Bill Rains
5d ago
Well he’ll have a new place to live for a while until they stick the needle in his arm.
guthrienewspage.com
Man accused of killing his wife waives preliminary hearing, again
A man accused of killing his wife and performing a lewd act with a human corpse was back in a Logan County courtroom for a preliminary hearing, but again the hearing did not happen. Clyne Hubbard Miles, 52, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Friday morning with his...
Couple Arrested In Connection With Oklahoma City Homicide
Court filings detail a man’s violent murder at an Oklahoma City homeless encampment. According to documents, Jeff Skrivanek, 51, was beaten, strangled and hanged from a tree. According to Oklahoma City police James Guillory, 20, and girlfriend Sierra McCoy-Griffen,18, were arrested. Police say the couple plotted to kill Skrivanek...
KOCO
Wanted fugitive dead after overnight shootout at Cimarron City home
CIMARRON CITY, Okla. — A wanted fugitive is dead after an overnight shootout when he broke into a Cimarron City home. The suspect had been terrorizing the family for months. The Logan County sheriff told KOCO 5 it started a year ago when the suspect kidnapped one of the family members.
News On 6
Logan County Sheriff's Office Responding To Crescent Shooting
Logan County Sheriff's Office responded to a deadly shooting around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. The shooting happened at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue. Authorities said the suspect was a wanted fugitive from Cleveland County and had a connection with the residents living at the home. The...
KOCO
2 suspects expected in court after being accused of leaving body in Norman basement
NORMAN, Okla. — Two suspects are expected in court after they were accused of murdering a woman and leaving her body in a Norman basement. The woman’s body was found after being stored there for years. Two of the three suspects are scheduled in court on Tuesday. Desiree...
Oklahoma City police searching for shooting witnesses
Authorities in Oklahoma City say they are investigating a shooting that occurred in Bricktown late last month.
KOCO
2 people arrested in connection to weekend murder in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection to a weekend murder in Oklahoma City. The murder occurred Saturday morning when police said a body was found at a homeless camp alongside Kilpatrick Turnpike near Western. Officers arrested a 20-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman on complaints...
One dead in north OKC homeless camp, two booked for murder
Police are investigating the death of one person in a homeless camp on OKC's north side Saturday. Two are in custody. The post One dead in north OKC homeless camp, two booked for murder appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
KOCO
Family of Edmond police officer killed in crash files lawsuit
EDMOND, Okla. — The family of an Edmond police officer who was killed in a crash has filed a lawsuit. The lawsuit is against the company that the driver, Jay Fite, worked for. Police told KOCO 5 that Fite was speeding when he rear-ended C.J. Nelson at a stoplight on Broadway.
KOCO
Person in custody after incident involving stolen car, gun in Mustang
MUSTANG, Okla. — One person is in custody after an incident involving a stolen car and a stolen gun in Mustang. Mustang Police took a person into custody after a pursuit. Sky 5 flew over that scene just before 6 a.m. near Southwest 119th and Highway 4. Officers told...
Oklahoma man arrested for deadly crash that killed passenger
An Oklahoma man was taken into custody this weekend in connection with a deadly crash that occurred earlier this year.
Suspect With Warrants Found In Girlfriend’s Dorm On College Campus In Bethany
Southwestern Christian University was on lockdown Monday after the campus security learned a possible fugitive on campus. Zachariah Larry was wanted in Pontotoc County and Texarkana, Texas for violent crimes. Bethany police were notified about the situation around 11 a.m. Monday. “We received information from the Southwest Christian campus security...
Oklahoma inmate escapes from Community Correctional Facility, found hiding in field nearby
An inmate got away from a Community Correctional Facility in Oklahoma City and was quickly found hiding in a field nearby.
Police investigate shooting in downtown Oklahoma City
Police are investigating after a woman was shot along Film Row in downtown Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Police investigating a homicide, no arrests or charges made yet
Oklahoma City Police are investigating a homicide in North Oklahoma City near Northwest and North Santa Fe.
KOCO
Police grappling with Bricktown's biggest problem — unattended juveniles
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police say extra patrols this summer are keeping Bricktown safer, but they’re still working to get a handle on unsupervised kids. They’re calling on parents to help. “I would say that the juveniles, unattended in Bricktown, is probably our largest problem just because there's...
After Car Chase Ends In Mustang, Suspect Flees On Foot Before Arrest
One suspect has been detained after a brief chase by vehicle and on foot south of Mustang. According to the Mustang Police Department, the chase started out as a traffic stop for speeding, before the suspect fled a short distance southbound on Highway 4, before crashing and taking off on foot.
Oklahoma City Police looking for woman who allegedly stole lottery ticket display worth over $1,000
Oklahoma City Police are looking for a woman involved in a lottery ticket robbery at a local convenience store.
Funeral procession held for Oklahoma County sergeant killed in line of duty
An Oklahoma community is saying goodbye to an Oklahoma County sergeant who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.
KOCO
Officials respond to crash involving OKC city bus
OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials responded to a crash involving an Oklahoma City city bus. On Monday, officials responded to the scene of a crash on Northwest 4th Street and Harrison Avenue where an OKC city bus was involved. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.
