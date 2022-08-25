ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Lawn, IL

WGAU

Witnesses: Corvettes were ‘showing off’ before speeding car hit, killed woman

CHICAGO — A woman walking in Chicago with her boyfriend was hit and killed by a Corvette that witnesses said had been drag racing. Police said there were two Corvettes speeding toward Shawman Meireis and her boyfriend, when one of the Corvettes hit another vehicle, careened out of control and hit Meireis in a crosswalk, WMAQ reported. Meireis was taken to a hospital, where she died.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

16-year-old charged in double shooting of sisters in Little Village

CHICAGO — A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder following the shooting of two sisters in Little Village nearly a week ago. According to police, the offender was arrested Monday in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue. He is officially charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and […]
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Man Accuses Bellwood Police Of False Arrest, Wrongful Imprisonment

Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A Chicago man has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the village of Bellwood and a Bellwood Police detective, accusing the detective of false imprisonment and wrongful arrest. Gregory C. Middleton, who filed the lawsuit in the Northern District...
BELLWOOD, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

NW Indiana sheriff's officer charged with stalking ex-domestic partner

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Lake County, Indiana sheriff's officer was charged Tuesday with using police resources to stalk and harass his former domestic partner. Patrol officer Nicholas Katalinic allegedly made false statements to the Lake County 911 Center in early July in order to find out the location of his ex, according to Indiana State Police.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Man charged in fatal shooting at Humboldt Park restaurant was aiming for ex-girlfriend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man accused of killing a 50-year-old man at a Humboldt Park restaurant over the weekend was aiming at his ex-girlfriend, who he'd been stalking for weeks after she broke up with him this summer, prosecutors said Monday.Charlie Moreno, 41, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting Friday night at Curramba Restaurant, at 2701 W. Division St.At Moreno's bond hearing on Monday, Cook County prosecutors said Moreno had been dating a 27-year-old woman for eight months, and was physically abusive to his girlfriend on a daily basis, prompting her to file at least...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
NORRIDGE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday. In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said. The offenders then entered...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman carjacked by three men in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police caught a carjacker in Gresham Tuesday morning. A woman was carjacked in Marquette Park Tuesday morning. Police said the 49-year-old woman parked her car in the 3100 block of West 65th Street when three men approached. Police said the armed offenders demanded her keys. The men drove off in the victim's car. No injuries were reported.The the girlfriend of the victim's son said it all happened as they were getting ready to go to bed at 1 a.m."I just hear a whole bunch of commotion and I head towards the door and I see my boyfriend's mom crying in tears and she can't even breathe she's all shaken up," she said. The family told CBS 2 police found stolen car at 76th and Carpenter streets. They family said at least one suspect was taken into custody. Police have not confirmed further details on the car or possible arrest. 
CHICAGO, IL

