Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Consider This from NPR
Hey there. Before we start today's podcast, we want to note that this episode includes disturbing details about cases of sexual assault involving minors. KELLY: You may remember the story of a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had become pregnant as a result of rape and had to cross state lines to get an abortion.
NPR
Abortion Bans Bring Back Painful Memories For One Rape Survivor
This summer, just weeks after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the story of a 10-year-old girl in Ohio became a flashpoint in the national abortion debate. The girl had become pregnant as a result of rape and had to travel across state lines to Indiana to get an abortion.
NPR
Shootings spiked during the pandemic. The spike now looks like a 'new normal'
When it comes to gun violence, 2020 never ended. Shootings and murder rates spiked that year, and those numbers have stayed high. Just yesterday, there were shootings with at least three fatalities in Houston, Detroit and Bend, Ore. After a third straight summer of this violence, people in some communities talk of a new normal, a new normal which involves a lot of gunplay. NPR's Martin Kaste has the story.
NPR
Republican politicians are critical of Biden's voluntary farm conservation plans
Voluntary conservation is embraced by some farmers who get payments. But some governors are comparing the Biden administration's new plan to step up conservation goals to a government takeover. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The Inflation Reduction Act, which President Biden signed the other day, includes $20 billion to boost the voluntary...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NPR
A teacher pilots new African American studies AP course
As states across the country ban race-related curriculum in classrooms, NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with Florida educator Marlon Williams-Clark about the first African American Studies AP program. DON GONYEA, HOST:. As many educators are shying away from classroom discussions about race this school year, some will be piloting a brand...
Comments / 0