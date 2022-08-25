Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo shuffles city leadership, names Laura Lam chief operating officer
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo has announced several promotions and shuffling of staff into new positions within city leadership, including a familiar face in the newly created position of chief operating officer. Current Deputy City Manager Laura Lam has been promoted to the position of chief operating officer,...
Western Michigan student killed by suspected drunk driver remembered as outgoing, artistic
KALAMAZOO, MI – Kaylee Gansberg was a shining star, whose bright light always showed through, her friends and family said. Gansberg, 21, of Lisle, Illinois, was hit by a suspected drunk driver around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. She died from her injuries around noon, Sunday, Aug. 28, police said.
Rescued beagles adopted by West Michigan families after surviving harsh conditions
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Twenty-one of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility have been adopted by West Michigan families since arriving in early August. The beagles were removed in July from Envigo, a facility that breeds beagles for medical research after federal officials accused the company of violating the Animal Welfare Act.
Grand Rapids police, SAFE Task Force hosting gun buyback event in September
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Grand Rapids Police Department and the Safe Alliances for Everyone (SAFE) Task Force will co-host a gun buyback event in September. The buyback program is part of SAFE’s and the GRPD’s ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime in the city, funded through a $40,000 contribution from the SAFE Task Force, according to a Tuesday, Aug. 30 new release from the city of Grand Rapids.
Michigan Black farmers were promised debt relief. But a federal bill changed the rules.
Remi Harrington got a letter last year saying: “Good news!” The federal government would pay the debt on her Kalamazoo farm. At first, it was a huge weight off her shoulders.
Head of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park to step down
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — David Hooker plans to step down “in the coming months” as president and CEO of Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park and transition into a new role working more directly with the Meijer family. Hooker, who is 63 and has overseen the 158-acre...
Calvin University welcomes largest incoming class in last four years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Calvin University is planning to welcome more than 1,000 incoming undergraduate and graduate students this fall, the largest incoming class the university has reported in the last four years. This year’s incoming class is up from 983 students in 2021, and 805 students in 2020,...
New Muskegon police chief expects to be out in the community a lot
MUSKEGON, MI – Tim Kozal signed his law enforcement Oath of Honor, proudly accepted his badge, and officially began his career as Muskegon’s new public safety director. As part of Kozal’s public safety leadership role, the Muskegon community can expect to see him “a lot,” as he put it.
Western Michigan student dies after being hit by vehicle in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Police said a Western Michigan University student has died after being injured in a hit-and-run crash. About 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, officers with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a vehicle crash in the 2700 Block of West Michigan Avenue. Officers discovered what appeared to be a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle, which had already fled the scene, police said in a news release.
Consumers gives away free ice cream after storm knocks out power for thousands in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — As Consumers Energy crews continue to work to restore power across the Lower Peninsula Tuesday, the company is hosting a community event in one the areas hit hardest by the storm. As a gesture of goodwill, Consumers customers are invited to stop by Schultz’s Treat Street,...
Step inside the tiny homes hotel that soon will give Muskegon visitors a unique lodging choice
MUSKEGON, MI – An “oasis” of tiny homes for tourists to stay in could help kick start Muskegon’s Lakeside district, the perfect location for visitors to explore, according to the owner of the “Tiny Digs” hotel. The 10 tiny homes will be placed together...
Meijer Gardens chrysanthemums exhibition celebrates the unexpected colors of autumn
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The annual fall horticulture exhibition is returning to Grand Rapids this fall, with expansive displays of chrysanthemums, fall foliage and family-friendly activities. The ‘Chrysanthemums & More” exhibition is slated to open on Friday, Sept. 16 at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park, 1000 East Beltline Ave....
Police release name of man, 31, shot and killed in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police released the name of the man who was shot and killed Monday night. David Shayne Postawa, 31, of Kalamazoo was killed in a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 29 near the intersection of Lake and Mills streets, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said.
20% increase recommended for Kalamazoo water and sewer bills
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo is considering a 20% increase to both water and wastewater rates. City commissioners are set to discuss the proposed rates at a special meeting Monday. The recommendations come as the city faces an estimated $1 million increase in operating costs for 2022 compared to an earlier estimate.
Missing woman looked forward to daughter’s first day of kindergarten, family says
KENT COUNTY, MI – The family of a missing Plainfield Township woman said it was unlike her to just disappear – and miss her daughter’s first day of kindergarten. She also missed a planned visit from her father. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt, 33, was last seen Aug. 21...
Suspect knew at least one victim in triple shooting on I-94 ramp, police say
PORTAGE, MI – The fatal shooting near I-94, where two others were also shot, does not appear to be a random act, Portage police said. There is a connection between the suspect and at least one victim in the other car in a shooting on the Oakland Drive westbound entrance ramp to I-94 on Friday, Aug. 26, Deputy Chief John Blue told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. Blue would not elaborate on the specific nature of the connection at this time.
Thousands pack Lake Michigan beach for Burning Foot Beer Festival 2022
MUSKEGON, MI-- Thousands of people sunk their toes in the sand as they sampled a variety of beers, ciders and seltzers during Burning Foot Beer Festival on Saturday afternoon. Festivalgoers had the opportunity to taste cold beverages from 93 breweries. A majority of the breweries were from Michigan, but a handful of breweries from Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois also were on hand.
Grand Rapids’ attorneys deny police officers discriminated against Black people
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Attorneys for Grand Rapids deny the city’s police department discriminated against two Black people previously detained by officers. The city’s attorneys are asking a judge to dismiss the discrimination cases brought by the Michigan Department of Civil Rights related to the gunpoint detainment of Honestie Hodges and a Black motorist, Melissa Mason, in two separate instances.
Duo makes history by becoming first all-female fire crew in their department’s history
GRAND HAVEN, MI – It was a typical and routine day for two Grand Haven Township firefighters. But little did they know, the duo’s 12-hour shift together would be stamped in the department’s history book. On Tuesday, Aug. 2 – for the first time in Grand Haven...
Police seek missing Kent County woman, 33, whose children were left behind
KENT COUNTY, MI – Police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 33-year-old Plainfield Township woman. Mollie Schmidt, whose maiden name is O’Meara, was last seen Aug. 21 at her home near East Beltline Avenue NE and Five Mile Road, Kent County sheriff’s deputies said.
