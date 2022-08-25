ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids police, SAFE Task Force hosting gun buyback event in September

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Police Department and the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force will co-host a gun buyback event in September. The buyback program is part of SAFE’s and the GRPD’s ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime in the city, funded through a $40,000 contribution from the SAFE Task Force, according to a Tuesday, Aug. 30 new release from the city of Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Western Michigan student dies after being hit by vehicle in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police said a Western Michigan University student has died after being injured in a hit-and-run crash. About 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a vehicle crash in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue. Officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, which had already fled the scene, police said in a news release.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Police release name of man, 31, shot and killed in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed Monday night. David Shayne Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo was killed in a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 29 near the intersection of Lake and Mills streets, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

20% increase recommended for Kalamazoo water and sewer bills

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is considering a 20% increase to both water and wastewater rates. City commissioners are set to discuss the proposed rates at a special meeting Monday. The recommendations come as the city faces an estimated $1 million increase in operating costs for 2022 compared to an earlier estimate.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say

PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022

MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
MUSKEGON, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids’ attorneys deny police officers discriminated against Black people

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Attorneys for Grand Rapids deny the city’s police department discriminated against two Black people previously detained by officers. The city’s attorneys are asking a judge to dismiss the discrimination cases brought by the Michigan Department of Civil Rights related to the gunpoint detainment of Honestie Hodges and a Black motorist, Melissa Mason, in two separate instances.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

