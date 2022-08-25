Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Fugitive shootout kills man wanted for violating federal probation
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va (CBS19 News) -- A wanted fugitive is dead after a shootout with law enforcement on Fontaine Avenue Monday night just before 10 p.m. The incident started when an Albemarle County police officer and US Marshal's Task Force located a person they say had outstanding federal warrants, including being wanted for violating federal probation.
UPDATE: Omaha Police name homicide victim from Tuesday morning, no arrests made
On Tuesday morning Omaha Police responded to reports of a shooting around 9:30 a.m. near 52nd and Curtis Streets.
klin.com
U-Stop Robbed Across From LPD Headquarters
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery that happened just after 1:00 Tuesday morning inside the U-Stop at 10th and Lincoln Mall, across the street from LPD headquarters. “Officers arrived within a couple of minutes and contacted the cashier who indicated a suspect had been inside the store for a few minutes before approaching the counter with a hand in a pocket ,” says LPD Captain Max Hubka. The suspect never showed a gun and told the clerk to hand over the money from the cash register.
WOWT
Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion
Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion
klkntv.com
Missing Lincoln inmate arrested in Grand Island over a month after escaping
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man found himself in custody Tuesday after calling the police on a missing Lincoln inmate. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were sent to a Grand Island home after a caller reported that his MacBook and cellphone had been stolen. Officers saw 20-year-old Torrien Harris running...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City men charged after K9 sniff
NEBRASKA CITY – Two Nebraska City men were arrested Aug. 27 after an 11th Street traffic stop and a K9 search. Francisco Ahlberg, 40, and David Montoya-Gonzalez, 30, are suspected of possession of methamphetamine. Arrest affidavits say the K9 Mack was deployed after a police officer observed a pill...
klkntv.com
Beatrice woman found in ditch after being robbed of $10,000, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A 33-year-old Beatrice woman was found in a ditch Saturday after she had been robbed of $10,000, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. The woman told deputies that 40-year-old Thomas Angell and a friend were giving her a ride from Beatrice to Lincoln so she could buy a car, Sheriff Terry Wagner said.
WOWT
Lincoln Police release name of man killed in Cornhusker Highway crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police released the name of a 28-year-old man who died in a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway Monday evening. On Monday at 6:35 p.m., a motorcycle, driven by 28-year-old Pierce White of Lincoln, was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching North 35th Street with a green traffic signal. A Hyundai Sonata was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway and was in the left turn lane to turn northbound onto N. 35th Street.
WOWT
VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are asking the public to help identify two burglary suspects. According to Omaha Police, two people burglarized the Frontier Justice shooting range near West Center Road and 82nd Ave on Aug. 7. Footage from the scene shows two suspects smashing cases and stealing several guns.
News Channel Nebraska
Federal fugitive from Omaha fatally shot by police in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating the fatal police shooting of a federal fugitive. Virginia State Police said the shooting happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday in Albemarle County after a law enforcement task force located Andrew T. Ainsworth, 60, who was wanted for a federal probation violation.
News Channel Nebraska
Deputy finds counterfeit bills
TECUMSEH – An Omaha woman was arrested in Johnson County after a sheriff’s deputy found $1,510 in counterfeit bills in her wallet. An arrest affidavit says Kari Bass, 32, was pulled over Aug. 18 on Highway 50 after leaving the Casey’s in Tecumseh. In addition to the counterfeit bills, the affidavit says the deputy found eight credit and debit cards that did not belong to Bass.
WOWT
Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction
Omaha Everyday: AGR Roofing and Construction

Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a neighborhood just south of 52nd Street and Sorensen Parkway.
iheart.com
Man shot Monday morning in South Omaha
(Omaha, NE) -- A man in injured in an early Monday morning shooting in South Omaha. Omaha Police say just before 5:30 Monday morning, officers were called to Nebraska Medicine after a shooting victim arrived at the hospital. Investigators say 38 year old Braylon Hardeman was shot near 24th and Castelar. Police say it is not clear yet what led up to the shooting and who else may have been involved.
News Channel Nebraska
Plattsmouth murder suspect had been released from probation
PLATTSMOUTH - An 18-year-old Cass County murder suspect has recently been satisfactorily released from probation, despite the state’s claims of violations. Jabari Parsons of rural Plattsmouth is suspected of the stabbing death of 55-year-old Mary Blackwell on Thursday, Aug. 25. He had been sentenced to a probation term on...
WOWT
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in a fatal crash in Lincoln. Two people are facing legal trouble after the deadly crash in Lincoln this weekend. Friday night witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speed through a red light at north 27th and Cornhusker before crashing into a Ford truck. The...
WOWT
LPD: Motoryclist killed in crash at 35th & Cornhusker
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash on N. 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29- year-old Lincoln man on Monday. According to LPD, a motorcycle was traveling westbound on Cornhusker Highway approaching N. 35th Street with the green light at 6:35 p.m. An eastbound sedan was in the left turn lane on Cornhusker Highway at the intersection of N. 35th Street. The sedan, driven by an 18-year-old woman from Lincoln, made the left turn in front of the motorcycle.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports thirteen arrests between August 19 and August 28. Richard James Hoeppner, 33, of Glenwood, was arrested August 19th for Child Endangerment. Bond was set at $5,000. Jeffery Christopher Potter, 43, of Elliott, was arrested August 19th for Driving While Revoked. Bond...
WOWT
BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody
BREAKING: Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody

Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022.
KETV.com
Woman pleads no contest in felony animal neglect case in Millard
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha woman pled no contest to one count of felony animal neglect/abandonment with serious injury on Monday. Dozens of dead animals were discovered in 47-year-old Jaime Kimbrough's home in August 2021. KETV NewsWatch 7 was there when the Nebraska Humane Society responded to the scene...
KETV.com
'He didn't come to this country for this': Boy beaten on school bus, parents want action taken
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha dad says his son was attacked on the school bus and now he's pulling his son out of Nathan Hale Middle School. The 11-year old's family provided this video of the incident. You can see another student repeatedly punching the boy. The family said...
