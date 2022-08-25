ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2 On Your Side

West Seneca pool demolition put on hold

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — In May, the West Seneca town board voted to close their public pool. That decision sparked outrage. Town Supervisor Gary Dickson held a board meeting Monday night to decide the future of the pool and the potential of using this space for something else. But this meeting was not met without resistance that ultimately resulted in a change of plans.
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

Even more growth ahead for GO Car Wash as it settles in to WNY

HAMBURG, N.Y. — GO Car Wash Management Co expects to build on a recent acquisition to grow its brand. The Denver-based car wash operator announced plans late last year plans to acquire 14 Royal Car Wash sites in the Rochester and Buffalo markets from the Daniele family of Rochester. Now, they’re adding local car wash sites.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Hanna Furnace site sale will close books on Lakeside Commerce Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 275-acre former Hanna Furnace Steel Mill Co. site is about to be 100% under contract. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. directors will meet Aug. 30 to consider an offer by Savarino Cos. to buy the last 12.2 acres in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, a city-owned industrial park. The four parcels are at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Thruway authority reopens first redesigned rest stop

CLARENCE, N.Y. — The New York State Thruway Authority has reopened its first redesigned rest stop just over a year since announcing a $450 million plan to "modernize" services and amenities along the interstate. The Indian Castle Service Area, located along the I-90 in the Mohawk Valley, which opened...
CLARENCE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

NYSUT Teachers Union issues school safety report

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The violence from February at McKinley High School in Buffalo was among the topics brought up as the New York State United Teachers union released its "Safe Schools for All" Report. 2 On Your Side looked at some of the ongoing concerns and lingering issues affecting...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun
2 On Your Side

Pegulas to take Abacus Settlements public through SPAC deal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier this month, Terry Pegula’s specialty purpose acquisition company announced it had found a company to buy. In a $618 million deal, East Resources Acquisition Corp. will acquire life insurance companies Abacus Settlements and Longevity Market Assets. The combined entity will be called Abacus Life and trade under ABAL on the Nasdaq stock exchange when the transaction closes.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Construction begins on new West Side Bazaar

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday morning ground was officially broken at the new location for the West Side Bazaar. Construction on the $11.5 million project to move the Bazaar to Niagara Street is now underway. The West Side Bazaar will move from its 3,200 square foot home on Grant Street to an old factory with more than 16,000 square feet. The project has been in the works since March of 2021.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
2 On Your Side

Oscar's, DBGB's to bring new life to closed downtown restaurants

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Downtown Buffalo will get a taste of Hollywood as a longtime restaurateur combines his two passions. JJ “Duke” Alfieri is opening Oscar’s Hollywood Arts Café at 31 Johnson Park, where he and his father ran the 31 Club, an upscale Italian restaurant, until pandemic woes and staffing shortages forced a shutdown.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

South Buffalo native competes in 'America's Got Talent'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A South Buffalo native is competing in NBC's reality competition show "America's Got Talent" with the singing group Acapop Kids. Jaden Coronado will be a senior at Buffalo Academy for the Visual and Performing Arts and was selected to join the group of singers from across the country to make up Acapop Kids. A member of the group Pentatonix produces the acapella singing group.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

State money to boost Lovejoy and Kaisertown businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Lovejoy and Kaisertown neighborhoods are getting some state money for revitalizing their business districts. City and local leaders were on Clinton Street on Thursday to announce the nearly $1 million coming to those neighborhoods from the Buffalo Billion funds. Business owners there will apply for...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
24K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy