NME
Arctic Monkeys announce intimate New York theatre show
Arctic Monkeys have announced an intimate show in New York for next month – find all the details below. The Sheffield band, who are set to release their seventh album ‘The Car’ on October 21, will take to the stage at the 3,000-capacity Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on September 22. Per a post on AM’s social media pages, the gig is “a phone-free” event.
NME
Coldplay knew ‘The Scientist’ would be in their set “forever” after the first listen
Coldplay have said that they knew their classic track ‘The Scientist’ would be a song that they’d “play forever” after hearing it for the first time. During a new interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music Hits, the band looked back on their acclaimed second album ‘A Rush Of Blood To The Head’ (2002), which recently turned 20 years old.
Who is Clara Chia Marti? Meet the Woman Being Linked With Shakira's Ex
Despite their long relationship, Gerard Piqué and Shakira never married, and Marti appears to be the soccer star's new flame.
Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant
A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
Sharon Osbourne, 69, shows off her taut visage as she makes a glamorous exit from her London hotel... after husband Ozzy, 73, returned to the stage at the Commonwealth Games
She recently supported husband Ozzy Osbourne as he took to the stage at the Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. And Sharon Osbourne looked as glam as ever on Tuesday as she headed to her own work duties, with the star seen leaving her London hotel to go and film her TalkTV chat show.
Arrow Older Than the Vikings Discovered After 1,500 Years Frozen in Ice
The 1,500-year-old arrow has been very well preserved, with the remains of tar still visible on the shaft.
People left 'unable to sleep' after watching BBC's new horror series compared to Black Mirror
People have been left 'unable to sleep' after watching the BBC's new horror series, which has been compared to Black Mirror. You can watch the trailer below:. Red Rose is from the producers of Sex Education, but the show is anything but comical. Set and filmed in Bolton, the series...
NME
Ozzy Osbourne gave up taking acid after talking to horse for an hour
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he gave up taking acid in the ’70s after a trip left him chatting to a horse. The rock legend was speaking in a new interview about the making of his former band Black Sabbath‘s fourth album, ‘Vol. 4’, which was in the groups’s chaotic heyday.
'We are practically penniless': Scottish family are left with nothing and returning to the UK homeless as they face being thrown out of Australia after a decade because firm sponsoring their visa went bust
A despairing Scottish father whose family is being kicked out of Australia - despite living and working there for more than ten years - says he faces returning to the UK 'practically penniless' and essentially homeless. Electrical expert Mark Green, 44, was headhunted for his specialist solar installation skills in...
Shakira Is ‘Upset’ After Ex Gerard Pique Is Seen Kissing Another Woman 2 Months After Split
His lips don’t lie! Gerard Piqué, 35, was photographed making out with his rumored new girlfriend, public relations student Clara Chia Marti, 23, at a music festival in Catalonia, Spain on Sunday, August 21. The PDA comes just two months after the pro-athlete and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship and sources tell HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the lip locking pics have saddened the “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker. “Shakira can’t believe Gerard would do something like this so soon after their break-up,” says our source.
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon releases debut single using the stage name ‘Lolahol’
It’s happening! Lourdes Leon has released her new single, following in Madonna’s footsteps and making her official debut in music, with her new song ‘Lock&Key’ using the stage name Lolahol. The 25-year-old model and businesswoman is showing her talent in the new music video, with a futuristic look and...
Darius Campbell Danesh dead: Pop Idol star dies aged 41 after being found in US apartment, family reveal
POP Idol contestant Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41, his family announced in an emotional tribute today. The star, who burst onto the scene with his memorable rendition of Britney Spears' Baby One More Time for his audition on the talent show Popstars in 2001, was found dead in his US apartment on August 11.
Megan Thee Stallion dresses to impress in a figure-hugging blue and neon jumpsuit
Megan Thee Stallion posed up a storm ahead of performing in Osaka, Japan at the Summer Sonic Festival on Saturday. Taking to Instagram the rapper, 27, looked sensational as she dressed to impress in a figure-hugging blue and green paneled jumpsuit. The star shared the gallery of snaps to her...
NME
Courteeners announce massive Heaton Park gig and reissue of ‘St. Jude’
Courteeners have announced celebrations for the 15th anniversary of debut album ‘St. Jude’, by confirming a deluxe reissue as well as a massive homecoming gig at Manchester’s Heaton Park – get tickets here. After performing at Heaton Park in 2015 and 2019, Courteeners will be returning...
'Triangle of Sadness' Actress and Model Charlbi Dean Dead at 32
Actress and model Charlbi Dean died suddenly at age 32, PEOPLE confirmed Tuesday. A rep for Dean — who stars in the upcoming film Triangle of Sadness, which won the Cannes Film Festival's highest honor, the Palme d'Or, this year — told TMZ that she died Monday in New York City from an unexpected and sudden illness. The illness has not been disclosed.
Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns reveals he was devastated when two teenagers carried out a triple-murder after being 'influenced by his song'
Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns has opened up about a notorious triple-murder in America that was supposedly inspired by his music. In 1995, a 16-year-old boy from Washington, D.C., and his friend killed his parents and brother in a crime that shocked the capital. When the police arrived to arrest...
NME
Ozzy Osbourne says America’s mass shootings are the reason he’s moving back to England
Ozzy Osbourne has said the troubling amount of mass shootings in the US are why he will be moving back to England, saying he is “fed up with people getting killed every day”. The legendary Black Sabbath frontman and his wife, Sharon, have “fallen out of love with...
Popculture
'80s and '90s Pop Singer Margaret Urlich Dead at 57
Margaret Ulrich, the New Zealand-born pop star behind the 1989 hit "Escaping," has died. She was 57. Ulrich died on Aug. 22 following a battle with cancer. She had a string of hits in New Zealand and Australia through the mid-1990s. Ulrich's family said she died at her home in...
NME
Ryan Reynolds invites fans of K-pop band Stray Kids to put pressure on Vanarama National League
Ryan Reynolds has encouraged fans of K-pop band Stray Kids to put pressure on the Vanarama National League to allow football clubs to stream live matches. The actor, who bought Wrexham AFC with It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney in 2021 and has since gone on to executive produce an FX docuseries about it with his co-owner that’s airing on Disney+, is hoping that Stray Kids’ fanbase can help.
