ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calais, VT

Comments / 1

Related
WCAX

Rutland celebrates Whoopie Pie

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a tasty celebration in Rutland on Saturday! Photojournalist Kerri Nelson takes you to Rutland’s first Whoopie Pie Festival.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Final year for popular hypnotist show at the Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The man behind a popular show at the Champlain Valley Fair is calling it a career. Hypnotist Steve Bayner has been a staple at the fair for about 35 years, mixing comedy into his act and getting people to do things on stage that they normally wouldn’t or simply falling asleep!
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Growers vie for best in show at Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The competition is on at the Champlain Valley Fair, as fruit, veggie and flower growers vie for best in show. A ton of work goes into the setup of the garden center at the fair. If it grows, it’s there. Judges will have the...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Rutland School Board to discuss controversial mascot

Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. There was a tasty celebration in Rutland on Saturday!. Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation reminds boaters of safe practices. Updated: 9 hours ago. The summer...
RUTLAND, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tunbridge, VT
City
East Calais, VT
City
Calais, VT
WCAX

Rutland School Board votes to remove Raiders mascot again

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Raiders mascot is gone for a second time. On Tuesday, Rutland School Commissioners voted 7-4 to remove it. The district also adopted a new mascot policy per state requirement. This comes after the passage of Act 152, which was signed by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott earlier this year.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Fundraising campaign to put a mural on Rutland City Hall

Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. Rutland celebrates Whoopie...
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vermont school upgrade projects slowed by supply chain, labor issues

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Some school construction projects in Vermont remain unfinished as kids return to class, thanks to supply chain issues and labor shortages. It’s led some districts to delay projects or even can them altogether. “It’s been glass, it’s been tile for the bathrooms, it’s the countertops,”...
BRISTOL, VT
mynbc5.com

Community rallies together following barn collapse in Rutland County

CLARENDON, Vt. — Members of the community are rallying together after a devastating storm killed two-dozen animals on a dairy farm in Clarendon, Vermont. Fern Hill Farm was established in 1972. The farm sits on the Clarendon/Wallingford line in Vermont. “It’s God’s country, it’s home,” says one of the...
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Senior#Scottish#The Unadilla Theatre#Styx
sevendaysvt

Boule Bakery in St. Johnsbury Sells Out, in a Good Way

It's been months since Darrell and Katey McLaughlin have brought home a loaf of bread. That might not be particularly strange except that the couple owns St. Johnsbury's Boule Bakery, which specializes in sourdough loaves and pastries and serves sandwiches, gooey cupcakes with perfectly piped frosting and decadent tiered cakes for special occasions.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
sevendaysvt

Fat Toad Farm Sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont

Fat Toad Farm, a Brookfield company that makes a popular goat milk caramel, has been sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, a hot sauce company that will manufacture the caramel at its facility in Barre. Fat Toad founders Judith Irving, Steve Reid and Irving's daughter Calley Hastings started their caramel...
BARRE, VT
sevendaysvt

Mountain Valley Restaurant Opens in Winooski

Chef-owner Dhanbahadur Chhetri has opened Mountain Valley Restaurant at 212 Main Street in Winooski. It's the latest in a series of Indian/Nepali/Indo-Chinese restaurants that the small yellow-clapboard building has hosted — most recently, Friend's Nepali Restaurant, which closed in early 2022, Chhetri said. Chhetri, 43, bought the business in...
WINOOSKI, VT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
WCAX

Water boil advisory in some of Plattsburgh, New York

Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Updated: 2 hours ago. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. Rutland celebrates Whoopie...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

It’s all about the kids Monday at the Champlain Valley Fair

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Fair turns 100 this year, but Monday at the fair is all about being young. It’s Kids Day! And many children arrived prepared for a full day of fun. Feehan and Edwyn Cate showed up at the fair with a plan:...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

16th annual Race to the Top of Vermont

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Catamount Trail Association’s 16th annual Race to the Top of Vermont event took place in Stowe on Sunday. “It’s a hard effort but you can definitely do it,” professional skier Margie Freed said. Up to 450 people register for the event every...
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Vermont to see millions in water, sewer system upgrades

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Communities across Vermont will get major upgrades to water and sewer systems over the next 10 years, thanks in part to federal funding. Gov. Phil Scott toured a plant in South Royalton on Tuesday, which has begun a $3.8 million renovation project. The majority of that is being covered by state and federal dollars, including American Rescue Plan funds.
ROYALTON, VT
WCAX

Grandparent scam resurfaces in Vermont

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police say the grandparent scam is back. Police say they’ve received two recent reports of the scam in the city. The scammer calls and says a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. They say you need to...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

What Vermont kids can expect on the first day of school

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is the first day of school for many Vermont kids and for the first time in years, pandemic protocols won’t be with them to start the year. Vermont state guidance doesn’t recommend universal masking or regular testing. However, sick kids are being told to stay home no matter the illness.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy