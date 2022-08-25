ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 things to watch in Chiefs' preseason Week 3 game vs. Packers

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs are home at Arrowhead Stadium to face the Green Bay Packers in the preseason finale.

This is the final opportunity for players to make an impression on the coaching staff and front office staff ahead of 53-man roster cuts. With starting and depth jobs still up for grabs, the stakes have never been higher for the players on the roster. One right decision could help punch their ticket to the team’s active roster in 2022, while one wrong decision could be the final straw.

With all of that in mind, here are six of the things that fans should keep an eye on during the course of the game:

Do any of the starters play? If so, who?

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

As of Tuesday, Chiefs HC Andy Reid hadn’t decided whether Patrick Mahomes or the starters on either side of the ball would play in the preseason finale. They played between 12-20 snaps last year in preseason Week 3, but that was because of poor performance the week prior. Through two preseason games this season, the starting offense has scored 21 points and the starting defense has allowed none.

It makes little sense to put Mahomes and others in harm’s way for what is ultimately a meaningless preseason game. Most, if not all of the starters, should sit this one out. At the same time, with a short week and long rest ahead, it’s possible that Reid wants guys getting some snaps in this game ahead of Week 1. It could be that just rookies who have received snaps with the starters, such as Trent McDuffie, Isiah Pacheco, Skyy Moore and Leo Chenal, are the ones to receive work in preseason Week 3.

Running back, tight end and offensive tackle opportunities

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

With injuries to Blake Bell, Derrick Gore and Lucas Niang’s placement on the Reserve/PUP list, there could be some new opportunities for players at the running back, tight end and offensive tackle positions that weren’t previously available to players. That’s both in regards to the 53-man roster and the practice squad in Kansas City. I’m specifically looking forward to seeing what five different players accomplish.

At tight end, I’m curious about Jordan Franks, who has quietly been one of the team’s better blocking tight ends during the preseason. With Bell’s injury, he’s someone that could be kept around.

At running back, I’m paying attention to veteran RB Ronald Jones II and rookie RB Tayon Fleet-Davis. Neither has been particularly impressive this preseason because the run-blocking has been poor all-around. Fleet-Davis was able to impress with a touchdown run last week, but can Jones do anything at this point to earn himself a roster spot with the Chiefs? Stay tuned on that one.

At offensive tackle, Geron Christian and Prince Tega Wanogho look to be locked in a battle for reserve tackle spots on the 53-man roster. Wanogho has experience in Kansas City, serving as the team’s backup left tackle last season. Christian has been one of the team’s top performers so far, with a single pressure allowed during the preseason.

How prepared are the team's depth players

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Historically speaking, when the final week of the preseason rolls around, the coordinators and Andy Reid begin working on game preparations for Week 1. They leave the preseason Week 3 game preparations to select positions coaches and other coaching staff members. Game prep for the preseason is minimal in the first place, as they’re not really scripting plays in the same way they do for the regular season.

It’s still interesting to see how prepared the players are when they work with just the positions coaches. It gives you an idea of the ability of the position coaches, but also their future in the league. Some of these coaches could eventually be hired for coordinator jobs or even head-coaching positions with other teams down the line.

Depth at wide receiver given injuries

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Mecole Hardman (groin) and potentially Marquez Valdes-Scantling (undisclosed absence on Tuesday) have dealt with injuries during the course of training camp and the preseason. With injuries to these players, it’s imperative that the Chiefs have some guys waiting in the wings who can step up and make big plays on offense. Both players who can land on the 53-man roster and the practice squad.

We’ve already seen Justin Watson step up to the plate and have some big games in the preseason, but what about other players? Can Skyy Moore break through and have a big game this week? What about Daurice Fountain or Cornell Powell? Perhaps former Baylor teammates Josh Gordon and Corey Coleman can recreate some of their glory days on Thursday?

Isiah Pacheco's patience

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Pacheco had an opportunity to make a big play in preseason Week 2 against the Commanders, but the play went for no gain. It was a rookie mistake and one that appeared to frustrate Patrick Mahomes, who saw the missed opportunity unfold.

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy explained this week that Pacheco needs to work on his patience and “let the game come to him.”

“The thing he has to understand is that you got to rely on the o-line to work for you as well,” Bieniemy explained. “On top of that, you have to learn how to be in sync and in rhythm with the o-line on making sure you’re executing the proper footwork because your spacing has to equate to what they’re doing. . . that allows them to secure level 1 to level 2. If he’s just taking a ball and running, we’re not giving ourselves a chance to be great.”

Bieniemy is confident that the rookie can improve and break some of his bad habits, but it’s clear that he’s not quite there yet. Preseason Week 3 could be an opportunity for him to take some steps forward within the offense.

Special teams snaps

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Special teams play will likely determine several of the depth spots on the roster in Kansas City this season. Dave Toub has been working hard to evaluate players now that he has live repetitions during the preseason to work with. He said last week that there remains a lot of competition among the defensive players like linebackers and cornerbacks as it relates to special teams.

During this particular game, pay attention to the players who are working with which special teams unit. Who is excelling in punt and kick coverage? Who is working as a protector on field goals and PATs? Who is working on the field goal and PAT block teams? How players perform on each of those units could be the difference between making the roster, practice squad or being released come Tuesday.

