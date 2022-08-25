ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Bernalillo County Board taking applicants to fill vacant seat for District 17

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jv0l2_0hVUhLS300

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A seat in District 17 of the New Mexico House of Representatives is currently vacant. The Bernalillo County Board of County Commissioners is now accepting applications to fill the position.

In July, State Representative Debbie Armstrong stepped down to focus on providing care for a family member. Armstrong had served the district since 2014, and now, a replacement will be appointed until the November 2022 election.

Fuzzy fan attends Isotopes game

Applicants can submit their cover letter and resume until August 31 at 5 p.m. Anyone who wants to apply should be addressed to the Bernalillo County Manager’s Office like the example below.
EXAMPLE – Attention: Julie Morgas Baca, County Manager, 415 Silver Avenue, SW, 8th Floor, Albuquerque, NM, 87102
If applicants want to send information electronically, they can send an email to manager@bernco.gov.

Applicants are required to be 21 years old or older. They must also live within House District 17 boundaries . New boundaries will be in effect on January 1, 2023, but for now, the applicant needs to live in the current district boundaries.

The district’s area is in the northeast and northwest quadrants of Bernalillo County. The Board of County Commissioners will speak on the replacement during a meeting on September 7 at 9 a.m. through Zoom.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Mayor Tim Keller vetos Safe Outdoor Spaces moratorium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor Tim Keller vetoed the moratorium against sanctioned homeless camps last Friday. Now the city council is looking to overturn it. The empty lot adjacent to the Bethlehem Baptist Church on Bluewater Road already got denied once, but Mayor Keller’s veto has the church’s pastor and other similar applicants hoping the veto […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County preps for free East Mountain community party

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s time to party in the East Mountains, for free! Bernalillo County’s annual 2022 East Mountain Celebration kicks off later this month, on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The purpose of this event is to celebrate the community in the East Mountains, however, organizers say everyone is welcome to come and enjoy, no […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe to clear unsheltered camps across the city

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is reversing course on its policy for clearing homeless and unsheltered encampments. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the city “deprioritized” removing encampments, but officials say they’re now going back to removing camps. “It’s imperative that we find real solutions to unsheltered camping,” Kyra Ochoa, the director of […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque trash, recycling will be collected on Labor Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Trash, Recycling and Large Items will be collected on Labor Day, Albuquerque’s Solid Waste Management Department announced Monday. Customers who are regularly scheduled for service on Monday’s will have their trash and recycling picked up as usual. Any large item pickup scheduled through 311 will also be picked up. The following locations […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bernalillo County, NM
State
New Mexico State
Bernalillo County, NM
Government
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Hometown Heroes banners expected to go up next week

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe’s Hometown Heroes banners will soon line city streets following another delay. A city spokesperson confirms brackets to hold the banners were supposed to arrive last week, but manufacturing delays are pushing back the timeline. Installation is expected to begin later next week. PNM has offered their help. The banners will […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque plans to expand bike program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a project that has been a long time coming. A facility that is just too good to keep in one spot. Construction has started on a new city-owned bicycle safety education center. “This is just going to give a lot of people much easier access to the services we offer,” said David Flores, Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New kiosk lets people deposit to inmates accounts

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Bernalillo County now has a new kiosk that lets people deposit money into inmates’ accounts at the Metropolitan Detention Center. The kiosk was installed on the first floor of Bernalillo County Alvarado Square, 415 Silver Ave. SW. Deposits can be made directly into inmates’ accounts with no charge. The kiosk accepts debit […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debbie Armstrong
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque state senator involved in crash with 3 parked cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A high-profile state senator who has been in the news for his battles with the governor, fellow lawmakers, and his own party explains why he rammed his car into three parked vehicles in the Old Town area. The homeowner said he’s frustrated with how things have turned out. Friday night, Senator Jacob Candelaria […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

One year in: What is Albuquerque’s social worker emergency response team doing?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – September 2022 marks the one-year anniversary of Albuquerque’s new “third tier” of emergency response. The Albuquerque Community Safety Department, or ACS was first pitched in June 2020 amid a national conversation about the role of police departments in American society. Billed by Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller as a professional training civilian force with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque doctor pleads guilty to DWI

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque doctor who blew by police going 116 miles an hour in his Porsche has pled guilty to DWI. State police say, Dr. Terry Hansen, a back and spine specialist, flew by them on I-25 in December. Officers say they smelled alcohol on him, and he didn’t do well on a field […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Bernalillo County Board#State#House#Nexstar Media Inc
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman accused of embezzling $175K from employer

SANTA FE, N.M.  (AP) — An Albuquerque woman is accused of embezzling more than $175,000 from her former employer over a six-year span, according to authorities. A criminal complaint filed earlier this month in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court shows 61-year-old Lisa Martinez is facing a second-degree felony charge of embezzlement. Martinez worked as an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How far is New Mexico from statewide electric vehicle chargers?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nationwide, more electric vehicles are hitting the road year after year. That means the demand for charging stations is on the rise. So what does the future of electric vehicles look like in New Mexico? Currently there are over 130 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations around the state, according to the New […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Puppy adoption event set for Saturday in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thinking about getting a new puppy? Española Humane is reducing adoption fees this weekend for its Puppy Palooza event. The agency will have more than 50 puppies available for adoption Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe PetCo. Española Humane said its recent kitten fiesta found homes for […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe man found dead, death ruled homicide

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating the homicide of 63-year-old Michael J. Trilling. Police say they responded around 4:30 p.m. on August 26 to the Casitas de Bella apartments for a welfare check. Officials say when officers arrived they were told about a possible altercation at the property the night […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
KRQE News 13

Adoptions fees waived for ‘Bases Loaded’ pet event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque stepped up to the plate to adopt a pet at the city’s Bases Loaded adoption event. City officials say they have more than 800 pets who need forever homes at its east and west side shelters. Adoptions fees have been waived and those who choose to adopt dogs will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Video shows arrest of Albuquerque bosque stabbing suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows the moment Albuquerque Police tracked down 19-year-old Reginald Hall. The young homeless man was accused of sexually assaulting a jogger in the Bosque and then trying to set the Bosque on fire. “If you don’t stop, force will be used upon you. This is the Albuquerque Police Department. You’re […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police: Cerrillos Rd. closed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say Cerrillos Rd. at St. Michael’s Dr. is closed in both directions because of a traffic investigation. They are asking drivers to avoid the area. No other information is known at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Another kitten found at Isotopes Park

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Another kitten has been found at Isotopes park. According to a tweet from the Isotopes, the kitten was found in the visitor dugout before Sunday’s game. It was also taken to Animal Humane New Mexico. Last week a kitten was found in the stands. It...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy