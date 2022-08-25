Read full article on original website
Mnomad13
5d ago
All of the propagandists at FAUX 🦊, immediatly came out against this, not excluding Janine Perra. Only to claim that her parents, not her, paid her tuition. She is 71, the fee was 3 goats 🐐, a smooth stone 🪨 and fire 🔥. Actually, tuition for her, was 394.00 if you went to a school, in the state you lived, as opposed to today's tuition of over 10,000. You're such a martyr, Janine. 😒
Reply
2
Shalyn Bramhall
5d ago
If you take out a loan then pay for it. That’s how it works.
Reply(5)
7
Related
Biden turns Pa. policy speech into political event, urges audience to vote for slate of Democrat candidates
President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania on Tuesday to hold an event to tout his "Safer America" agenda and his administration's policies surrounding support for law enforcement and crime, but instead shifted his tone and attacked Republicans as he urged those in attendance to vote for Democratic candidates running for positions in the Keystone State.
Democrat Fetterman blasted for 'hypocrisy' for opposing school choice while sending kids to private schools
The co-founder of a Philadelphia charter school called out the hypocrisy from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman, who publicly opposed school choice in Pennsylvania while sending his own children to expensive private schools. David P. Hardy, who helped start the Boys’ Latin of Philadelphia charter school, pointed out Wednesday that...
California doctor rips 'political posturing' as lawmakers push bill to make state a 'refuge' for trans youth
California doctor and father of two Houman Hemmati slammed Gov. Gavin Newsom for "political posturing" after state lawmakers advanced a bill that would make California a "refuge" for children seeking gender-affirming treatment. Hemmati joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the legislation and why he believes the effort is political as rumors swirl regarding the 2024 presidential election.
Gov. Noem rips Biden administration's 'hypocrisy' on vaccine mandate as unvaccinated migrants flood border
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem ripped Biden's "hypocrisy" on the vaccine mandate, accusing the the White House of applying a double standard as it pertains to unvaccinated migrants crossing the southern border. Noem joined "Fox & Friends," Wednesday, to discuss how the policy has affected the economy of her state while the migrant crisis rages on.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trump FBI raid: Ex-NJ Gov. Whitman, other former prosecutors call request for special master a 'waste of time'
Ahead of the Department of Justice’s filing Tuesday night that opposed President Trump’s call for a "special master" to review White House documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, seven former federal prosecutors filed an amicus brief asking a Florida federal judge to deny his request. Former...
Judge orders Rep. Gosar, others to pay $75K in legal fees for suing Dem ‘for the purpose of harassment'
An Arizona judge ordered Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Republican Arizona State Rep. Mark Finchem, and former State Rep. Anthony Kern to pay more than $75,000 in legal fees and costs to a Democratic state lawmaker after their lawsuit against her failed. In an order issued Monday, Arizona Superior Court Judge...
Kansas GOP governor candidate Schmidt blames Democratic Gov. Kelly's spending for making inflation 'worse'
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt is set to launch his first TV ad as part of his gubernatorial campaign, slamming both President Biden's economic record over the last several months as well as Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. "Joe Biden's inflation is hurting everyone and, truth is, Laura Kelly keeps making...
NC Supreme Court again hears arguments on school funding case
North Carolina’s highest court is considering whether it was within a trial judge’s power to unilaterally order taxpayer money be sent to government agencies to address stubborn educational inequities. The state Supreme Court scheduled oral arguments on Wednesday in another chapter of a decades-long legal struggle over public...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rep. Gallego ‘glad’ Biden’s no longer ‘holding back’ on GOP’s ‘fascism’
Rep. Ruben Gallego D-Ariz., spoke on Tuesday's episode of "All In with Chris Hayes" about President Biden saying Trump supporters' ideology is "like semi-fascism" at a Thursday fundraiser in Maryland. MSNBC host Chris Hayes recalled the event to his guest, asking, "What do you make of the president seeming now...
Mayra Flores rips Biden administration for 'politicizing' border crisis: 'Nothing surprises me anymore'
Texas Congresswoman Mayra Flores sounded the alarm Wednesday on how the border crisis is affecting migrant children, as a Republican women's coalition visits the southern border to raise awareness on what migrants continue to face during their trek to the United States. Rep. Flores spoke with "Fox & Friends First"...
NRCC 'spotlight' highlights combat veteran who 'rescued thousands' from Taliban control in Afghanistan
FIRST ON FOX: Republican seeking to take back control of the House of Representatives this fall have recruited veteran candidates in an effort to oust more Democrat incumbents in November's midterm elections. The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) launched its sixth edition of the "Project Spotlight," a campaign series highlighting...
President Biden botches AR-15 facts while stumping against gun violence in Pennsylvania
President Biden made gun-related gaffes during a campaign-style event in Pennsylvania on Tuesday afternoon. Biden travelled to Wilkes-Barre to promote his "Safer America" agenda, which is focused on deterring crime and helping law enforcement. Biden's policies are also geared towards toughening up gun laws and expanding background checks. During the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some New York Democrats move away from Hochul as crime surges: 'Dragging down the state'
Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., landed in hot water after a recent speech in which she called for her political opponents to leave the Empire State, but recent controversies surrounding her divisive rhetoric as well as soft-on-crime bail reform policies among others are giving New York Democrats a rescind their support as well.
Biden slammed for hypocrisy on police support by conservatives, not being anti-police enough by Left
President Biden faced criticism Tuesday for his remarks about law enforcement at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Biden, who has filled his government with appointees who at one point or another expressed support for defunding the police, and who himself expressed openness to defunding the police during the 2020 campaign, said "the answer is not defund the police, it’s fund the police" at the rally.
TUCKER CARLSON: California's leaders know nothing about energy
On April 24 of last year, and you may have missed this, the state of California finally achieved what the Green Movement has dreamt about for decades. It happened. The State Energy Authority in California was able to generate 95% of its total power from entirely renewable sources. They said it couldn't be done. We said it couldn't be done, but just months into the Joe Biden administration, California did it.
New York legislation designates Times Square a 'gun free' zone
New York City authorities are posting new signs declaring the iconic Times Square a "Gun Free Zone." This comes ahead of a new state law that takes effect on Thursday, which declares several places off limits for guns. Parks, churches and theaters have also been deemed "sensitive" places. The measure...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California doctor's warning on transgender youth refuge bill: 'Politicization of a medical issue creates problems'
California doctor's warning on transgender youth refuge bill: 'Politicization of a medical issue creates problems'
Teen Vogue declares it's time to 'fight like hell' for Stacey Abrams
Teen Vogue pleaded readers to "fight like hell" for Democrat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia gubernatorial election on Tuesday because "lives are at stake" from the state’s abortion restrictions. Columnist Jameelah Nasheed penned an article insisting that "[n]ow is the time to get loud for Stacey Abrams" as she...
Jason Chaffetz: That was pretty low even for Joe
Jason Chaffetz highlighted President Biden's disparaging comments about Republicans and Americans during his speech in Pennsylvania Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle." JASON CHAFFETZ: There was a time in politics when disparaging half of your fellow countrymen, especially if you sought to lead them, was political suicide. …. But of course, for...
Minnesota bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris freed convict now charged with murder
A bail fund backed by Vice President Kamala Harris sprung a convicted criminal who allegedly killed his nemesis over a "beef" he had with the man. Harris promoted the far-left Minnesota Freedom Fund amid the George Floyd-related riots in 2020 that saw parts of Minneapolis burn. Harris encouraged Twitter users...
Fox News
783K+
Followers
178K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 16