ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 16

Mnomad13
5d ago

All of the propagandists at FAUX 🦊, immediatly came out against this, not excluding Janine Perra. Only to claim that her parents, not her, paid her tuition. She is 71, the fee was 3 goats 🐐, a smooth stone 🪨 and fire 🔥. Actually, tuition for her, was 394.00 if you went to a school, in the state you lived, as opposed to today's tuition of over 10,000. You're such a martyr, Janine. 😒

Reply
2
Shalyn Bramhall
5d ago

If you take out a loan then pay for it. That’s how it works.

Reply(5)
7
Related
Fox News

Biden turns Pa. policy speech into political event, urges audience to vote for slate of Democrat candidates

President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to hold an event to tout his "Safer America" agenda and his administration's policies surrounding support for law enforcement and crime, but instead shifted his tone and attacked Republicans as he urged those in attendance to vote for Democratic candidates running for positions in the Keystone State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Democrat Fetterman blasted for 'hypocrisy' for opposing school choice while sending kids to private schools

The co-founder of a Philadelphia charter school called out the hypocrisy from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who publicly opposed school choice in Pennsylvania while sending his own children to expensive private schools. David P. Hardy, who helped start the Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia charter school, pointed out Wednesday that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

California doctor rips 'political posturing' as lawmakers push bill to make state a 'refuge' for trans youth

California doctor and father of two Houman Hemmati slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for "political posturing" after state lawmakers advanced a bill that would make California a "refuge" for children seeking gender-affirming treatment. Hemmati joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the legislation and why he believes the effort is political as rumors swirl regarding the 2024 presidential election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Gov. Noem rips Biden administration's 'hypocrisy' on vaccine mandate as unvaccinated migrants flood border

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem ripped Biden's "hypocrisy" on the vaccine mandate, accusing the the White House of applying a double standard as it pertains to unvaccinated migrants crossing the southern border. Noem joined "Fox & Friends," Wednesday, to discuss how the policy has affected the economy of her state while the migrant crisis rages on.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Fox News

NC Supreme Court again hears arguments on school funding case

North Carolina’s highest court is considering whether it was within a trial judge’s power to unilaterally order taxpayer money be sent to government agencies to address stubborn educational inequities. The state Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments on Wednesday in another chapter of a decades-long legal struggle over public...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Fox News

NRCC 'spotlight' highlights combat veteran who 'rescued thousands' from Taliban control in Afghanistan

FIRST ON FOX: Republican seeking to take back control of the House of Representatives this fall have recruited veteran candidates in an effort to oust more Democrat incumbents in November's midterm elections. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) launched its sixth edition of the "Project Spotlight," a campaign series highlighting...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Loans#Student Debt#Handout#Politics Governor#Politics Federal#Politics State#College#Politics Whitehouse#Republican#Americans
Fox News

Biden slammed for hypocrisy on police support by conservatives, not being anti-police enough by Left

President Biden faced criticism Tuesday for his remarks about law enforcement at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Biden, who has filled his government with appointees who at one point or another expressed support for defunding the police, and who himself expressed openness to defunding the police during the 2020 campaign, said "the answer is not defund the police, it’s fund the police" at the rally.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

TUCKER CARLSON: California's leaders know nothing about energy

On April 24 of last year, and you may have missed this, the state of California finally achieved what the Green Movement has dreamt about for decades. It happened. The State Energy Authority in California was able to generate 95% of its total power from entirely renewable sources. They said it couldn't be done. We said it couldn't be done, but just months into the Joe Biden administration, California did it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Fox News

Jason Chaffetz: That was pretty low even for Joe

Jason Chaffetz highlighted President Biden's disparaging comments about Republicans and Americans during his speech in Pennsylvania Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." JASON CHAFFETZ: There was a time in politics when disparaging half of your fellow countrymen, especially if you sought to lead them, was political suicide. …. But of course, for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

783K+
Followers
178K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy