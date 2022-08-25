Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Rutland celebrates Whoopie Pie
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - There was a tasty celebration in Rutland on Saturday! Photojournalist Kerri Nelson takes you to Rutland’s first Whoopie Pie Festival.
WCAX
Final year for popular hypnotist show at the Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The man behind a popular show at the Champlain Valley Fair is calling it a career. Hypnotist Steve Bayner has been a staple at the fair for about 35 years, mixing comedy into his act and getting people to do things on stage that they normally wouldn’t or simply falling asleep!
WCAX
Growers vie for best in show at Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The competition is on at the Champlain Valley Fair, as fruit, veggie and flower growers vie for best in show. A ton of work goes into the setup of the garden center at the fair. If it grows, it’s there. Judges will have the...
WCAX
Rutland School Board to discuss controversial mascot
Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. There was a tasty celebration in Rutland on Saturday!. Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation reminds boaters of safe practices. Updated: 9 hours ago. The summer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Rutland School Board votes to remove Raiders mascot again
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Rutland Raiders mascot is gone for a second time. On Tuesday, Rutland School Commissioners voted 7-4 to remove it. The district also adopted a new mascot policy per state requirement. This comes after the passage of Act 152, which was signed by Vermont Gov. Phil Scott earlier this year.
WCAX
Fundraising campaign to put a mural on Rutland City Hall
Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Updated: 3 hours ago. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. Rutland celebrates Whoopie...
WCAX
Vermont school upgrade projects slowed by supply chain, labor issues
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Some school construction projects in Vermont remain unfinished as kids return to class, thanks to supply chain issues and labor shortages. It’s led some districts to delay projects or even can them altogether. “It’s been glass, it’s been tile for the bathrooms, it’s the countertops,”...
mynbc5.com
Community rallies together following barn collapse in Rutland County
CLARENDON, Vt. — Members of the community are rallying together after a devastating storm killed two-dozen animals on a dairy farm in Clarendon, Vermont. Fern Hill Farm was established in 1972. The farm sits on the Clarendon/Wallingford line in Vermont. “It’s God’s country, it’s home,” says one of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
UVM welcomes largest first-year class ever
Schools across Vermont are seeing record numbers of students, many coming from abroad.
Boule Bakery in St. Johnsbury Sells Out, in a Good Way
It's been months since Darrell and Katey McLaughlin have brought home a loaf of bread. That might not be particularly strange except that the couple owns St. Johnsbury's Boule Bakery, which specializes in sourdough loaves and pastries and serves sandwiches, gooey cupcakes with perfectly piped frosting and decadent tiered cakes for special occasions.
Fat Toad Farm Sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont
Fat Toad Farm, a Brookfield company that makes a popular goat milk caramel, has been sold to Butterfly Bakery of Vermont, a hot sauce company that will manufacture the caramel at its facility in Barre. Fat Toad founders Judith Irving, Steve Reid and Irving's daughter Calley Hastings started their caramel...
Mountain Valley Restaurant Opens in Winooski
Chef-owner Dhanbahadur Chhetri has opened Mountain Valley Restaurant at 212 Main Street in Winooski. It's the latest in a series of Indian/Nepali/Indo-Chinese restaurants that the small yellow-clapboard building has hosted — most recently, Friend's Nepali Restaurant, which closed in early 2022, Chhetri said. Chhetri, 43, bought the business in...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCAX
Water boil advisory in some of Plattsburgh, New York
Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Updated: 2 hours ago. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. Rutland celebrates Whoopie...
WCAX
It’s all about the kids Monday at the Champlain Valley Fair
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The Champlain Valley Fair turns 100 this year, but Monday at the fair is all about being young. It’s Kids Day! And many children arrived prepared for a full day of fun. Feehan and Edwyn Cate showed up at the fair with a plan:...
WCAX
16th annual Race to the Top of Vermont
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Catamount Trail Association’s 16th annual Race to the Top of Vermont event took place in Stowe on Sunday. “It’s a hard effort but you can definitely do it,” professional skier Margie Freed said. Up to 450 people register for the event every...
Dining on a Dime: Thai@Home Food Truck in Middlebury Specializes In Locals’ Favorites
Wanna Phasuk Filan met Carole Lavigne in 2011 in an exercise class at the Vermont Sun Fitness Centers' Middlebury location. Eleven years later, the two women are still meeting at the gym. But now they hang out in the parking lot, where Filan operates her food truck, Thai@Home. Lavigne and...
WCAX
Vermont to see millions in water, sewer system upgrades
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Communities across Vermont will get major upgrades to water and sewer systems over the next 10 years, thanks in part to federal funding. Gov. Phil Scott toured a plant in South Royalton on Tuesday, which has begun a $3.8 million renovation project. The majority of that is being covered by state and federal dollars, including American Rescue Plan funds.
WCAX
Students head back to class as new school year starts for many Vermonters
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is the first day of the new school year for many kids across our region. Since last Monday, Vermonters in different parts of the state have been saying goodbye to summer and hello to the classroom after a few months off. Students say they’re ready...
WCAX
Grandparent scam resurfaces in Vermont
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington police say the grandparent scam is back. Police say they’ve received two recent reports of the scam in the city. The scammer calls and says a family member has been in an accident or has been arrested. They say you need to...
WCAX
What Vermont kids can expect on the first day of school
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Wednesday is the first day of school for many Vermont kids and for the first time in years, pandemic protocols won’t be with them to start the year. Vermont state guidance doesn’t recommend universal masking or regular testing. However, sick kids are being told to stay home no matter the illness.
Comments / 1