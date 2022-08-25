ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Paso Robles City Council fills vacant seat

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OgamP_0hVUkn4u00

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – The Paso Robles City Council on Wednesday unanimously appointed Chris Bausch to fill the second district council seat left vacant by Maria Garcia.

Four community members applied for the seat and were interviewed in an open session on Wednesday night. They were asked questions about the city's adopted goals related to economic development, public safety, and infrastructure.

The current council members also asked the candidates for their positions on housing, cannabis, homelessness, and other matters of interest to city residents.

The council unanimously selected Bausch to fill the vacant seat at the end of the interview process. Bausch took the oath of office and immediately joined the council to assume his new duties.

Bausch is running unopposed for a four-year term representing the second district.

Bausch has served as a member of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees.

The post Paso Robles City Council fills vacant seat appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robles#Infrastructure#Homelessness#Politics Local#Election Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy