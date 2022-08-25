ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Former PSU president Spanier writes book on Sandusky scandal: ‘Miscarriage of justice’

By Lauren Rude, Dennis Owens
abc27 News
abc27 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CKr4k_0hVUiqPR00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — As Penn State fans look forward to the upcoming season, a former president is taking a look back at the most challenging time in the university’s history. Graham Spanier has released a new book about the Jerry Sandusky scandal that cost him his job and his reputation as he tries to rewrite history and change public perception.

“In the beginning, I didn’t want to write about this at all it was just gonna be too painful,” Spanier said, in an exclusive interview with Dennis Owens.

In “The Lions’ Den” the former president has written 30 chapters on the most painful chapter in PSU history.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

“There’s so much misinformation out there, I felt somebody had to tell the truth about what really happened, what the story was, and how so many people were unfairly thrown under the bus,” Spanier explained.

The book begins, “I LOVED MY JOB as president of Penn State University.”

Why wouldn’t he? Spanier was high-profile, highly paid, and highly regarded until November 9, 2011. On that day, Spanier and legendary football coach Joe Paterno were relieved of their duties. It stems from their handling of former assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky, who was accused and later convicted of abusing boys. Many believed Paterno and Spanier helped cover up those crimes to protect Penn State’s reputation. Just not so, Spanier insists.

“I only had one discussion with Jerry Sandusky in my life. I didn’t know him,” Spanier said.

Franklin and Nittany Lions turn attention towards Purdue

But emails show Spanier was informed of an incident between Sandusky and a boy in a shower in 2001, which was witnessed by former quarterback Mike McQueary. It was never reported to the police. Spanier says he never knew it was serious or sexual.

“Sandusky was charged with 48 crimes, found not guilty on three, including the one we’re talking about right now, which was the shower incident at Penn State,” Spanier noted.

But Spanier was eventually convicted of one misdemeanor count of child endangerment in a case that spanned ten years, six attornies general, nearly two dozen judges, and numerous prosecutors, many of whom were later reprimanded or sanctioned.

Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news with abc27 newsletters

“It was a roller coaster of charges being made, and then thrown out, then being overturned, then new charges being leveled it was a colossal judicial mess,” Spanier said.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office responded with a statement that read in part, “A jury of Mr. Spanier’s peers found him guilty, and the fact that his conviction and sentence was ultimately upheld by state and federal courts speaks for itself.”

Spanier spent 58 days in the Centre County Jail. “I did not do anything wrong. I did not deserve to be there.”

Spanier also says he did nothing wrong as president of Penn State, and wouldn’t have done anything differently if given the opportunity. But what does he say to Nittan Nation, who just wants the Sandusky saga to go away? How does another book help with the healing?

Penn State’s three C’s: Consistency, communication, and Clifford

“Penn State has 700,000 living alums and their identity is very much attached to their history with Penn State so they can’t forget and they won’t forget,” Spanier said.

He also devotes a chapter to blasting the media called Media Culpa and notes that the Dauphin County jury foreman who convicted Spanier later said he made a mistake.

Spanier made several million dollars from Penn State in the years following the Sandusky scandal but says he is now retired from the University. He said he is, however, doing security consulting. Though he had open-heart surgery and battled prostate cancer, the 74-year-old said he is feeling well, plays racquetball and bikes regularly, and still resides in State College.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 1

Related
abc27 News

Penn State prepares for rowdy environment at Purdue

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the 12th time in 13 years Penn State will open their Big Ten slate on the road as they play Purdue in primetime on Thursday. In those Big Ten openers the Nittany Lions are 8-5, which includes last year’s nail biting 16-10 win over Wisconsin. “Last year going to Wisconsin […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Nittany Nation Overtime: 2022 Season Preview

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Back for its 25th season, Nittany Nation Overtime looks forward at the 2022 Penn State football season. Hosts Anderley Penwell is joined by Neil Rudel (Altoona Mirror,) and Mark Brennan (Lions247.) Former Nittany Lion Joe Nastasi is this week’s guest host. Nittany Nation Overtime airs Sundays at 11:30 p.m. on WTAJ […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Former NFL player raises money for Veterans’ organizations

MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A former Penn State Football star and retired NFL player came to Lycoming County to discuss the importance of Veterans’ organizations. “it does not matter where you go, what matters is carrying the gospel of protecting and taking care of our service men and our service members,” said Lavar Arrington, […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
abc27 News

Milton Hershey defends home turf against Susquehanna Twp. in Week 1

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey defended their home turf against Susquehanna Township 26-16 in Week 1 on Friday, August 26, 2022. Milton Hershey is coming off a 4-6 finish last season, while Susquehanna Township didn’t win a game in 2021. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by […]
HERSHEY, PA
abc27 News

Camp Hill makes statement with win over Newport in Week 1

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Camp Hill wanted to be underdogs in 2022, but the Lions made a statement with a 43-7 win over Newport in Week 1 on Friday, August 26, 2022. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was […]
CAMP HILL, PA
abc27 News

Carlisle opens season with win over Mechanicsburg in Week 1

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle jumped out to an early lead against Mechanicsburg and went on to win 28-14 in Week 1 on Friday, August 26, 2022. Carlisle started off with a commanding 14-0 lead, but Mechanicsburg’s Justin Bardo picked off Carlisle for the pick-six, making it 14-7. At the end of the night, Carlisle […]
CARLISLE, PA
abc27 News

Hamburg handily takes down Halifax in Week 1

HALIFAX, Pa. (WHTM) — Hamburg dominated Halifax in Week 1 action 48-6 on Friday, August 26, 2022. Friday Night Football returns for its 26th season on abc27. Started in 1997 by longtime abc27 Sports Director Gregg Mace, FNF was the first of its kind in Central PA. Back in 2018, the show was expanded to […]
HAMBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Paterno
Person
Dennis Owens
Person
Jerry Sandusky
Person
Graham Spanier
abc27 News

Central York leans on ground game to run away from Central Dauphin

York, P.A. (WHTM) — The Central York Panthers have been a 6A power for a long time now, but they enter this fall with questions to answer. Chief among them, who will replace Beau Pribula? That responsibility falls on senior quarterback Nasir Still. No surprise the Panthers relied on the ground game and the legs […]
YORK, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy