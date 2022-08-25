Read full article on original website
Motorcycle accident in downtown St. Joseph ends fatal
A motorcyclist died in a crash in downtown St. Joseph Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Police says a motorcyclist was driving west on Frederick and was speeding. The motorcycle hit another vehicle that was turning from Jules Street onto Frederick at the intersection at 10th street. Both the driver and passenger...
4 Missouri women injured after UTV overturns
CLINTON COUNTY—Four Missouri women were injured in an accident just before 8p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Polaris General driven by Rochelle M. Howard, 32, Cameron was southbound on private property at 6868 NE Estep Road six miles south of Cameron. The...
Missouri man dies after tow truck overturns
GENTRY COUNTY—A Missouri man died in an accident just before 2p.m. Monday in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1989 Ford L9000 Tow Truck driven by Roger L. Smith, 62, Albany, was eastbound on U.S. 136 five miles west of Albany. Smith lost control of the...
City Council says tax increase on November ballot necessary for police retention
Voters in November will decide on whether to approve a half-cent tax increase measure to help increase pay for the St. Joseph Police Department. The half-cent increase is expected to generate $5.5 million annually to help fund the pay increases. Deputy Mayor Randy Schultz says the city council has already...
Increased gas tax funding long-delayed highway projects
Missouri’s gas tax is moving up. And the immediate past chair of the Missouri Highways and. Transportation Commission says that’s a good thing. Former commission chair, Tom Waters of Orrick, says Missouri. transportation struggled from a lack of funding when he came onto the. commission more than seven...
