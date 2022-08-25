ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Kay Robinson
5d ago

Paying $2 rent or 2,000 rent working or on welfare has nothing to do with the landlord responsible of their up keep of the building . Period

NPRGAdmin 2015
5d ago

That building has been trash for years and is one of the remaining bastions of multi unit poverty in the area. Was this formerly a Resko Property, the convicted crook who was a big contributor to former alderman, Prickwinkle? Anyhoo, I wouldn’t be surprised if the property is sold, razed and redeveloped. Yet another batch of poor people will be leaving the area. Like it or not, that’s the wave of the future for that area.

