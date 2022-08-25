ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
Newswatch 16

Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market

SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Greene Dreher Sterling fair celebrating 105 years

NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — It's a hog on good time at the Greene Dreher Sterling Fair in Newfoundland, near Lake Wallenpaupack. "I used to work here at one of the stands a long time ago, like 25 years ago maybe, so I come up every year," Patty Dennis said. "I just love the whole thing. I love the animals. I love seeing everybody, watching the little kids running around."
NEWFOUNDLAND, PA
Footwear News

Here’s Where Von Maur Will Open Its First Pennsylvania Location in 2024

A Von Maur department store is coming to Pennsylvania. The Davenport, Iowa-based retailer announced on Tuesday that it will open a 118,000-square-foot store at South Hills Village in Pittsburgh in the fall of 2024, its first location in the Keystone State. The store will feature a selection of brand name and specialty apparel, shoes, accessories and gifts from brands like Bobbi Brown, Peter Millar, TravisMathew, Hammitt, Lilly Pulitzer, John Hardy and Vuori, among others, the company said. Located at the former Sears, renovations of the new two-level Von Maur store will begin this fall and will feature the company’s signature exterior brick façade...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Lifestyle
City
Kingston, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Lifestyle
Newswatch 16

An end to 'Lake Commerce' in sight?

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Dickson City borough officials say they cringe every time it rains, dreading that Commerce Boulevard will flood, causing the road to be closed. The issue is a drainage problem located in a tricky spot. "The biggest hang-up was who was going to assume responsibility for...
DICKSON CITY, PA
WBRE

Tensions rise in Poconos over warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high amongst residents and the Pocono Township planning commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The meeting was originally planned to be held here at the Pocono Township municipal building but was rescheduled because of the huge turnout. It was […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Centre Daily

How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week

The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Coffee Info#Food Drink Info#Coffee Shops#Shopping#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pour Coffee House
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: 225 New, Good-Paying Jobs for Pennsylvania as Homegrown Company West Pharmaceutical Services Expands

Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, is creating 225 new, full-time jobs as part of its expansion project in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County. “West clearly recognizes the advantages of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
therecord-online.com

Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats

HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding to Train Apprentices to Meet Consumer Demand for Locally Grown Vegetables in Pennsylvania

Departments of Community and Economic Development and Agriculture to hold press conference and tour LEAF Project at 9:30 AM today, 554 Warm Springs Rd., Landisburg, PA. Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $293,070 in new funding to help Pasa Sustainable Agriculture (Pasa) enhance their Diversified Vegetable Pre-Apprenticeship and Diversified Vegetable Apprenticeship programs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ftnnews.com

Latest Casino Fines in Pennsylvania 2022

Some of the Pennsylvanian casinos have recently been fined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. There are various reasons for the fines, from intoxicated gaming to allowing a self-excluded person to play while they are on the list. Let’s first learn more about PGCB and then take a look at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Government Technology

Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage

(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy