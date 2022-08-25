ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 1

Related
cbs19news

Fugitive shootout kills man wanted for violating federal probation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- A wanted fugitive is dead after a shootout with law enforcement on Fontaine Avenue Monday night just before 10 p.m. The incident started when an Albemarle County police officer and US Marshal's Task Force located a person they say had outstanding federal warrants, including being wanted for violating federal probation.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
klin.com

U-Stop Robbed Across From LPD Headquarters

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened just after 1:00 Tuesday morning inside the U-Stop at 10th and Lincoln Mall, across the street from LPD headquarters. “Officers arrived within a couple of minutes and contacted the cashier who indicated a suspect had been inside the store for a few minutes before approaching the counter with a hand in a pocket ,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The suspect never showed a gun and told the clerk to hand over the money from the cash register.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion

Omaha city council keeps mayor remote work rule change off November ballot. The Omaha city council once again is debating whether the mayor can work remotely. Many borrowers hope some of their loans will be forgiven under President Biden's new program. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shooter is still on...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Omaha, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska City men charged after K9 sniff

NEBRASKA CITY – Two Nebraska City men were arrested Aug. 27 after an 11th Street traffic stop and a K9 search. Francisco Ahlberg, 40, and David Montoya-Gonzalez, 30, are suspected of possession of methamphetamine. Arrest affidavits say the K9 Mack was deployed after a police officer observed a pill...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
WOWT

Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway Monday evening. On Monday at 6:35 p.m., a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto N. 35th Street.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Catholic Charities#Police#Violent Crime#Wowt
WOWT

VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are asking the public to help identify two burglary suspects. According to Omaha Police, two people burglarized the Frontier Justice shooting range near West Center Road and 82nd Ave on Aug. 7. Footage from the scene shows two suspects smashing cases and stealing several guns.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Federal fugitive from Omaha fatally shot by police in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
News Channel Nebraska

Deputy finds counterfeit bills

TECUMSEH – An Omaha woman was arrested in Johnson County after a sheriff’s deputy found $1,510 in counterfeit bills in her wallet. An arrest affidavit says Kari Bass, 32, was pulled over Aug. 18 on Highway 50 after leaving the Casey’s in Tecumseh. In addition to the counterfeit bills, the affidavit says the deputy found eight credit and debit cards that did not belong to Bass.
JOHNSON COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction

Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a neighborhood just south of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway. An Omaha senior citizen facing bankruptcy spotted an advertisement for legal advice. Douglas County wants new mental health facility. Updated: 18 hours ago. County commissioners...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Man shot Monday morning in South Omaha

(Omaha, NE) -- A man in injured in an early Monday morning shooting in South Omaha. Omaha Police say just before 5:30 Monday morning, officers were called to Nebraska Medicine after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital. Investigators say 38 year old Braylon Hardeman was shot near 24th and Castelar. Police say it is not clear yet what led up to the shooting and who else may have been involved.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Plattsmouth murder suspect had been released from probation

PLATTSMOUTH - An 18-year-old Cass County murder suspect has recently been satisfactorily released from probation, despite the state’s claims of violations. Jabari Parsons of rural Plattsmouth is suspected of the stabbing death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell on Thursday, Aug. 25. He had been sentenced to a probation term on...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
WOWT

LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports thirteen arrests between August 19 and August 28. Richard James Hoeppner, 33, of Glenwood, was arrested August 19th for Child Endangerment. Bond was set at $5,000. Jeffery Christopher Potter, 43, of Elliott, was arrested August 19th for Driving While Revoked. Bond...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
WOWT

BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody

Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Staying warm all week. Updated: 6 hours ago. A pleasant evening for the metro,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Woman pleads no contest in felony animal neglect case in Millard

OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman pled no contest to one count of felony animal neglect/abandonment with serious injury on Monday. Dozens of dead animals were discovered in 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough's home in August 2021. KETV NewsWatch 7 was there when the Nebraska Humane Society responded to the scene...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy