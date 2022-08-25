I grew up in the 1960s and was brainwashed by the “Please, please don’t be a Litterbug” jingle, so I would never dream of tossing even a gum wrapper out the car window. This catchy tune sung by little Susan Spotless was part of the “Keep America Beautiful” television campaign. The campaign also featured the crying Native American who shamed us for our polluting ways. The ads were funded by giants of the packaging and beverage industries in a greenwashing effort to shift the focus away from these plastic-loving companies who were fighting laws requiring more reusable containers. Our throw-away culture is the result. Also of note, the teary “Native American” was an Italian-American named Espera Oscar de Corti.

