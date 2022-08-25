Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened just after 1:00 Tuesday morning inside the U-Stop at 10th and Lincoln Mall, across the street from LPD headquarters. “Officers arrived within a couple of minutes and contacted the cashier who indicated a suspect had been inside the store for a few minutes before approaching the counter with a hand in a pocket ,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The suspect never showed a gun and told the clerk to hand over the money from the cash register.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 20 HOURS AGO