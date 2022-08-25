Read full article on original website
Vandals damage Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market
SCRANTON, Pa. — Vendors setting up for the day on Monday at the Scranton Co-Op Farmers Market had a little extra work to do. Sometime over the weekend, vandals damaged some of the stands, ripping down signs and attempting to break into locked storage areas. The Hopkins farms stand...
Greene Dreher Sterling fair celebrating 105 years
NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — It's a hog on good time at the Greene Dreher Sterling Fair in Newfoundland, near Lake Wallenpaupack. "I used to work here at one of the stands a long time ago, like 25 years ago maybe, so I come up every year," Patty Dennis said. "I just love the whole thing. I love the animals. I love seeing everybody, watching the little kids running around."
Here’s Where Von Maur Will Open Its First Pennsylvania Location in 2024
A Von Maur department store is coming to Pennsylvania. The Davenport, Iowa-based retailer announced on Tuesday that it will open a 118,000-square-foot store at South Hills Village in Pittsburgh in the fall of 2024, its first location in the Keystone State. The store will feature a selection of brand name and specialty apparel, shoes, accessories and gifts from brands like Bobbi Brown, Peter Millar, TravisMathew, Hammitt, Lilly Pulitzer, John Hardy and Vuori, among others, the company said. Located at the former Sears, renovations of the new two-level Von Maur store will begin this fall and will feature the company’s signature exterior brick façade...
The Inflation Reduction Act is good for Pennsylvania | Opinion
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) - the most significant climate legislation in our nation’s history - will be a game changer for American industries, workers, and future generations. It is also especially good news for Pennsylvania.
An end to 'Lake Commerce' in sight?
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — Dickson City borough officials say they cringe every time it rains, dreading that Commerce Boulevard will flood, causing the road to be closed. The issue is a drainage problem located in a tricky spot. "The biggest hang-up was who was going to assume responsibility for...
Tensions rise in Poconos over warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high amongst residents and the Pocono Township planning commission Monday night as plans for a new warehouse were brought to the board. The meeting was originally planned to be held here at the Pocono Township municipal building but was rescheduled because of the huge turnout. It was […]
wlvr.org
As electric rates set to soar, PUC tells customers to shop for best provider
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pain at the gas pump may be easing, but utility bills are set to swell for tens of thousands of customers in the Lehigh Valley this week if they don’t shop around for an electric supplier. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission advised residents and businesses...
Centre Daily
How gas prices have changed in Pennsylvania in the last week
The national average price for regular gasoline is hovering at $3.85 per gallon, according to AAA. The steady decline in gas prices over the last several months is due in large part to falling oil prices. Crude oil was trading below the $100 threshold for most of August, according to...
Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission shares tips to offset rising utility costs
Pain at the gas pump may be easing, but utility bills are set to swell for tens of thousands of customers in the Lehigh Valley this week if they don’t shop around for an electric supplier. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission advised residents and businesses served by about a...
Your phone is the ticket to ride
KINGSTON — Bus companies used to encourage riders to leave their cars behind. Soon, Luzerne County Transportation Authority will be givi
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: 225 New, Good-Paying Jobs for Pennsylvania as Homegrown Company West Pharmaceutical Services Expands
Governor Tom Wolf announced that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (West), a leading global manufacturer in the design and production of containment and delivery systems for injectable medicines, is creating 225 new, full-time jobs as part of its expansion project in Jersey Shore, Lycoming County. “West clearly recognizes the advantages of...
wdiy.org
Gov. Wolf Announces Semiconductor Company's Expansion in the Lehigh Valley | WDIY Local News
Gov. Tom Wolf has announced that a semiconductor company’s expansion will bring new jobs to the Lehigh Valley. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. Wolf announced Thursday that iDEAL Semiconductor Devices, a fabless semiconductor company located in Bethlehem, plans to expand its technology research and development. According to a...
This Middle of Nowhere Pennsylvania Restaurant is Known For its Legendary Burger
Pennsylvania is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Denny's Beer Barrel Pub. Located in Clearfield Pennsylvania, this restaurant is seemingly in the middle of nowhere, but well worth the drive to experience their truly epic burgers. Keep reading to learn more.
PA: Funds for Combating Climate Change to be Spent Repaving Parking Lots
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is sending $740,000 to Pennsylvania for “critical infrastructure to combat climate change” – but most of the money will go toward repaving parking lots. The USDA Rural Development program provides taxpayer money for all sorts of programs, from infrastructure to health care...
therecord-online.com
Pennsylvania, experts say, prepared for infrastructure threats
HARRISBURG, PA – To prevent major damage and disruption to Pennsylvania’s electric grid, resiliency and collaboration will be key. So testified industry experts at a House Environmental Resources & Energy hearing on Tuesday centered on electromagnetic pulse attacks – EMP, for short – and the threat to the electric grid.
Drought causes sunflower season to end early in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Residents from across Schuylkill county picked sunflowers for the last time this season at Second Mountain Sunflowers in Tamaqua. “I wanna go out with the wow effect. I don't want people to come here and see dead flowers and spotted flowers,” said Farmer Ken Smith, Second Mountain Sunflowers Owner.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces New Funding to Train Apprentices to Meet Consumer Demand for Locally Grown Vegetables in Pennsylvania
Departments of Community and Economic Development and Agriculture to hold press conference and tour LEAF Project at 9:30 AM today, 554 Warm Springs Rd., Landisburg, PA. Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $293,070 in new funding to help Pasa Sustainable Agriculture (Pasa) enhance their Diversified Vegetable Pre-Apprenticeship and Diversified Vegetable Apprenticeship programs.
ARSON: PA Freight Company Employee Starts 3 Fires Causing Shutdown, Report Says
An employee at a Pennsylvania freight company allegedly started three separate fires at his workplace, causing serious damage and a temporary closure of the business, WFMZ reports. Workers at Estes Express Lines in Mahoning Township told police they saw Anthony Dick, 39, dousing a fire after leaving the bathroom on...
ftnnews.com
Latest Casino Fines in Pennsylvania 2022
Some of the Pennsylvanian casinos have recently been fined by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. There are various reasons for the fines, from intoxicated gaming to allowing a self-excluded person to play while they are on the list. Let’s first learn more about PGCB and then take a look at...
Government Technology
Pennsylvania Grappling With SNAP, EBT Card System Outage
(TNS) — A technical glitch has left upward of 1.8 million Pennsylvanians locked out of nutrition benefit programs — and officials are still at a loss to explain why, as similar outages grip other states. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, reports poured in Sunday afternoon of enrollees unable to...
