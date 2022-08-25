Read full article on original website
unothegateway.com
Add these eateries to your UNO bucket list this semester
There’s a statistic that many native Nebraskans have heard: Omaha has the most restaurants per capita of any city of comparable size, with around one million people in the metro area. With its diverse food scene, it’s safe to say your tastebuds will never go bored when you’re craving...
3 News Now
90 Degree Days In September
Meteorological fall begins on September 1, while astronomical fall begins September 22. Either way, September is typically the month where the scorching days of summer gives way to the crisp air of fall. As we all know too well, summer does not like to give way that easily. The forecast this week is calling for 90s for the first few days of September. This begs the question, how often do we hit 90 degrees in September? Can we hit them in October? What is the latest 90 degree day for Omaha? All that, and more will be answered below!
omahamagazine.com
The Great A-Z Food Tour Group Visits the Woodcliff Restaurant
The Great A-Z Food Tour group began as a way for a group of friends to stay connected while supporting local restaurants as COVID-19 began to wane. Most of the members already knew each other through various sports teams their children were on together—those youngsters are all adults now. Other members came along when they were invited by an existing member.
WOWT
Protest disrupts start of day at Bellevue West
One month ago Bennington Public Schools thought they had a location for a second high school. A teen from northeast Nebraska made a court appearance Monday. Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022. Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary...
1011now.com
Store closure leaves donations, dumped items piling up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For years neighbors tell 10/11 NOW the alley behind the Salvation Army Family Store in Lincoln has had problems with an overflow of donations and even junk behind left behind. Lately, things have gotten worse because the location closed down this month, but people have still...
Daily Nebraskan
The good, the beautiful and the ugly of Omaha Fashion Week 2022
It’s another balmy night in Omaha, but glamorous Nebraska socialites barely notice the sweat trickling down the back of their necks as they stare up at the expansive catwalk stationed in the middle of the Omaha Design Center. Electronica beats begin to pour from the speakers as models strut out, showing off various stunning garments. Patrons sit back and fan their faces with programs as another season of Omaha Fashion Week begins under twinkling chandeliers.
3 News Now
RECAP: Rainfall Totals From The Past Week
Over the last few days, the region has received multiple rounds of rainfall. Friday morning, Saturday, and Monday morning brought the lions share of the rainfall. Despite the prolonged nature of the rain, only a few spots really picked up on significant rainfall. It was another event where a few communities got their fair share, while others were left in the dust.
doniphanherald.com
Sunflowers at farm near Valley at their peak for Sunflower Fest
OMAHA — When Pam Nelson took a friend’s suggestion to plant a field of pick-your-own sunflowers on the family produce farm in northwest Douglas County, her husband, Tyler Nelson — the farmer — wasn’t pleased. Usually, he would kill off sunflowers that popped up around the farm.
klkntv.com
A Lincoln man is awake after nearly being crushed by a bus
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- A Lincoln man is awake and in recovery after what his friends call a freak accident. Tyler Loomis is the owner of Tailored Dreams Limousine Party Buses in Lincoln. He was attempting to do some maintenance work on one of the buses when things went horribly wrong.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha fisherman snags 90 million-year-old fossil
OMAHA — Andy Moore had just tied a swim jig onto his line and was rushing to make the perfect cast, aiming directly into a weedy area along a rocky cliff on the Missouri River. His line missed the vegetation and snagged on a large rock upstream. The Omaha...
News Channel Nebraska
UTV rolls near Copper Dollar Cove
PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a UTV roll-over accident Sunday evening near the Copper Dollar Cove area south of Highway 66. A press release says 25-year-old Petra Luteran of Omaha and her passengers were traveling on 42nd Street when Luteran turned onto a gravel driveway, lost control and rolled.
3 News Now
Warming Into Midweek
Mostly clear skies and lower humidity will make for some open-window weather overnight. We will cool off into the upper 50s in Omaha, while a lot of spots did into the mid 50s for Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and comfortable thanks to low humidity. Highs will be...
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 29 | 7 AM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, August 29, 2022.
KETV.com
Nebraska priest's corn crop helps feed 13,000 through Food Bank for the Heartland donation
OMAHA, Neb. — A man of the cloth in Columbus, Nebraska, has made it his mission to help get fresh food to families in need. Since the 1990s, Father Wayne Pavela has grown sweet corn on his farm to donate to Food Bank for the Heartland. This year, his...
omahamagazine.com
On Display: Katie & Kenny Keuck's Eclectic Condominium
Katie and Kenny Keuck’s first-floor condominium is on a quiet brick street a few blocks west of Downtown Omaha, but it sure gets noticed. “We have a lot of gawkers driving by really slowly: ‘Is that a business or a residence?’” Kenny said. “We’ve had people...
Midwest Man Grows Pumpkin that Sets a New World Record
As people start gearing up for the cooler, fall weather, there are others trying to soak up the last bit of summer with their favorite activities. But as we start to head into September, people are going to start trading in their boating adventures for an afternoon at the pumpkin patch.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln crash sends multiple to hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A driver collided with a building after suffering a reported medical episode in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department sent police, along with Lincoln Fire and Rescue, to Costco, 1620 Pine Lake Road, for a report of a truck colliding with the building on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
3 News Now
#4 Papillion-La Vista South volleyball sweeps #3 Millard West
PAPILLION (KMTV) — The #4 ranked Papillion-La Vista South volleyball team swept #3 Millard West on Tuesday night. Check out the highlights by clicking on the video above.
klkntv.com
$10,000 reward offered as search for Nebraska homicide suspect intensifies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The search for a fugitive is intensifying in Nebraska following a major announcement from the U.S. Marshals Service. Its Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is now offering up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of Romeo Chambers. The 25-year-old is wanted...
