WEST SENECA, N.Y. — In May, the West Seneca town board voted to close their public pool. That decision sparked outrage. Town Supervisor Gary Dickson held a board meeting Monday night to decide the future of the pool and the potential of using this space for something else. But this meeting was not met without resistance that ultimately resulted in a change of plans.
HAMBURG, N.Y. — GO Car Wash Management Co expects to build on a recent acquisition to grow its brand. The Denver-based car wash operator announced plans late last year plans to acquire 14 Royal Car Wash sites in the Rochester and Buffalo markets from the Daniele family of Rochester. Now, they’re adding local car wash sites.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 275-acre former Hanna Furnace Steel Mill Co. site is about to be 100% under contract. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. directors will meet Aug. 30 to consider an offer by Savarino Cos. to buy the last 12.2 acres in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, a city-owned industrial park. The four parcels are at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway.
CLARENCE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has reopened its first redesigned rest stop just over a year since announcing a $450 million plan to "modernize" services and amenities along the interstate. The Indian Castle Service Area, located along the I-90 in the Mohawk Valley, which opened...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hi there! We are Donethe and Sara. We are the producers of the WGRZ TikTok and now we are taking over the account to make it our own. You'll still see a lot of the same content as before, but look for more videos from our perspective.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The violence from February at McKinley High School in Buffalo was among the topics brought up as the New York State United Teachers union released its "Safe Schools for All" Report. 2 On Your Side looked at some of the ongoing concerns and lingering issues affecting...
GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — When kids head back to school this year, every one of them in Erie County will be going to a classroom with an air purifier made by a company right here in Buffalo. "Of course, we hope COVID numbers go down, but the air purifiers...
ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — A 2-year-old bar/restaurant in Ellicottville is moving to a new space down the street. The Ratchet Hatchet will close temporarily at 14 Washington St. after Sept. 24 as it prepares to move around the corner to 5 E. Washington St. next spring, just in time for wedding season.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this month, Terry Pegula’s specialty purpose acquisition company announced it had found a company to buy. In a $618 million deal, East Resources Acquisition Corp. will acquire life insurance companies Abacus Settlements and Longevity Market Assets. The combined entity will be called Abacus Life and trade under ABAL on the Nasdaq stock exchange when the transaction closes.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday morning ground was officially broken at the new location for the West Side Bazaar. Construction on the $11.5 million project to move the Bazaar to Niagara Street is now underway. The West Side Bazaar will move from its 3,200 square foot home on Grant Street to an old factory with more than 16,000 square feet. The project has been in the works since March of 2021.
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — On Tuesday, Niagara Falls School District will be holding a school renaming ceremony. The Niagara Street Elementary School will now be known as Bloneva Bond Primary School. The late Bloneva Bond was the first black woman to serve on the Niagara Falls City School District...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Aaron Salter died a "hero" in the eyes of those who knew him and know his story on May 14 inside and outside of Tops market on Jefferson Avenue. The retired police officer, posthumously awarded the Buffalo police department's Medal of Honor and promoted to lieutenant, was killed while working security at the supermarket.
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — School leaders in West Seneca are considering a proposal to downsize the district. With nine buildings, including two middle schools and two high schools, the board could condense them. Leaders say it would allow for more opportunity and equity for students. During Monday night's school...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York Sports Officials has reached a five-year agreement with Section VI. The decision allows officials, including referees, to be at school sporting events starting Tuesday as scheduled. It comes after the Executive Director of New York State Public High School Athletic Association, Doctor Robert...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center welcomed people Sunday for a celebration of their culture and the 31st anniversary of Ukrainian independence. But local organizations also took the chance to raise awareness about some of the needs the community still has right now. "We know that they're...
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Chase Bank is continuing its fast-paced re-entry into Western New York's retail banking scene with plans for a branch in the Southtowns. The new branch is slated for the Crossroads Centre plaza on Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park, according to a federal regulatory filing. A...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Downtown Buffalo will get a taste of Hollywood as a longtime restaurateur combines his two passions. JJ “Duke” Alfieri is opening Oscar’s Hollywood Arts Café at 31 Johnson Park, where he and his father ran the 31 Club, an upscale Italian restaurant, until pandemic woes and staffing shortages forced a shutdown.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo native is competing in NBC's reality competition show "America's Got Talent" with the singing group Acapop Kids. Jaden Coronado will be a senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and was selected to join the group of singers from across the country to make up Acapop Kids. A member of the group Pentatonix produces the acapella singing group.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The mother of a student at McKinley High School has filed a lawsuit against Buffalo Public Schools and former Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash after her child was attacked with a knife earlier this year. The child, a 14-year-old student at the school, was stabbed and a...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Lovejoy and Kaisertown neighborhoods are getting some state money for revitalizing their business districts. City and local leaders were on Clinton Street on Thursday to announce the nearly $1 million coming to those neighborhoods from the Buffalo Billion funds. Business owners there will apply for...
