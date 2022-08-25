DAVISON, Mich. - The Davison School Board says that Trustee Nicholas Goyette has vacated his elected seat. According to Davison Board of Education President Karen Conover, the board was presented with "irrefutable evidence" from the Board’s attorneys that Mr. Goyette moved out of the Davison School District in 2021, which in turns means he has forfeited his position which requires residency in the district.

