The San Antonio horse that was honored with a military graveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Giant Lanterns Will Soon Illuminate This Iconic Texas Destination
The event is free and family-friendly.
Beloved San Antonio burger chain flips into the suburbs with new location
Get your taste buds ready: Burger Boy’s sixth location in the San Antonio area is opening August 31 in Live Oak. The new restaurant is at 8060 Pat Booker Rd., between Loop 1604 and I-35. It’ll be open 10:30 am-11 pm Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 am-midnight Friday and Saturday. Dine-in and drive-thru options are available.
San Antonio movie theaters to sell $3 tickets this Saturday in celebration of National Cinema Day
The promotion comes as movie theaters struggle to recover from the pandemic and the rise of streaming services.
Cinemark offering $3 tickets for National Cinema Day
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cinemark is offering moviegoers special discounts on movie tickets and concession stands to celebrate National Cinema Day. All movies in all formats including Cinemark XD, IMAX, D-BOX and 3-D will be $3. Movie fans will be able to catch films including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jaws, Elvis and Jurassic World Dominion […]
Alamo and RGV Food Bank to distribute free produce
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Alamo and the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank are collaborating to distribute free produce to families in need. Distributions are open to anyone living in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties. To receive free produce, individuals must provide photo identification and proof of address. A water or utility bill […]
valleybusinessreport.com
McAllen to Host IFEA World Convention
The City of McAllen will host the International Festival & Events Association 65th annual conference from Sept. 19-21. The McAllen Convention Center will be the host site for attendees from not only Texas, but also 29 U.S. states and 10 countries from around the world. This is the first time since 2011 that the convention has been hosted in Texas.
riograndeguardian.com
Space Channel CEO: RGV can become the next Hollywood
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The CEO of the Space Channel, which has its global news headquarters in Brownsville, says there is no reason the Rio Grande Valley cannot develop into another Hollywood. Chad Mallam held a news conference with Texas Southmost College last week to announce his company would be...
MySanAntonio
Women in Auto: April Ancira
Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
Guess the rent of this updated home in San Antonio's Dignowity Hill
How much should you pay for a nice deck?
dailytrib.com
BRUSH WITH FAME: They were ‘there for a good time’ with George Strait
Sometimes a brush with fame takes a little more than luck. Catherine and Ken Shaw of Buchanan Dam upped their chances of rubbing elbows with a couple of famous and oh-so-talented country music artists in 1995 when they were given backstage passes to a Labor Day weekend show at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Two marquee names — George Strait and Vince Gill — were on the bill.
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Tremendous Lottery Prize
One lucky Texas resident is now $2 million richer!
KSAT 12
Leading SA: Keller Williams Heritage CEO discusses San Antonio Housing Market
SAN ANTONIO – The average sale price of a home in San Antonio in July was $295,000, according to Redfin. That’s up 12% since the same time last year. However, with a questionable national economy and an apparent pullback in offers on homes, how does the local real estate market look, and what comes next?
F-22 Raptor team and others to headline SPI airshow
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Padre Island is scheduled to hold an airshow this weekend. “Roar by the Shore Air and Space Expo” will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. The event is free and open to the public, according to the event’s […]
KRGV
'Roar by the Shore' showcases military aircraft at South Padre Island
Hundreds of people were at South Padre Island on Sunday to experience the Roar by the Shore Air and Space Expo. "One of our main missions was to bring an air show down here to the Valley that's never been done in this scale," said event coordinator and airshow director Miguel Sandoval.
10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Starbucks location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
sbnewspaper.com
Sears and Roebuck: Buying slice of RGV heaven
But that does not mean that traditional advertising is a lost art. Magazines, catalogues, newspapers, radio and billboards still play a vital role in marketing. Allow this writer to go back in time and remind readers that Sears and Roebuck was extremely successful using its yearly catalog to expand sales. While its nationwide stores were closed after hours, its catalogue never closed for business.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Labor Day events in San Antonio for 2022 – Enjoy the long weekend with this list of things to do & fun activities!
San Antonio Labor Day weekend 2022 is almost here, and the city is preparing for an exciting and fun long weekend to come!. Labor Day is customarily observed as the unofficial end of summer when families start to pack up their summer homes and head home, while American beaches close for the year. But, this does not mean that the fun stops, as Labor Day events in San Antonio start and people start getting busy with their plans for the perfect Labor Day weekend in San Antonio.
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
