Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation reminds boaters of safe practices
Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Updated: 2 hours ago. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. Rutland celebrates Whoopie...
WCAX
Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge
Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. There was a tasty celebration in Rutland on Saturday!. Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation reminds boaters of safe practices. Updated: 9 hours ago. The summer is winding down, but boaters still have...
WCAX
Vermont to see millions in water, sewer system upgrades
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Communities across Vermont will get major upgrades to water and sewer systems over the next 10 years, thanks in part to federal funding. Gov. Phil Scott toured a plant in South Royalton on Tuesday, which has begun a $3.8 million renovation project. The majority of that is being covered by state and federal dollars, including American Rescue Plan funds.
WCAX
New warden director for Vermont Fish and Wildlife
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s game warden service will soon have a new leader. Maj. Justin Stedman will be promoted to colonel and take over as the warden director on Sept. 24. He replaces Col. Jason Batchelder. Stedman has been with the warden service since 2004. He says the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Wildlife Watch: Becoming a Vermont game warden
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Game wardens are assigned to every corner of the state. Our Ike Bendavid learned more about what it takes to be a Vermont warden and met two of the new trainees. John Truong and Louis Daversa are in month one of their on-the-job training. They are...
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
WCAX
State-owned airports struggle to find operators for ground services
Students head back to the classroom as a new school year starts for many Vermonters. Students are headed to the classroom for the new school year while the nation enters the third year of the pandemic. Brighton man arrested after trying to set house on fire. Updated: 10 hours ago.
WCAX
Vermont school upgrade projects slowed by supply chain, labor issues
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Some school construction projects in Vermont remain unfinished as kids return to class, thanks to supply chain issues and labor shortages. It’s led some districts to delay projects or even can them altogether. “It’s been glass, it’s been tile for the bathrooms, it’s the countertops,”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Task force aims to rescue Vermont’s struggling dairy industry
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The task force hoping to revitalize the Vermont dairy industry had its first meeting of the year on Monday and still has its eyes set on rescuing a struggling industry. So far, Vermont is down 22 farms in 2022. Coming back from COVID-19 and struggles related...
WCAX
Students issue report on racial discrimination in Vermont
Vermont Guard celebrates new law aiding veterans exposed to burn pits. The Vermont National Guard is celebrating a landmark new law that expands benefits to military members exposed to burn pits in war zones. Residents divided on plans to clean up old Corinth copper mines. Updated: 3 hours ago. Residents...
WCAX
Vermont DEC reminds boaters of safe practices
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The summer is winding down but boaters still have plenty of water time left, and that comes with responsibilities. Vermont’s Department of Environmental Conservation or DEC says there are important things to do before, during and after boating. That includes checking the weather, bringing the...
WCAX
Vermont Guard celebrates new law aiding veterans exposed to burn pits
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard is celebrating a landmark new law that expands benefits to military members exposed to burn pits in war zones. It’s an issue WCAX News first told you about. Everything was burned in those pits, including human waste, medical waste, body parts,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Vermont hosts international agritourism conference
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Agritourism is taking center stage in Burlington this week. Representatives, farmers and educators from 56 countries are taking part in the global conference on Agritourism. This is just the second global conference. The last one took place in 2018 in Italy, a leader in the practice.
WCAX
Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson, burglary
WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A Vermont man faces arson and burglary charges in New Hampshire after authorities say he broke into Lou’s Restaurant and Bakery in downtown Hanover and intentionally set a building at an apartment complex on fire. Police say Michah Bouton, 37, of Hartford, Vermont, purposely...
WCAX
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. No one is sure how it ended up in the Green Mountain State, but its owner is just happy it’s heading home. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt,...
WCAX
Vermont Democrats rally around candidates for November elections
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Democratic candidates in the November election are rallying alongside their primary challengers. The victors of the Aug. 9 statewide primary races gathered in Montpelier Tuesday alongside their challengers in the U.S. Senate, House, lieutenant governor and other races. The election saw the second-highest primary turnout...
WCAX
UVM researchers analyze impact of heat on people in small cities
Jennifer Kahn has been making distinct and beautiful jewelry for more than 20 years. Vermont Guard celebrates new law aiding veterans exposed to burn pits. The Vermont National Guard is celebrating a landmark new law that expands benefits to military members exposed to burn pits in war zones. Residents divided...
WCAX
What Vermont kids can expect on the first day of school
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is the first day of school for many Vermont kids and for the first time in years, pandemic protocols won’t be with them to start the year. Vermont state guidance doesn’t recommend universal masking or regular testing. However, sick kids are being told to stay home no matter the illness.
WCAX
Students head back to class as new school year starts for many Vermonters
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is the first day of the new school year for many kids across our region. Since last Monday, Vermonters in different parts of the state have been saying goodbye to summer and hello to the classroom after a few months off. Students say they’re ready...
WCAX
Winner of $366M Powerball jackpot claims prize
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A $366 million Powerball jackpot winner who bought their ticket in Vermont has come forward to claim the prize, but we still don’t know their name. The Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery says it was claimed by API Trust DTD. The state was not able to tell us where the recipient is from or who controls the trust.
Comments / 0