ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Consider This from NPR

Hey there. Before we start today's podcast, we want to note that this episode includes disturbing details about cases of sexual assault involving minors. KELLY: You may remember the story of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had become pregnant as a result of rape and had to cross state lines to get an abortion.
OHIO STATE
NPR

Abortion Bans Bring Back Painful Memories For One Rape Survivor

This summer, just weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the story of a 10-year-old girl in Ohio became a flashpoint in the national abortion debate. The girl had become pregnant as a result of rape and had to travel across state lines to Indiana to get an abortion.
OHIO STATE
NPR

Shootings spiked during the pandemic. The spike now looks like a 'new normal'

When it comes to gun violence, 2020 never ended. Shootings and murder rates spiked that year, and those numbers have stayed high. Just yesterday, there were shootings with at least three fatalities in Houston, Detroit and Bend, Ore. After a third straight summer of this violence, people in some communities talk of a new normal, a new normal which involves a lot of gunplay. NPR's Martin Kaste has the story.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
NPR

A teacher pilots new African American studies AP course

As states across the country ban race-related curriculum in classrooms, NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with Florida educator Marlon Williams-Clark about the first African American Studies AP program. DON GONYEA, HOST:. As many educators are shying away from classroom discussions about race this school year, some will be piloting a brand...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy