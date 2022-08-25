ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

School bus services cut for some Philadelphia archdiocese students

PHILADELPHIA - Just days before the new academic year, parents of students who attend Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools were enraged to learn that school bus services were cut for 7th and 8th grade students. Instead, students will get a transportation pass from the City of Philadelphia to access public buses...
FBI: Agent injured after weapon discharges at Philadelphia federal building

PHILADELPHIA - The FBI is investigating the discharge of a weapon that injured an agent at a Philadelphia federal building. According to the FBI's Philadelphia Division, the agency is reviewing the discharge of a firearm that occurred Monday morning in the loading dock of the William J. Green Jr. Federal Building on Arch Street.
