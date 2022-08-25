Read full article on original website
fox29.com
School bus services cut for some Philadelphia archdiocese students
PHILADELPHIA - Just days before the new academic year, parents of students who attend Archdiocese of Philadelphia schools were enraged to learn that school bus services were cut for 7th and 8th grade students. Instead, students will get a transportation pass from the City of Philadelphia to access public buses...
fox29.com
Heat prompts early dismissals Tuesday, Wednesday for schools in Chester Upland School District
CHESTER, Pa. - As heat and lack of cooling systems prompted early dismissals for 100 Philadelphia schools, officials with the Chester Upland School District are also dismissing students early. According to the district, the schools will close early on Tuesday and Wednesday. Students at Chester High School and STEM Academy...
fox29.com
Community rallies behind husband, father badly hurt in wave accident at Delaware beach
PHILADELPHIA - A local man faces a long road to recovery after he was badly injured in a boogie boarding accident while vacationing on the Delaware beach. Barry Fragale, a husband and father of two, said he was on a boogie board in the water off Bethany Beach when a wave came crashing down on top of him.
fox29.com
100 Philadelphia schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Wednesday due to forecasted heat, district says
PHILADELPHIA - Just one day into the new academic year, the School District of Philadelphia announced early dismissals for 100 schools with insufficient cooling systems due to forecasted heat. Impacted schools will send students home three hours earlier than their normal dismissal times on Tuesday and Wednesday. All after school...
fox29.com
Upper Darby school officials speak out after fight cancelled football game
DREXEL HILL, Pa. - Panic at a high school football game in Upper Darby, as fans raced from the stands Friday night, thinking there was an active shooter nearby. Upper Darby police say no shots were fired, but a fight did break out. It was at a game between Upper...
fox29.com
13 elementary school students taken to hospital after minor bus crash in Chester, police say
CHESTER, Pa. - More than a dozen Pennsylvania elementary school students were sent to the hospital when their bus was rear-ended on Monday. Officials from the Chester Upland School District said the bus was carrying students from Toby Farms Elementary School when it was involved in a crash around 3:45 p.m.
fox29.com
1 suspect wanted, 1 arrested for murder of Philadelphia man in Atlantic City, officials say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - A suspect is still on the loose after a man was shot to death in Atlantic City last week, according to the prosecutor's office. Officials say 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy, of Philadelphia, was killed during a shooting on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Thursday. Two...
fox29.com
2022 Made in America Festival: Philadelphia announces road closures, parking restrictions ahead of event
PHILADELPHIA - As the City of Philadelphia prepares to welcome thousands of visitors to the area for the 2022 Made in America Festival, officials have released information on road closures and other important details ahead of the Labor Day weekend event. The two-day event will take place on Saturday, September...
fox29.com
'Could've been a real tragedy': Fleeing criminal speeds past stopped school bus in Pottstown, police say
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - One community's first day of school was just moments away from taking a tragic turn, and now police are looking for the driver they say would have been responsible. A school bus was picking up students for their first day of school Monday morning when a...
fox29.com
Police: 3 people hospitalized after being shot on elementary school playground in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after three people were shot near a playground at a Kensington elementary school. According to authorities, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Frances E. Willard Elementary School. Police say they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the arms on...
fox29.com
Police: Man fires shots into air on Market Street in Old City, no injuries reported
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say they are searching for a man who fired several shots into the air along a busy Philadelphia street on Tuesday night. Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department swarmed the area of 2nd and Market streets just before 7 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Police believe a...
fox29.com
New Jersey man thanks hospital staff after recovering from massive heart attack
CAMDEN - A New Jersey man returned to a local hospital where he spent 75 days after suffering a massive heart attack to thank the staff that nursed him back to health. Erik Leach said the staff at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden "mean a lot to him" after his life changing health scare.
fox29.com
Teen in extremely critical condition after getting shot in Philadelphia neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after police say he became the victim of a shooting Monday morning. The 16-year-old was reportedly shot once in the chest on the 1400 block of Conlyn Street around 2 a.m. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where...
fox29.com
'Give me everything': Suspects accused of robbing student at North Philadelphia gas station sought, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is searching for two suspects accused of robbing a student at a North Philadelphia gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Thursday, August 25 at 7:23 p.m. at a gas station on the 2300 block of Ridge Avenue. Authorities say the victim...
fox29.com
Man found guilty of murder in 2020 shooting of transgender woman in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been convicted of murder in the death of a 29-year-old transgender woman in West Philadelphia nearly two years ago, according to the Philadelphia's DA Office. Tracy "Mia" Green, 29, died after she was reportedly shot once in the arm and once in the neck on...
fox29.com
Four Legionnaires’ Disease cases being investigated after 1 dies in N.J. county, officials say
TRENTON, N.J. - A person is dead after at least four cases of Legionnaires’ Disease popped up in one New Jersey county over the past several months, according to the Department of Health. Officials say two cases were reported in Mercer County this month. Both cases reportedly originated from...
fox29.com
FBI: Agent injured after weapon discharges at Philadelphia federal building
PHILADELPHIA - The FBI is investigating the discharge of a weapon that injured an agent at a Philadelphia federal building. According to the FBI's Philadelphia Division, the agency is reviewing the discharge of a firearm that occurred Monday morning in the loading dock of the William J. Green Jr. Federal Building on Arch Street.
fox29.com
Man pleads guilty in stray bullet death of girl, 9, sleeping in New Jersey home
BRIDGETON, N.J. - One of the three remaining defendants in the death of a 9-year-old girl hit by a stray bullet in her New Jersey home four years ago has entered a plea in the case. Local news websites reported Tuesday that 22-year-old Charles Gamble pleaded guilty last week to...
fox29.com
Burlington County champions: Marlton Baseball wins 10 and Under Cal Ripken World Series
MARLTON, N.J. - We are celebrating some young champions from right here in our backyard. Marlton Baseball’s 10 and under team recently won the Cal Ripken World Series in Indiana. They were the last team standing in a league that has over 120,000 players from around the world and...
