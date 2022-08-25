La Vergne police chase ends with suspect vehicle hitting school bus

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — No major injuries were reported after a police pursuit ended in a crash in La Vergne.

The situation unfolded around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

La Vergne police were originally alerted to a stolen vehicle entering the city limits by an LPR camera. Once they located the vehicle, the driver sped off, starting the pursuit.

Shortly after, the vehicle crashed into a school bus near the intersection of Murfreesboro Road and Stones River Road.





No students were onboard the bus at the time of the crash and the bus driver was not injured.

Two women and one man inside the suspect vehicle attempted to flee the scene on foot following the crash. They were taken into custody shortly after.

One of the suspects was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash, but none of those occupants were hurt.

Eastbound Murfreesboro Road was shut down in the area as police investigated, but it has since reopened.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

