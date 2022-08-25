ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K.Smith
5d ago

It’s bull crap and bullying . I don’t pay for the license plate to advertise for the state . If that’s the case then I want to be compensated for gas and expenses due to a business of advertising like the trucks that go around with adverts on them…..

James Brown
5d ago

Looks like I’ll be getting stopped a lot cause I refuse it’s my car they’re not paying for it so if I want to plate cover I will have one

punky Lion
5d ago

correct me if I'm wrong but didn't pa get rid of registration stickers? we haven't used them in years where im at, the cops just look it up

CBS Pittsburgh

On-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper charged with DUI

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.State police announced Thursday that Joshua Ravel, who is assigned to the York barracks, was charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic. Law enforcement said he was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Aug. 15. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case, police said in the release. Ravel has been assigned to the York barracks since graduating from the academy in June 2020.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Court: Pennsylvania can't keep guns in trooper ambush case

Pennsylvania cannot keep a cache of weapons seized from the parents of a gunman who killed one state trooper and permanently disabled another eight years ago, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday. The parents of Eric Frein sued after authorities refused to return 25 rifles, 19 pistols and two shotguns that were taken from their home in September 2014, days after Frein ambushed the troopers outside a state police barracks in the Pocono Mountains. Eugene Michael Frein and Deborah Frein were not charged in their son’s crime — for which he was convicted and sentenced to death — and none of their weapons were used in his deadly late-night assault. The Pike County district attorney, who was named as a defendant in the parents’ suit, had argued that authorities had the right to hold the seized weapons, saying they might be needed as evidence during Eric Frein’s state and federal appeals.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Atlas Obscura

The Death of Pennsylvania’s Forgotten Funeral Pie

On a warm August morning in 1880, a coffin containing the body of Christian Herr, borne by eight pallbearers, led a procession of 1,500 mourners to the Old Mennonite Church in Millersville, Pennsylvania. The 68-year-old reverend had been well-liked, and the crowd was filled with relatives, friends, and members of the congregation. But the large group almost certainly contained several “funeral runners,” a type of mourner that often popped up at Pennsylvania German memorials in the 1800s. These attendees weren’t there to pay their respects. They were there for the food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

Michigan Sheriff Sought to Seize Multiple Voting Machines, Records Show

(Reuters) - A sheriff in Barry County, Michigan, already under state investigation for alleged involvement in an illegal breach of a vote-counting machine, sought warrants in July to seize other machines in an effort to prove former President Donald Trump’s claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, documents reviewed by Reuters showed.
BARRY COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced

Maryland’s highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole In its 4-3 ruling, however, the Maryland Court of Appeals said it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia.“As a practical matter, this may be an academic question in Mr. Malvo’s case, as he would first have to be granted parole in Virginia before...
MARYLAND STATE
freightwaves.com

Lower court formally lifts injunction against AB5 in California trucking

The injunction that kept California’s independent contractor law, AB5, out of the state’s trucking sector is officially dead. In a hearing Monday, according to a statement released by trucking-focused law firm Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary, Federal District Court Judge Robert Benitez formally lifted the injunction that had been in effect since New Year’s Eve 2019. A filing by the court of its ruling was not available online at publication time.
CALIFORNIA STATE

