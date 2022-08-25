THE LOOP – Speaking at a City Hall press release on Friday, Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th) announced City Council’s new plan titled “Boot Up, Chicago,” a mandate for carbooting private vehicles immediately upon registration. Reboyras introduced the concept to the Consumer Protection Committee earlier in the week. “Everyone was on board almost immediately,” said Reboyras. “The way we see it, anybody owning a car in this town is going to deal with getting booted sooner or later. So, we figured ‘why not get it over with?’”

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO