ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Arctic Monkeys announce intimate New York theatre show

Arctic Monkeys have announced an intimate show in New York for next month – find all the details below. The Sheffield band, who are set to release their seventh album ‘The Car’ on October 21, will take to the stage at the 3,000-capacity Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on September 22. Per a post on AM’s social media pages, the gig is “a phone-free” event.
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant

A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Barcelona#Diego Armando Maradona#European#Principality Stadium 21#Stadion Letzigrund 5#Nme
Daily Mail

Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games

She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Mail

'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust

A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
HOMELESS
HollywoodLife

Shakira Is ‘Upset’ After Ex Gerard Pique Is Seen Kissing Another Woman 2 Months After Split

His lips don’t lie! Gerard Piqué, 35, was photographed making out with his rumored new girlfriend, public relations student Clara Chia Marti, 23, at a music festival in Catalonia, Spain on Sunday, August 21. The PDA comes just two months after the pro-athlete and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the lip locking pics have saddened the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker. “Shakira can’t believe Gerard would do something like this so soon after their break-up,” says our source.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Courteeners announce massive Heaton Park gig and reissue of ‘St. Jude’

Courteeners have announced celebrations for the 15th anniversary of debut album ‘St. Jude’, by confirming a deluxe reissue as well as a massive homecoming gig at Manchester’s Heaton Park – get tickets here. After performing at Heaton Park in 2015 and 2019, Courteeners will be returning...
MUSIC
People

'Triangle of Sadness' Actress and Model Charlbi Dean Dead at 32

Actress and model Charlbi Dean died suddenly at age 32, PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday. A rep for Dean — who stars in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness, which won the Cannes Film Festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, this year — told TMZ that she died Monday in New York City from an unexpected and sudden illness. The illness has not been disclosed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

'80s and '90s Pop Singer Margaret Urlich Dead at 57

Margaret Ulrich, the New Zealand-born pop star behind the 1989 hit "Escaping," has died. She was 57. Ulrich died on Aug. 22 following a battle with cancer. She had a string of hits in New Zealand and Australia through the mid-1990s. Ulrich's family said she died at her home in...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Ryan Reynolds invites fans of K-pop band Stray Kids to put pressure on Vanarama National League

Ryan Reynolds has encouraged fans of K-pop band Stray Kids to put pressure on the Vanarama National League to allow football clubs to stream live matches. The actor, who bought Wrexham AFC with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney in 2021 and has since gone on to executive produce an FX docuseries about it with his co-owner that’s airing on Disney+, is hoping that Stray Kids’ fanbase can help.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy