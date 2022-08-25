BILLINGS, Mont. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead volleyball team split during the final day of competition at the Yellowjacket Classic in Billings, Mont. MSUM swept Chadron State, 25-23, 25-13, 25-17 before losing to St. Martin's 19-25, 26-24, 25-15, 22-25, 15-10. MSUM concluded the weekend with a 2-2 mark. Three of the Dragons' four matches went to five sets.

MOORHEAD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO