Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KSLTV
Parents outraged after preferred pronouns posted by Farmington Jr. High counselors
FARMINGTON, Utah — There was outrage at Farmington Junior High School after school counselors had new placards made that showed their preferred pronouns. The move motivated parents to send emails and make phone calls to the school. Some were angry enough that police were asked to investigate. Likewise, some...
Park City girl scout Alli Macuga strives for top award
A local Girl Scout Gold Award candidate is finishing her project to help children affected by domestic violence. This month, Park City girl scout Alli Macuga hopes to earn the Girl Scout Gold Award for her project at the Summit County Children’s Justice Center. The center is a converted home in the Snyderville Basin and is the first place children go during abuse investigations.
Wasatch County has “dire” need for more school bus drivers
After working with what he called a “skeleton crew” for three years, Wasatch County School District Transportation Director Adam Hagan says he urgently needs to hire more drivers. As the population and school enrollment grow, demand is increasing. Wasatch County buses are delivering over 2,000 students to school...
Peaks Hotel in Park City purchased by property arm of LDS Church
Stephanie Lee, the former owner of the Peaks Hotel, confirmed that the sale occurred in April. It was purchased by Salt Lake City-based Property Reserve Inc., which is the real estate arm of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lee, who has since moved to South Carolina, said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets
Midway’s preparing to welcome around 100,000 people for Swiss Days, an annual festival happening this Friday and Saturday. What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.
School bells chime for North Summit School District students
Wednesday is opening day for the North Summit School District in Coalville. School officials reported busy students and a few new district-wide programs. North Summit School District Superintendent Jerre Holmes said the students and staff are in go mode on their first full day of school. Despite teacher shortages, he feels fortunate that all North Summit positions are in place and that the district's schools are fully staffed.
Even with Utah support, teachers still turn to donations and out-of-pocket cash for supplies
Educators often reach into their own wallets to buy school supplies because it’s the easiest way to get the things they need for their classrooms. Other teachers spend hours trying to get donations. In Utah, public school teachers receive some money from the Legislature to buy school supplies. The...
Utah teacher questions whether 'posh, White parents' will oppose her classroom 'built for non-White students'
A fourth-grade teacher in Utah took to social media earlier this month, questioning how the parents and students in a majority-White school would react to her classroom, which she said was "built for non-White students." "For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White...
RELATED PEOPLE
Easton Oliverson returns home to Utah following head injury
After spending over two weeks in a Pennsylvania hospital, injured little league baseball player Easton Oliverson returned home to Utah on Tuesday.
Beano Solomon named as Park City Rotary Club Volunteer Citizen of the Year
The Park City Rotary Club on Tuesday honored local activist and philanthropist Beano Solomon, naming her as their Volunteer Citizen of the Year. The Volunteer Citizen Award is named for the late John C. Green, who served as Park City's mayor from 1978 to 1986. Beano Solomon came to Park...
Wasatch Back parents struggle with infant and toddler child care
Tony Baker and his wife work full-time and have a two-year-old and a 10-month-old in daycare. The family spends $2,200 a month for that care. He said tuition has increased but he’s not particularly satisfied with the level of service. He said his kids get sick often, staff turnover is frequent, and he and his wife don’t know if their kids are being adequately prepared for school.
Park City Rotary Club names Dar Hendrickson as this year's Professional Citizen of the Year
The Park City Rotary Club Tuesday gave its Professional Citizen of the Year Award to Duane “Dar” Hendrickson, a long-time ski coach for the youngsters enrolled in the fabled Devo Program of the Park City Ski Team. The Professional Citizen Award is named after the late Linda Singer-Berrett...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New nonprofit hopes to raise $200k this week to support disabled female athletes
The inaugural fundraiser to support the Sisters in Sports Foundation is set for this Thursday. The Sisters in Sports Foundation was started by four-time Paralympian and Park City resident Danelle Umstead, who is blind and competes in alpine skiing. She says the foundation was formed because it’s something she always wanted as a professional athlete but didn’t have.
Orem police admit to failing to notify school district of teacher arrest
The Orem Police Department is admitting it failed to properly notify the Alpine School District that one of its teachers was being investigated on sexual exploitation charges involving a minor.
High Valley Transit works on new headquarters, expanded service into Wasatch County
High Valley Transit is breaking ground on its new facility near US-40 this week. Big D Construction has been brought on as the project’s construction manager. High Valley Transit District Board Vice Chair David Geffen told KPCW they are waiting to learn from Big D the maximum amount the project will cost. He said he believes it will be around $25 million.
Popular pizza chain opens new location in Utah
RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – Pizza lovers, get ready as a popular pizza chain opens in another Utah city this fall. Via 313, a Detroit-style pizzeria, is celebrating the grand opening of its newest location at Mountain View Village shopping center in Riverton. The Riverton location will mark Via 313’s fourth Utah location, with three others […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Park City Fire District will pick up your extra wood
The deadline to register for the Park City Fire District’s wood-chipping service is approaching this holiday weekend. Park City Fire Marshal Mike Owens says there’s still time for people to take advantage of his department’s yard care service. “Basically,” he says, “what we do is, if you...
Nature and the arts meet again in Park City
Wasatch Back communities attract outdoor enthusiasts as well as arts patrons, according to Jocelyn Scudder, who’s executive director of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County. The Art on the Trails program returns Saturday, August 27, from 2-6 p.m. and blends those two categories. The event is...
Alta High School football player suffers severe spinal cord injury
A Utah teenager is in the intensive care unit at Primary Children's Hospital after a severe injury to his spinal cord during a high school football game.
Treasure Hill wildlife mitigation efforts wrapping up - for now
A year ago, the Park City Council approved a contract for wildfire mitigation and forest health work for some 55 acres of the Treasure Hill open space. The first phase is nearly complete – with more work to come. Park City Municipal is spending about $4,000 an acre to...
KPCW
Park City, UT
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT
KPCW is THE source for local news and great music in Summit and Wasatch counties. Find out what's happening in Park City, Heber City, and nearby neighborhoods and Listen Like A Local! You can stream us, too, at kpcw.org or download the KPCW app on your smartphone or tell your smart speaker to "Play KPCW!"https://www.kpcw.org/
Comments / 0