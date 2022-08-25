A Von Maur department store is coming to Pennsylvania. The Davenport, Iowa-based retailer announced on Tuesday that it will open a 118,000-square-foot store at South Hills Village in Pittsburgh in the fall of 2024, its first location in the Keystone State. The store will feature a selection of brand name and specialty apparel, shoes, accessories and gifts from brands like Bobbi Brown, Peter Millar, TravisMathew, Hammitt, Lilly Pulitzer, John Hardy and Vuori, among others, the company said. Located at the former Sears, renovations of the new two-level Von Maur store will begin this fall and will feature the company’s signature exterior brick façade...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO