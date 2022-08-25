Read full article on original website
Kay Robinson
5d ago
Paying $2 rent or 2,000 rent working or on welfare has nothing to do with the landlord responsible of their up keep of the building . Period
Reply(2)
5
NPRGAdmin 2015
5d ago
That building has been trash for years and is one of the remaining bastions of multi unit poverty in the area. Was this formerly a Resko Property, the convicted crook who was a big contributor to former alderman, Prickwinkle? Anyhoo, I wouldn’t be surprised if the property is sold, razed and redeveloped. Yet another batch of poor people will be leaving the area. Like it or not, that’s the wave of the future for that area.
Reply(4)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago BullsAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Protesters work to stop luxury Chicago housing development
CHICAGO - A protest in Uptown on the North Side is now stretching into its second week. The goal is to stop the groundbreaking for a luxury housing building. "We won't go without a fight. Housing is a human right," protesters chanted Monday. Activists and homeless people are occupying a...
blockclubchicago.org
A $5 Million Buddy Bear Car Wash Could Be Coming To Chatham
CHATHAM — A $5 million car wash could be coming to a vacant plot on the South Side. Developers at SDR Chatham, LLC hope to bring a Buddy Bear Car Wash to 201-357 W. 83rd St. The single-story project will be approximately 4,775 square feet and include 26 parking spaces. The car wash will bring 100 construction jobs and eight permanent jobs to the community, according to the developers’ proposal.
fox32chicago.com
Suspects carjacking victims at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning Grand Crossing residents about two carjackings that occurred Tuesday. In each incident, two to three male offenders approached a victim, who was standing just outside their vehicle. The offenders displayed a handgun and then demanded the victim's vehicle, police said. The offenders then entered...
fox32chicago.com
Lightfoot: Chicago's Black neighborhoods portrayed as more troubled, violent than they actually are
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot and a key ally claimed Tuesday that the city's Black neighborhoods are portrayed as more troubled and violent than they really are. "The media doesn't tell the true story of Black Chicago," the mayor told a group at a restaurant in the South Side 8th Ward.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Amid criticism, work begins to move ‘Pieta’ replica from St. Adalbert Church in Pilsen to another parish
CHICAGO - Work began over the weekend to uproot a statue inside a shuttered but beloved church in Pilsen and install it at another parish blocks away, surprising neighbors and those who have been fighting to conserve the more than a century-old church. The plan is to remove a marble...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged in Humboldt Park shooting that seriously wounded woman
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in a shooting that seriously wounded a woman this July in the Humboldt Park neighborhood. Jason Munson, 37, was arrested Monday in the South Loop and charged with aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, police said. Munson allegedly shot and seriously wounded a 39-year-old...
thechicagogenius.com
City Council Now to Issue Car Boot After Vehicle Registration
THE LOOP – Speaking at a City Hall press release on Friday, Ald. Ariel Reboyras (30th) announced City Council’s new plan titled “Boot Up, Chicago,” a mandate for carbooting private vehicles immediately upon registration. Reboyras introduced the concept to the Consumer Protection Committee earlier in the week. “Everyone was on board almost immediately,” said Reboyras. “The way we see it, anybody owning a car in this town is going to deal with getting booted sooner or later. So, we figured ‘why not get it over with?’”
fox32chicago.com
Man, 30, shot dead in Sheridan Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Monday night in the Sheridan Park neighborhood on Chicago's North Side. The 30-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 11:41 p.m. when to gunmen walked up and began shooting at him in the 4600 block of North Dover Street, according to Chicago police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Construction on new Chicago Fire training facility could begin soon
CHICAGO - The Chicago Fire could start construction on its new $80 million practice and training facility later this year. The building is slated for the Near West Side at the site of a former public housing project by Roosevelt Road and Ashland Avenue. City officials have defended the project,...
fox32chicago.com
Suspect burglarizes Chicago restaurant twice by entering drive-thru window: police
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for the person responsible for burglarizing a South Austin restaurant twice this month. According to police, an African American male broke into the restaurant in the 5200 block of West Madison by entering the drive-thru window. Once inside, the suspect took the drawers from...
Man killed, another injured in Gary shooting at Happy Tire Shop: police
Sources have identified a 47-year-old man who was shot at a tire shop in Gary Monday as Said Saad.
Robbins man gets 10 years for trafficking guns and 'switch' devices in Chicago area
ROBBINS, Ill. - A Robbins man who pleaded guilty in June to trafficking handguns across the Chicago area has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Leonard D. Johnson was also accused of dealing "switch" devices — also known as "Glock switches" — which convert semi-automatic weapons into machine guns.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot in head, body on Chicago's South Side: police
CHICAGO - A man was killed after being shot in the head and body in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 4:06 p.m., police say the 30-year-old victim was in the 11300 block of South Michigan Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck in the head and lower...
cwbchicago.com
Chicago has lost 24% of its district patrol officers under the current administration, as leaders continue to mislead about canceling days off
In late May, after Chicago Police Supt. David Brown publicly denied that some of the city’s police officers were being ordered to work 11 days in a row, we dubbed him the “Lyin’ King” in a story that included CPD’s own scheduling records to show that cops really were being ordered to work that long without a break.
fox32chicago.com
Day after scathing report, Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off
Chicago's top cop announces changes aimed at giving police officers more time off. Under the new directive, most Chicago cops can’t have more than one off day canceled each week, Supt. Brown said. But they can still have two off days canceled during certain periods, including the historically violent Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day holidays.
fox32chicago.com
Mob of teens robbed, violently attacked Chicago woman and her family outside CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is speaking out after her family was violently attacked by a mob outside a CTA station on the South Side Monday afternoon. At about 5:30 p.m., a mother, 43, her daughter, 23, and her godson, 18, were walking near the 95th Street Red Line Station.
fox32chicago.com
Hit-and-run driver sought who injured elderly pedestrian in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are seeking the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously wounded a pedestrian last week in the Washington Park neighborhood. On Aug. 22 around 10:17 p.m., a white, four-door Kia Optima was traveling eastbound on 51st Street near Michigan Avenue when it struck an elderly pedestrian who was crossing the street and kept driving, according to police.
Chicago shooting: Man convicted of committing murder to keep position in Evans Mob street gang
Pierre Robinson faces up to life in prison for committing murder to maintain his position in a Chicago street gang, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
fox32chicago.com
Cook County Health looking for workers as vacancies mount
COOK COUNTY - Cook County Health is in need of more workers, as the department continues struggling to fill thousands of jobs. The health system is the biggest safety net for the most vulnerable low-income patients in the region. However, it only has around five-thousand employees and is looking to...
NBC Chicago
‘A Pillar of Light:' Woman Killed on Cicero Avenue After Speeding Car Loses Control
As Chicago police look to crack down on illegal street racing, a 40-year-old woman was killed near Midway Airport by a vehicle that careened out of control on Cicero Avenue over the weekend. According to police, Shawman Mereis was visiting Chicago with her boyfriend and was on her way to...
Comments / 24