Richard Bowman
5d ago

They better hire some more people first . We have been in three different FD stores in the last week and the store managers and staff look like walking Zombies they are so tired .

Christine Morris
4d ago

I like family dollar, lately stores a mess, employees wearing pj bottoms. like hello. let's dress properly. but they need to raise the hiring wage , hire more employees and maybe then they will stay and work and improve

Beatriz Colon
5d ago

They have a great variety of cleaning products for the home. I buy sponges, rags & soap there. Very good quality. I do hope they open more stores.

