ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Cinemark offering $3 tickets for National Cinema Day

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cinemark is offering moviegoers special discounts on movie tickets and concession stands to celebrate National Cinema Day. All movies in all formats including Cinemark XD, IMAX, D-BOX and 3-D will be $3. Movie fans will be able to catch films including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jaws, Elvis and Jurassic World Dominion […]
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Alamo, TX
Alamo, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
Alamo, TX
Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
ValleyCentral

Alamo and RGV Food Bank to distribute free produce

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Alamo and the Rio Grande Valley Food Bank are collaborating to distribute free produce to families in need. Distributions are open to anyone living in Cameron, Hidalgo, and Willacy counties. To receive free produce, individuals must provide photo identification and proof of address. A water or utility bill […]
ALAMO, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

McAllen to Host IFEA World Convention

The City of McAllen will host the International Festival & Events Association 65th annual conference from Sept. 19-21. The McAllen Convention Center will be the host site for attendees from not only Texas, but also 29 U.S. states and 10 countries from around the world. This is the first time since 2011 that the convention has been hosted in Texas.
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Space Channel CEO: RGV can become the next Hollywood

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – The CEO of the Space Channel, which has its global news headquarters in Brownsville, says there is no reason the Rio Grande Valley cannot develop into another Hollywood. Chad Mallam held a news conference with Texas Southmost College last week to announce his company would be...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
MySanAntonio

Women in Auto: April Ancira

Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Travel Guide#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#The Alamo#End Of An Era#Tourist Attraction#Alamo Museum#Guinness World Records#Phillips Entertainment#Woolworth#Monr
dailytrib.com

BRUSH WITH FAME: They were ‘there for a good time’ with George Strait

Sometimes a brush with fame takes a little more than luck. Catherine and Ken Shaw of Buchanan Dam upped their chances of rubbing elbows with a couple of famous and oh-so-talented country music artists in 1995 when they were given backstage passes to a Labor Day weekend show at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Two marquee names — George Strait and Vince Gill — were on the bill.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new Starbucks location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
sbnewspaper.com

Sears and Roebuck: Buying slice of RGV heaven

But that does not mean that traditional advertising is a lost art. Magazines, catalogues, newspapers, radio and billboards still play a vital role in marketing. Allow this writer to go back in time and remind readers that Sears and Roebuck was extremely successful using its yearly catalog to expand sales. While its nationwide stores were closed after hours, its catalogue never closed for business.
HARLINGEN, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Labor Day events in San Antonio for 2022 – Enjoy the long weekend with this list of things to do & fun activities!

San Antonio Labor Day weekend 2022 is almost here, and the city is preparing for an exciting and fun long weekend to come!. Labor Day is customarily observed as the unofficial end of summer when families start to pack up their summer homes and head home, while American beaches close for the year. But, this does not mean that the fun stops, as Labor Day events in San Antonio start and people start getting busy with their plans for the perfect Labor Day weekend in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSM

O’Rourke hospitalized in San Antonio but now at home resting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke will be taking some time off from the campaign trail after feeling ill on Friday and being diagnosed with a bacterial infection. O’Rourke, who is crisscrossing Texas on the campaign trail, said via his Twitter account that he went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy