16-month-old found dead in ditch had skull fracture, says prosecutor
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - The Genesee County Prosecutor's Office has released new details on the case of a toddler that was found dead in Montrose Twp. last week. According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, the 16-month-old was found to have a skull fracture. The father of the child was...
74-year-old man charged for exposing himself at bowling alley, Michigan State Police say
REESE, Mich. - A 74-year-old man has been arraigned on a charge of aggravated indecent exposure after allegedly fondling himself at a bowling alley in the City of Reese, police say. Michigan State Police responded to a report of a man exposing and touching himself at the Rocket Bowling Bar...
Sheriff's Office asks for public's help to locate missing Oakland County teen
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Pontiac teen who has not been seen since Wednesday, Aug. 24. The teen is identified as 17-year-old Anthony Ernest Rodriguez. He is believed to be in the Pontiac area. He has...
MSP: Man crashes into train after leading police on chase in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. - Michigan State Police says a man is on jail facing several felony charges after leading police on a chase and crashing into a train. Police attempted to make a traffic stop around 10:15 p.m. on August 29th on a vehicle registered to a suspect with multiple felony warrants near the area of 12th and Annesley Streets.
FOUND: Sanilac County cancels alert for missing person
SANILAC COUNTY, Mich - UPDATE: Zachary was found on Tuesday evening. He was returned home safely, according to the Sheriff. The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office is looking for 20-year-old Zachary Schank who investigators say left an address in the 3200 block of N. Sandusky Road on Tuesday, August 30th between 3:00pm and 3:30pm.
Father arraigned on multiple charges after 16-month-old son found dead in ditch
FLINT, Mich. - Michael Christopher Butler was arraigned on multiple charges in front of Judge Christopher Odette in Genesee County District Court Tuesday morning. 39-year-old Butler is charged in connection with the death of his 16-month-old son. According to Montrose Township Police, the child's body was found last Thursday around...
19-year-old woman injured in shooting at Vibez Nightclub in Flint
FLINT, Mich. - Police say a 19-year-old woman is in the hospital after being shot at Vibez Nightclub in Flint early Sunday morning. Police responded to the club located in the 5500 blk. N. Saginaw St. around 2:45 a.m. on August 28th for reports of a shooting. Investigators say a...
Teen drowns in Milford Township lake
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A man drowned Sunday evening while swimming with friends at Sears Lake in Milford Township. On August 28, shortly after 8 p.m., Joshua David Auxier, an 18-year-old from Indiana, and two friends attempted to reach a floating swimming platform about 25 feet from the shoreline. When he and his friends went under water, Auxier did not resurface.
REPORTS: 8-year-old boy injured after swinging from powerline in Warren
According to multiple reports, police say that an 8-year-old boy was severely burned after trying to swing from a downed powerline. Our NBC affiliate in WDIV reports that the incident happened on Tuesday morning in the 13100 block of Toepfer Road, which is near near McKinley Elementary School. Officials told...
Multiple areas of Genesee County under boil water advisory after main breaks
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Due to a number of water main breaks overnight, several areas of Genesee County are under a boil water advisory until further notice. According to the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office, at approximately 12:30 a.m., on Wednesday, August 31st, while providing emergency water service to the City of Flint, a City of Flint valve failed, causing a pressure surge back into Genesee County’s water system.
Saginaw Fire Department receives grant to train nearly a dozen new fire inspectors
SAGINAW, Mich. - New federal funding will go to support the Saginaw Fire Department and its public safety efforts. A grant totaling $40,639 was awarded through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance for Firefighters Grant Program. The funds will enable the Saginaw Fire Department to train 11 new...
Local organization holds vendor event at Genesee Valley Mall
FLINT, Mich. - A Flint organization gave local vendors the opportunity to sell their wares at the Genesee Valley Mall Sunday. Sisters Supporting Sisters is a worldwide organization that was founded by Tanisha Thompson in 2015. According to Thompson, a lot of people can't afford to have their own space...
Water main break prompts boil water advisory in part of Caro
CARO, Mich - A water main break has prompted a boil water advisory in parts of the Tuscola County community of Caro. The Tuscola County Sheriff's Office reports the water main break is on Hooper Street near Burnside. The Caro Public Works Department is asking all residents who live along...
Davison School Board seat vacated after trustee moves out of district
DAVISON, Mich. - The Davison School Board says that Trustee Nicholas Goyette has vacated his elected seat. According to Davison Board of Education President Karen Conover, the board was presented with "irrefutable evidence" from the Board’s attorneys that Mr. Goyette moved out of the Davison School District in 2021, which in turns means he has forfeited his position which requires residency in the district.
Best Western Hotel and Days Inn in Midland condemned
MIDLAND, Mich. - The City of Midland Building Department has condemned the Best Western Motel and Days Inn after an inspection. A multi-paged letter posted on the door details a series of electrical, mechanical, plumbing, building, fire and water related issues that the City investigated. Best Western Violation Letter -...
Free water filter distribution being held at fairgrounds in Imlay City
LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. - The Lapeer County Health Department is offering filters and bottled water to Imlay City residents based on initial drinking water test results. Filters and bottled water are being offered as a precautionary measure after low levels of lead detected in several homes. The Lapeer County Health...
No reopen date set for Liberty Bridge due to delays
The Bay City Bridge Partners held an update on the rehabilitation of the Liberty Bridge on Tuesday. The bridge work began in February. The bridge is expected to see a full rehabilitation and modernization with:. Repairs and improvements to the footings & foundations, substructure, and superstructure. Bridge deck/roadway connections. Scour...
Saginaw Splash Park to close for the 2022 season
SAGINAW, Mich. – Saginaw's Splash Park announces to close on September 5 at 7:00 p.m. for the 2022 season. Saginaw residents will have a few more days to chase summer at their local water park. The Splash Park, located in the Frank N. Anderson Celebration Park, will open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through September 5.
Amtrak temporarily suspends two train routes to Chicago
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Amtrak temporarily suspended two train routes Saturday that travel between Chicago and Pontiac. Stuck in Kzoo: Amtrak train delayed over 8 hours in Kalamazoo. Due to lack of manpower and available train equipment, Wolverine Train 350 and 355 were canceled with no alternative route provided, Amtrak...
Michigan board considering abortion rights ballot initiative
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An election board in Michigan is scheduled to decide Wednesday whether a ballot initiative that seeks to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution should go before voters in November, although the board's verdict isn't expected to be the last word on the issue. The...
