month

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles County's guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. "Given the huge number of L.A. County...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

New One-Day-A-Week Watering Schedule Takes Effect on Wednesday

Effective Sept. 1, the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) service area is under a one day per week outdoor irrigation schedule. The watering schedule allows homes with even-numbered street addresses to water on Mondays and local homes with odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. Outdoor watering must take place...
PASADENA, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Excessive Heat Advisory issued for Los Angeles County

LONG BEACH, CA – The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Advisory for Los Angeles County for Wednesday, August 31 to Monday, Sep. 5. The Heat Advisory will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday and will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Monday. The advisory cautions the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Police seek Community Help in Locating At-Risk Missing Person

The Long Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 74-year-old at-risk missing person, Thomas Edward Morgan, who was last seen on Aug.28, 2022, at approximately 5:34 a.m. Morgan was last seen at his living facility near the 3000 block of Cedar Avenue. Morgan does not...
LONG BEACH, CA
Voice of OC

Chicano Power Stands Proud at Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park

“Si se puede! Si si puede! Viva la Raza!” echoed throughout Santa Ana’s El Salvador Park this weekend with thousands of local residents, their families, and public elected officials gathering to recognize city leaders’ first annual Chicano Heritage Month celebration with a community festival. Aztec dancers perform...
SANTA ANA, CA

