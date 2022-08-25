ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPCW

Park City girl scout Alli Macuga strives for top award

A local Girl Scout Gold Award candidate is finishing her project to help children affected by domestic violence. This month, Park City girl scout Alli Macuga hopes to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award for her project at the Summit County Children’s Justice Center. The center is a converted home in the Snyderville Basin and is the first place children go during abuse investigations.
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County has “dire” need for more school bus drivers

After working with what he called a “skeleton crew” for three years, Wasatch County School District Transportation Director Adam Hagan says he urgently needs to hire more drivers. As the population and school enrollment grow, demand is increasing. Wasatch County buses are delivering over 2,000 students to school...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Heber City, UT
Local
Utah Education
KPCW

Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets

Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
MIDWAY, UT
KPCW

School bells chime for North Summit School District students

Wednesday is opening day for the North Summit School District in Coalville. School officials reported busy students and a few new district-wide programs. North Summit School District Superintendent Jerre Holmes said the students and staff are in go mode on their first full day of school. Despite teacher shortages, he feels fortunate that all North Summit positions are in place and that the district's schools are fully staffed.
COALVILLE, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Mcdonald
KPCW

Wasatch Back parents struggle with infant and toddler child care

Tony Baker and his wife work full-time and have a two-year-old and a 10-month-old in daycare. The family spends $2,200 a month for that care. He said tuition has increased but he’s not particularly satisfied with the level of service. He said his kids get sick often, staff turnover is frequent, and he and his wife don’t know if their kids are being adequately prepared for school.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Sign Language#Deaf People#Foreign Language#K12#Highschool#Wasatch High School#Japanese
KPCW

New nonprofit hopes to raise $200k this week to support disabled female athletes

The inaugural fundraiser to support the Sisters in Sports Foundation is set for this Thursday. The Sisters in Sports Foundation was started by four-time Paralympian and Park City resident Danelle Umstead, who is blind and competes in alpine skiing. She says the foundation was formed because it’s something she always wanted as a professional athlete but didn’t have.
PARK CITY, UT
ABC4

Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton.  The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
RIVERTON, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KPCW

Park City Fire District will pick up your extra wood

The deadline to register for the Park City Fire District’s wood-chipping service is approaching this holiday weekend. Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens says there’s still time for people to take advantage of his department’s yard care service. “Basically,” he says, “what we do is, if you...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

Nature and the arts meet again in Park City

Wasatch Back communities attract outdoor enthusiasts as well as arts patrons, according to Jocelyn Scudder, who’s executive director of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County. The Art on the Trails program returns Saturday, August 27, from 2-6 p.m. and blends those two categories. The event is...
PARK CITY, UT
KPCW

KPCW

Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"

 https://www.kpcw.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy