ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols hits record homer as Cardinals rout Reds

Albert Pujols hit his 694th career homer, a two-run shot, as the visiting St. Louis Cardinals routed the Cincinnati Reds 13-4 on Monday night. Pujols hit the homer against his 450th different pitcher, Ross Detwiler, breaking Barry Bonds' major league record. Tyler O'Neill hit two homers and drove in three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Dakota Hudson
numberfire.com

Cardinals position Albert Pujols at first base on Monday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is batting sixth in Monday's lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will man first base after Paul Goldschmidt was picked as Monday's designated hitter, Brendan Donovan was moved to second, and Nolan Gorman was rested. In a matchup against Reds' right-hander Chase Anderson,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini sitting for Brewers Sunday

The Milwaukee Brewers did not list Victor Caratini in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Caratini will take a seat Sunday while Omar Narvaez takes over at catcher and bats eighth against the Cubs. Caratini has made 242 plate appearances so far this season and has 8...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

MLB Analyst Applauds Adam Wainwright For His Actions

Last night before the ESPN showdown between the Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals, we got a chance to see what it’s like for pitchers as they prepare for their starts. Adam Wainwright put on a masterclass while mic’d up as he prepared for his start, and we got a good look at his pregame routine, while also learning a few things about pitching.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Pujols sets mark for most pitchers tagged, Cards rout Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols tagged his major league record 450th different pitcher for a home run, connecting off Cincinnati left-hander Ross Detwiler on Monday night in a 13-4 rout of the Reds. Pujols hit his 694th home run overall. He had been tied with...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Cardinals#The Chicago Cubs#The Los Angeles Angels#Hall Of Fame#Albert Yadi
FOX Sports

D-backs exercise '23 option for manager Torey Lovullo

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks plan to bring back manager Torey Lovullo next season. The D-backs announced on Tuesday that they've exercised the club option on Lovullo's contract for 2023. The move comes one day after the biggest comeback win in franchise history: Arizona was trailing 7-0 in the fourth inning against the Phillies before rallying for a 13-7 victory.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Looking at the Positives from Cubs’ Series Loss to Brewers

Series losses are never any fun, especially against the Milwaukee Brewers. But, there were still a few positive notes from the Chicago Cubs this past weekend that we can’t forget to look at. Let’s dive into them. Happ Continues Consistency, Makes History. Cubs outfielder Ian Happ has continued...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy