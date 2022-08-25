Former Hickman County football booster president indicted for theft, forgery

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A former booster club president faces theft and forgery charges after an investigation from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

An investigation by the state comptroller resulted in the indictment of Amanda Tidwell, who previously served as the president of the 1 st and Goal football booster club at East Hickman High School in Lyles. Her tenure as booster president lasted from February 2021 until her resignation on July 30, 2021.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Investigators determined Tidwell misappropriated booster club funds totaling $1,290. She requested cash and accepted donations and sponsorships for the club, but failed to remit the money or use the funds as designated. Instead, investigators say she remitted the funds once she was directly questioned by school officials and booster club members.

Four separate incidents are at issue during Tidwell’s tenure as booster club president:

Tidwell requested $500 from the booster club to pay a deposit on a polo shirt order for the football team, but never placed the order and kept the funds for more than a month. After the school principal confronted Tidwell about the missing $500 July 26, 2021, she contacted a booster club member requesting to borrow money. She then turned over $500 to the school on July 27, 2021.

Tidwell collected a sponsor donation check of $50 on June 14, 2021; however, she didn’t turn it over until July 27, 2021.

Tidwell accepted a $300 sponsorship donation from a local business on June 9, 2021. She later filled in her own name on the check and cashed it. The money was eventually found by booster club officers in Tidwell’s notebook that was turned over six days after her resignation on Aug. 5, 2021.

Tidwell accepted a $440 cash donation to pay for a team meal on July 19, 2021, but retained and failed to remit the funds for 53 days instead of paying for the meal.

Additionally, the Comptroller’s Office said, Tidwell wrote personal checks to the high school totaling $220 to pay for smart cards sold by her son as part of a school fundraiser. Both checks were returned for insufficient funds. At the conclusion of the investigation, Tidwell still had not paid the school for the smart cards.

The Hickman County Grand Jury indicted Tidwell in June on one count of theft over $1,000 and one count of forgery.

⏩ Find more Top Stories from wkrn.com

To view the full report from the Comptroller’s Office, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.