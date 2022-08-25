Read full article on original website
Witnesses: Corvettes were ‘showing off’ before speeding car hit, killed woman
CHICAGO — A woman walking in Chicago with her boyfriend was hit and killed by a Corvette that witnesses said had been drag racing. Police said there were two Corvettes speeding toward Shawman Meireis and her boyfriend, when one of the Corvettes hit another vehicle, careened out of control and hit Meireis in a crosswalk, WMAQ reported. Meireis was taken to a hospital, where she died.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man guilty of murdering 23-year-old to boost clout in street gang
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was convicted last week of fatally shooting a man in 2014 to increase his position in a violent street gang. A federal jury found Pierre Robinson, 29, guilty on Thursday after a four-day trial in U.S. District Court in Chicago, according the U.S. Attorney's Office.
16-year-old charged in double shooting of sisters in Little Village
CHICAGO — A 16-year-old male has been charged with murder following the shooting of two sisters in Little Village nearly a week ago. According to police, the offender was arrested Monday in the 3300 block of West Ogden Avenue. He is officially charged with one count of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery and […]
vfpress.news
Man Accuses Bellwood Police Of False Arrest, Wrongful Imprisonment
Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. A Chicago man has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the village of Bellwood and a Bellwood Police detective, accusing the detective of false imprisonment and wrongful arrest. Gregory C. Middleton, who filed the lawsuit in the Northern District...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect burglarizes Chicago restaurant twice by entering drive-thru window: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the person responsible for burglarizing a South Austin restaurant twice this month. According to police, an African American male broke into the restaurant in the 5200 block of West Madison by entering the drive-thru window. Once inside, the suspect took the drawers from...
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Sources have identified a 47-year-old man who was shot at a tire shop in Gary Monday as Said Saad.
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
fox32chicago.com
NW Indiana sheriff's officer charged with stalking ex-domestic partner
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Lake County, Indiana sheriff's officer was charged Tuesday with using police resources to stalk and harass his former domestic partner. Patrol officer Nicholas Katalinic allegedly made false statements to the Lake County 911 Center in early July in order to find out the location of his ex, according to Indiana State Police.
Authorities search for man wanted in Aurora bank robbery
AURORA, Ill. - The FBI is searching for a suspect who robbed a bank in Aurora Tuesday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., authorities responded to a bank robbery at the Bank of America located in the 2300 block of West Indiana Trail. The offender is described as a tall Black...
Man charged in fatal shooting at Humboldt Park restaurant was aiming for ex-girlfriend
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man accused of killing a 50-year-old man at a Humboldt Park restaurant over the weekend was aiming at his ex-girlfriend, who he'd been stalking for weeks after she broke up with him this summer, prosecutors said Monday.Charlie Moreno, 41, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting Friday night at Curramba Restaurant, at 2701 W. Division St.At Moreno's bond hearing on Monday, Cook County prosecutors said Moreno had been dating a 27-year-old woman for eight months, and was physically abusive to his girlfriend on a daily basis, prompting her to file at least...
Alderman decries 'urban terrorists' who killed woman outside cop station
New information emerged Monday about a fatal shooting outside the Morgan Park District police station on the Southwest Side. WBBM Newsradio’s Bernie Tafoya reports.
Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into suburban office building: Skokie police
A heavily damaged wall was left behind.
Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims
NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
Man who shot and killed patron at Humboldt Park restaurant, was targeting his ex-girlfriend: Prosecutors
Prosecutors said 41-year old Charlie Moreno was trying to kill his 27-year old ex-girlfriend who had broken up with him. She was working at Curramba Colombian Restaurant Bar in the 2700 block of West Division.
fox32chicago.com
Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday. In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said. The offenders then entered...
fox32chicago.com
Mob of teens robbed, violently attacked Chicago woman and her family outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon. At about 5:30 p.m., a mother, 43, her daughter, 23, and her godson, 18, were walking near the 95th Street Red Line Station.
Woman carjacked by three men in Marquette Park
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police caught a carjacker in Gresham Tuesday morning. A woman was carjacked in Marquette Park Tuesday morning. Police said the 49-year-old woman parked her car in the 3100 block of West 65th Street when three men approached. Police said the armed offenders demanded her keys. The men drove off in the victim's car. No injuries were reported.The the girlfriend of the victim's son said it all happened as they were getting ready to go to bed at 1 a.m."I just hear a whole bunch of commotion and I head towards the door and I see my boyfriend's mom crying in tears and she can't even breathe she's all shaken up," she said. The family told CBS 2 police found stolen car at 76th and Carpenter streets. They family said at least one suspect was taken into custody. Police have not confirmed further details on the car or possible arrest.
'I'm heartbroken': 5-year-old boy shot in head, dad also critically hurt in Rogers Park, police say
A 5-year-old boy and his father were critically hurt in a shooting on Chicago's North Side, police said.
msn.com
Suburban Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Son During Domestic Altercation
Police in suburban Oak Lawn have arrested a man they say shot his teen son following an argument on Friday morning. According to authorities, police were dispatched to a home in the 9500 block of South Kenneth Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday after reports of a person being shot at the location.
fox32chicago.com
'I'm gonna hurt forever': Parents of college student killed by drunk driver speak out
LISLE, Ill. - A suburban Chicago woman died over the weekend while away at college in Kalamazoo, Michigan, after being struck by a hit-and-run driver who, according to police, was under the influence of alcohol. Kaylee Gansberg, 21, from Lisle, Illinois, was a senior at Western Michigan University. There, she...
